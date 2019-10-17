APs Put Risk On While Fund Investors Remain Risk Averse In September

Summary

For the fifth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $57.1 billion into the conventional funds business for September.

For the ninth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$24.8 billion for September) witnessed net inflows.

While for the eighth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$36.5 billion). Money market funds (+$68.8 billion) witnessed net inflows for the fifth straight month.

For the third month in four, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $47.1 billion for September.

APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$32.6 billion), while also being net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$14.5 billion).