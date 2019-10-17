Two 6% High-Yield Large-Cap Energy Dividend Stocks On Sale

Despite the broad market rally, there are still lots of stocks with juicy and safe dividend yields in the large-cap segment.

As an income and dividend growth investor, I do love dividends, and so do many other investors. Not only do dividends provide a substantial part of overall total return, but they also provide passive income that you can either use to replace existing expenses or, even better, reinvest into your portfolio to nurture an (in the beginning slowly) exponentially growing dividend snowball on your quest to financial independence.

Moreover, as investors duly learn during crises, stable and proven businesses very regularly continue to distribute dividends, with the most financially stable businesses even increasing those. This provides a real downward cushion and is just the icing on the cake.

While most stocks have been rallying with the broad market on renewed optimism regarding trade negotiations and a strong economy, the oil & gas sector has been lagging substantially as crude oil prices remain depressed and institutional investors gradually selling their stakes in the fossil fuel industry.

Source: China Daily

Big oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) and BP (BP) continue to remain great income generators while trading at discounted valuations. Both companies are faced with the existential challenge of preparing themselves for the post-fossil fuel age by investing in green technology while at the same time maintaining, exploring, and funding new projects in the traditional oil and gas segment and, thereby, ensuring global energy supply.

Data by YCharts

Yields of these two oil majors have been racing up to levels last seen during the big oil crash when crude oil prices tanked below $40 before recovering up to $72 for WTI and currently hovering around the $55 level.

Naturally, higher yield comes with higher risk. In this article, we will lay out the investment thesis for these two. Is this the right time to buy even more or are these stocks trapped in a downward spiral with no end in sight?

Shell: Strong Cash Flow Despite Unusually Weak Earnings Demonstrate Shell's Dividend Safety

Shell reported a big earnings miss for Q2/2019 of $0.18 while beating on the top line (+$420M), although sales overall fell 6.5% Y/Y. The revenue decline was expected, actually, an even higher decline was factored into expectations, but the impact of lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins on the bottom line was underestimated.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Profit on a current cost-of-supplies (CCS) basis fell a whopping 42% Y/Y and by 26% if considering special items. Even CEO Ben van Beurden, despite the usual upbeat tone to investors, had to confess that "earnings volatility, in a quarter that has seen challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals as well as lower gas prices" was unexpected in that extent.

On top of that, the big earnings miss came despite Q2 production rising by 4% Y/Y to 3.58M bbl/day. Production is expected to rise further in Q3. Following years of cost-cutting at the world's oil majors, they are now investing into new production, which is a good thing as long as demand is there and it does not lead to oversupply. With the trade truce having suddenly disappeared again, this might spoil future trouble for Shell. However, before jumping to conclusions too quickly, let's first shed some light on the drivers behind Shell's earnings.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Q2/2019 Earnings Slides

Operating cash flow came in at $10.5B leading to $6.2B in organic free cash flow safely covering the dividend of $3.9B and ongoing share buybacks worth $2.15B this quarter. For the first half of the year, Shell's cash dividend payout ratio stands at around 70% implying very safe and solid dividend coverage.

On a YTD view, the cash flow situation already looks solid, but with commodity prices naturally fluctuating sharply, this does not necessarily represent the true cash flow generation power at Shell. Over an extended period, it becomes apparent that relevant earnings and cash flow indicators are trending towards the right direction. Excluding a special impact from the IFRS 16 accounting standard and working capital movements, 4Q rolling FCF of $26B would only result in a cash dividend payout ratio of 60%.

Oil prices have stumbled during Q3, currently hovering at around $60 per barrel compared to average Brent prices of $69/bbl during Q2. That looks drastic but is nothing to be concerned given that all of Shell's long-term projections, informing Capex, buybacks, and dividends are based on that very same $60/bbl price. There is certainly a case for oil going even lower over an extended period of time but keeping in mind that Shell's 2020 outlook projects only a 64% dividend payout ratio, there is a substantial room for maneuver available. If prices collapsed even more, Shell could easily pause buybacks freeing up another $2B per quarter and up to a whopping $125B over the five-year period between 2021 and 2025.

Such an outcome is highly unrealistic as it could only happen if a worldwide recession is caused or if crude oil gets sanctioned or even boycotted due to the global climate change outrage which is not paying sufficient attention to economic consequences.

In any case, more than just a lot would have to happen for Shell to cut its dividend. It would only be the ultimate and last resort. This dividend remains as safe as it gets, and the current unexpected sharp sell-off fueled by lower oil and gas prices and the aggravating trade war (even though it appears a first limited deal has finally been reached) represents a great opportunity to grab Shell at a 6.5% yield generating substantial income. Some institutional investors such as the Norway sovereign fund are divesting companies solely focused on oil and gas exploration and production, but it was smart enough not to ditch integrated oil (and gas) firms such as Shell and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

BP: Improving Cash Flow and Less Reliance On Oil Prices Despite Remaining Residual Payments from Deep Water Horizon Accident

BP (BP), just as Shell, is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies that is vital for the global energy business. Its latest quarter saw a double beat despite revenue contracting 3.7% following weaker crude oil prices.

Source: BP Investor Relations

Compared to Shell's latest quarter, BP fared much better as it increased cash flow and production and by realizing a whopping $2.8B in adjusted net income it easily topped expectations. Operating cash flow hit $8.2B, up $1.2B Y/Y thanks to higher refining margins and a higher level of refinery turnaround activity. Earnings per share of $13.8 cover dividends paid per share of $10.25 resulting in an EPS payout ratio of 74%.

BP is still suffering from the tragic Deep Water Horizon accident that occurred almost 10 years ago in 2010. BP had already paid over $65B in penalties with many more billions left in residual payments. The good news, however, is that compared to 2018 where BP paid around $3B this amount is declining to less than $2B in 2019 and then stepping down to around $1B in 2021.

Source: BuzzFeed.News

Contrary to Shell, buybacks are no real option for BP due to that exceptional burden related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. However, as BP managed to slowly but gradually increase sustainable free cash flow over time, it unexpectedly raised its dividend in the summer of 2018 by 3.4% ending a streak of five consecutive years without any dividend growth.

Source: BP Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

BP is targeting to increase sustainable free cash flow which means that it is aiming at reducing its organic breakeven for the Group from around $50 per barrel to around $35-40 per barrel by 2021. This would significantly reduce the reliance and safety of the dividend on crude oil prices and should also increase confidence among investors even if BP just held its dividend steady going forward.

Source: BP Strategy Update 2018

In late 2018, BP completed the $10.5B acquisition of BHP's U.S. assets which have been channeled into a new wholly-owned BP company called BPX Energy. BP is expecting at least $350M in annual synergies, an additional $1B in pre-tax free cash flow and an increase in oil and gas production of 190,000 boed. Naturally, BP had to take on a lot of debt to finance that deal and is now working diligently towards reducing debt ratios by selling up to $5B in assets this year scaling up to $10B in divestments by 2020.

BP is transforming its portfolio with that deal as it is operating in a business with the dual challenge of "meeting society's need for more energy, while at the same time working to reduce carbon emissions." It is mostly unclear how fast that transition from oil and gas to alternative and cleaner energy sources will progress given that today still more than of all energy used is supplied by oil and gas. BP will work towards reducing emission in its own operation, improve its products, and create new low carbon businesses.

Source: BP Investor Relations

Right now, BP is targeting to invest a relatively small $500M annually into advancing the energy transition with all investments subject to a strict investment framework. That should allow BP to have some skin in the game as it prepares for the eventual low carbon future with BP estimating that in 2040, 30% of the world's electricity will be provided by wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

As we all know how strongly commodity prices can fluctuate, it is key for BP to generate as much sustainable cash flow as possible in order to cover the dividend and, at the same time, maintain a healthy balance sheet in order to be flexible enough to fund further growth or support the dividend in case it is essential. I think it is highly unlikely that we will ever get back to pre-Financial Crisis oil prices of $150 but you certainly should also not bet against this and hedge yourself for eternity. It is much better not to restrict the upside and instead limit the downside as best as possible in order to be able to pay the dividend and remain strong during periods of softer oil prices.

As an investor, you shouldn't expect much capital appreciation with BP but solely focus on earning income that you can either reinvest into BP and benefit from its compounding magic or invest elsewhere. BP's dividend of 6.6% is safely covered for now, and as BP continues to safeguard itself from softer oil prices, coverage will continue to improve in future years

Investor Take-Away

Investors valuing reliable income over price appreciation should take a closer look at two of the world's largest energy companies. Both stocks are yielding above 6%, safely covered by free cash flow despite fluctuating oil prices (at least within a certain corridor). The energy sector as a whole and oil and gas companies, in particular, are preparing themselves for the eventual low carbon/zero carbon future which is at least more than a decade away.

Despite the massive presence in the news regarding climate change, oil and gas will continue to power the world for years to come while at the same time renewable energy sources will inevitably and quickly gain share. It is not the case that from one day to another or even one year to the next oil and gas platforms/factories/pipelines will just be shut down, instead, it will take years to safely manage that transition amid rising energy demand in the world.

Stock prices of these two oil majors will possibly not move much, and as such, this is a perfect investment to generate lots of passive income and one to sleep very well at night with.

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.