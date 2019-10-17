Masimo: An Expensive Growth Stock That Keeps On Growing

There are interesting opportunities in their Opioid Safety Network and Hospital Automation, which might shift the company a little towards a more attractive business model.

The company is likely to keep growing at 10%-15%, with expanding margins, operational leverage and increasing cash flow opening up the possibilities of a declining share count.

The shares remain fully valued though, but that doesn't mean they don't offer opportunities.

The company delivered another good quarter and has again raised the full-year outlook while the shares have now pulled back a bit.

Masimo (MASO) is a successful medical device maker with the company producing years of steady revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

The company's measuring devices reduce hospital cost and improve patient outcomes, management estimates that a US hospital with 250 beds can save over $3M a year by using their technologies. Shareholders should be happy, Masimo is a solid growth stock:

Growth

The company has a couple of main growth drivers:

Increased healthcare spending as populations age

Increasing the number of customers

Introducing new products and services

New products

The company keeps on introducing new products, like:

The Rainbow was introduced before this quarter, but is gaining traction. The Halo ION, launched at the end of April this year is particularly interesting. From the PR:

Halo ION allows clinicians to aggregate trend data from as few as three physiological parameters (oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and perfusion index), and as many as are available, including data from EMRs, into a single continuous early warning score. Each patient’s Halo ION score is displayed on the Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ Supplemental Remote Monitoring and Clinician Notification System as a number ranging from zero to 100, helping to streamline clinicians’ patient assessment workflow.

It's part of Masimo's Hospital Automation Suite, which already gained a substantial order and is (Q2CC):

comprised of multiple hardware and software modules, intended to streamline the storage and presentation of clinical information captured from all types of bedside monitors and devices connected to the patient. We're feeling quite encouraged about the near-term and long-term potential for our hospital automation initiative after securing a sizable multi-million dollar multi-year contract with a large California hospital network, which will cover over three facilities with a total of nearly 800 inpatient and outpatient beds. This new contract will include our Root patient monitoring and communication hub, Patient SafetyNet, Iris and Vital Signs capture software products.

Here is a scheme of the design. From company brochure:

We think this is a promising avenue towards a more subscription based business model (Q2CC):

It is starting that way. We do see technology-as-a-service model software-as-a-service model as a way to go with and so do the customers. So yes, that does have that in it. And as I said earlier, this is hopefully just the beginning of many.

The Radius PPG received FDA clearance in May this year and will be the core sensor device in the Opioid Safety Net, which was selected as one of eight innovative solutions for combating the opioid crisis by the FDA. This is still some way off. From the Q2CC:

I think what I can tell you with our discussions with the FDA, which have been very good, very positive. They see benefit to not just prescription users, but a list of users as well. So, we've been working with them on how to make sure the product has the proper user interface and can be used by just about anybody without much instruction.

Management expects FDA clearance by the end of the year with revenue starting soon after, first driven by out of pocket but management expects coverage coming as well. Since details are still fairly scarce, we assume its design is based on, or at least similar to its Patient Safety Net, which (company website):

is a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system which displays near real-time information from any connected Masimo or third-party device at a central station and allows alarms and alerts from bedside devices to be sent directly to clinicians.

Another recent FDA clearance occurred in June with the receipt of the neonatal indication for use with the O3 cerebral oximetry monitor.

Most of the new products are growing significantly faster than what management had imagined (Q2CC):

SET that's outperforming the original playing growth of that 6% to 8% we had in the plans. Rainbow, we originally contemplated a 10% growth rate there and it's growing at a multiple of that growth rate. And then those advanced parameters, which are NomoLine capnography SedLine and O3. All those when you look at those in aggregate are growing faster than that 20% growth rate that we originally laid out in the plan... As far as new products, there was a time, we were growing I think you know around $40 million to $60 million a year from our SET oximetry growth. That continues to do that. So the fact that you're seeing us grow more than that now growing to about $200 million a year reflects the contribution of the new products that we have brought forward.

The company also supplies sensors to other OEMs, like Philips of the Netherlands, and some royalty income (which has been decimated to just $100K as a result of the end of a royalty agreement with a Medtronic subsidiary.)

There is also still ample room for international growth. It should also be noted that the company is able to retain over 99% of their existing customers.

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

The results exceeded expectations with revenue beating by over $7M and non-GAAP EPS (at $0.76) coming in 3 cents stronger than expected.

However, the figures are boosted by a $1.9M of accelerated monitoring equipment revenue recognized under the new accounting standard ASC 842, or roughly 1% of revenue.

On the other hand, there was some headwind from an OEM customer which was hit in the crossfire of the trade war between the US and China, although this wasn't quantified.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

This means that the company is raising FY2019 guidance again by $7M to $925M (this is product revenue), which would constitute 12.2% growth on a constant currency basis. It has to be noted that $4M of those $7M are due to the above-mentioned accounting change to ASC 842.

Management expects the same non-GAAP product gross margin at 66.8% and non-GAAP operating expense of 42.8% of product revenue with non-GAAP operating profit margins of 24%, which is a 200bp improvement over last year.

Non-GAAP EPS guidance has been adjusted upwards by 3 cents to $3.15.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 140bp from last year to 67.2% and non-GAAP operating margin increased 200bp to 23.1%.

Management thinks that, with the help of new products and the more integrated approach of offerings like Hospital Automation and the Patient Safety Net, it can drive a 100bp a year in operational margin improvement to end at roughly 35% (Q2CC):

And that's because not only can we leverage the footprint, but as we bring more and more pull-through of our service revenue and other products, it gives us the ability to go deeper into accounts and leverage the rep in those accounts.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Adjusted free cash flow was $18M in Q2. The company sits on a mountain ($588.8M) of cash of which it expects to generate $13M in interest rate income this year. It has no debt. The company bought back $208K shares for $28M in the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is modest related to revenue (3.7%) and there has been some dilution, but by no means alarming and with the share buybacks this is likely to taper if not reverse.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The stock is certainly not cheap, but this is a quality name.

Conclusion

Like other authors, we agree that the valuation of the shares is rather high and makes us hesitate to fully recommend taking a position. While we don't see room for further valuation multiple expansion, we do see growth from other sources, like continued 10%-15% revenue growth, operational leverage, and increasing cash flow leading to buybacks and a (modest) decrease in the share count.

We are especially interested in finding out how big their opportunity is with their Opioid Safety Net and are encouraged by the possibilities of the emerging business model afforded by Hospital Automation.

For us, the main risk is a contraction in valuation multiples as a result of general market troubles or a disappointing quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.