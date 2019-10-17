Amazon: Horizontal Expansion Into Groceries

Consistent with its cost focused strategy, Amazon is looking to leverage learning from its Go stores and Whole Foods Markets to enter the grocery business with a new competitive format.

Foundation for the Article

In the Wall Street Journal “Heard on the Street” financial analysis and commentary section for August 31-September 1, 2019, a bear case was made against Amazon’s growth opportunities. The article began by discussing the Amazon success story, before pointing out that its retail business has been slowing and competition becoming more serious in online sales from Walmart (WM), Best Buy (BBY), and Home Depot (HD); all of which reflected e-commerce sales that were up. While none approached Amazon’s total online sales, their growth was notable and a cause of concern for Amazon. The article also noted the concern for growth included AWS Web Services, which faces substantial competition from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) and, to some lesser degree, Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM).

All of the above, according to the article, suggests that seeking growth was the logic behind the acquisitions of online pharmacy PillPack and Whole Foods.

Perhaps!

In business, it is not a question of whether we can do something cheaper or more efficiently. If it does not help grow our business, the question is whether we should do it at all. Peter Drucker

Without question, companies will always plan, strategize, and fight for growth. Growth is the top concern for business executives because large companies that trail their industry growth for a complete business cycle are five times more likely to be acquired or go out of business.

In fact, a look at the Fortune 25 companies at the start of the year 2000 would find that only eight remain on the current list. Why? Because they were beaten by competitors, failed to meet changing consumer needs, were hurt by market dynamics, either lost revenues and moved down the list, were acquired, merged, went bankrupt, or shut down.

The Changing Environment Influencing the Grocery Business

We can all agree that people need to eat. Traditionally, consumers have shopped at grocery stores or markets for food they can prepare. However, with the increasing demands on everyone’s time even that is changing and, while we can argue about the reasons, it remains that Americans have been eating poorly and spending little time engaged in activities that would burn more calories. Sadly, a 2017 research survey found Americans to be the world’s leader in obesity; with 38% of its population considered obese.

Perhaps in response, there is a movement in the US toward consuming more healthy foods and beverages, along with a willingness to pay a higher price for that level of differentiation.

This offers an opportunity not lost on Amazon. And, while online sales of products are good, it would be folly to suggest online is the sole future source of retail consumers. As many product manufacturers have discovered, if consumers can find products in a grocery store it portends well for future commercial success. This reality is likely to have been a principle reason for some key decisions by Amazon to seek traction in the grocery industry.

Here is why…

In the United States, there are five common locations where consumers may purchase food products: drug stores, convenience stores, foodservice facilities, mass merchandisers, and grocery stores. And monumental forces are disrupting the industry. If grocers fail to act, they could be letting $200 billion to $700 billion in revenues shift to discount, online, and non-grocery channels.

What has driven the grocery industry to this point? The disruption can be attributed to three major forces: consumers’ changing habits and preferences, intensifying competition, and new technologies. Each of these forces is to some extent always at work, but the speed and magnitude of change has caught many grocers off guard.

Between 2012 and 2017, commodity prices and labor costs increased, traditional grocers in developed US markets were unable to charge higher retail prices because of intense competition from lower-priced formats, such as discount chains and dollar stores.

Then there are the consumers…

Millennials now constitute the largest US demographic group and have especially high expectations. They seek healthier food choices and want to know exactly where the food comes from and how it’s made. They also expect companies to be socially and environmentally responsible and to offer sustainable, traceable products. At the same time, they want deals and discounts, perhaps in light of the fact that they are the first generation that is less wealthy than their parents (the baby boomers). Finally, millennials are drawn to the seamlessness and convenience of online shopping. Grocers therefore find themselves in the difficult position of trying to meet all these expectations without raising prices.

Baby boomers (the wealthy parents) have considerable buying power and are an important customer base for grocers. But they present additional challenges. Baby boomers are different from past elder generations: they are retiring later in life; many more of them are single; and, despite what the kids may think, many more are comfortable with technology. They are also more concerned about health and wellness, they value in-store customer service, and are more open to new products and experiences, especially those that reflect their current stage in life. However, because boomers are increasingly looking at a future of fixed income, grocers have to adapt their offerings while keeping prices low.

One behavioral change common to every demographic group that poses an enormous challenge for the grocery industry is people are less inclined to cook. Almost half of US millennials say they rarely prepare meals at home. Across the board, millennials and boomers are buying more ready-made meals. Yet, grocers have been slow to completely adapt to these changes in the consumer landscape; in no small part because it alters the cost structure of their operations. As a result, other types of retailers willing to focus on lower costs have quickly stepped in to compete. These include the discounters, convenience-store chains, club stores, dollar stores, and pure-play online retailers.

Low prices are part of the consumer appeal for online players like Amazon, as its acquisition of Whole Foods Market is, potentially, the advent of some form of creative destruction in the grocery industry, if one considers the combination of Amazon’s digital and operational prowess, the Whole Foods brick-and-mortar stores, and the company’s customer base; which creates an omni-channel retail ecosystem behemoth that grocers have to reckon with.

But Amazon is just getting started…A related (and equally disruptive) trend is the onslaught of new technologies. The success of Amazon and other online competitors is due in part to the price transparency that the digital world has enabled. To remain competitive, offline retailers have had to keep prices low even when their costs have risen; negatively affecting their profit margins. But most grocers haven’t deployed cutting-edge technologies – including digital solutions, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) as quickly and aggressively as Amazon. For example, Amazon’s website features a robust product-recommendation engine powered by advanced analytics, the company has more than 100,000 robots transporting bins and stacking pallets in its warehouses, and it has introduced innovations to make shopping faster and easier, such as its Echo and Dash devices. Many traditional grocers find themselves constantly having to play catch-up.

After building its competencies and leveraging its analytics, when considering the opportunities, Amazon is seeking to horizontally integrate into groceries in a much bigger way.

Consider that labor costs already take up approximately 14% of grocers' average revenues, according to estimates from the National Grocers Association, and those costs will probably rise further as more states and cities raise their minimum wages, with stores like Walmart and Costco are boosting their own minimum wages, prompting competitors to do the same, and shaving profit margins even thinner.

The response for some is to employ technology, as the tech in Amazon Go stores is making retailers and other businesses search for their own solutions. While there are a number of smaller “me-too” tech startups seeking to compete with Amazon Go, what is a competitive advantage for Amazon is that it uses proprietary technology while others have to acquire it elsewhere; thus adding to development costs.

However, with the lower cost of its proprietary tech that allows a more seamless approach to the GO business, Amazon has to be considering it for their new “Amazon Foods” grocery chain. And why not? Other grocers have begun to recognize the cost benefits and efficiencies to be gained. In fact, privately held, Pittsburg based regional grocer Giant Eagle, Inc., which operates more than 400 stores in the Northeast, plans to open a test location “pick and go” store powered by a Bay Area tech startup.

A major factor at play is that the initial cost of cashierless systems seems to be coming down and outfitting a commonly sized (41,000 square feet) store has been projected as costing between $100,000-$300,000 per store. Using the National Grocer’s Association average projected labor costs for stores of 14%, with the average annual store revenue of $14 Million, it means annual per store labor costs are about $2 Million. While cashierless systems would not remove all labor costs, it is easy to see why technology could used to reduce the cost of operations and improve margins. This is no small point because the profit margin in grocery stores is thin. Depending on what additional products are offered (prepared foods, delis, and bakeries) the profit margin ranges between 1%-2.5%.

Amazon’s Grocery Opportunity

In 2018, US consumers, businesses, and government entities spent $1.71 Trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other retailers and on away-from-home meals and snacks. The leading food retailers in the United States include Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), and Walmart (WMT), which is America’s largest grocer. In fact, Walmart contributed over $307 billion to the US retail grocery industry in 2017, with over 4,600 locations providing services.

Currently, there are more than 38,000 grocery stores and supermarkets in the United States, with the size of the average grocery store in the US just over 41,000 square feet, producing an average weekly sales of just under $400,000.

Amazon turned heads with the public opening of their Amazon Go store in Seattle, and it has followed with four stores in the SF Bay Area. The shop has no cashiers and employs a checkout process that uses technology to capture products customers take from the shelves. It’s exciting, fun and may be a glimpse into the future of retail, as Amazon just announced it is expanding the stores to two new cities in the US. But before Amazon Go can be considered a grocery revolution, it will have to evolve its scalability. The Seattle test store is a mere 1,800 square feet, with a very constrained set of products. By comparison, the typical US grocery store is almost 68,000 square feet and offers about 40,000 different products.

While Amazon Go may prove to be a genuine innovation and worthy of expansion, when looking at its acquisition of Whole Foods, the obviousness of the effort may be that Amazon seeks to disrupt online and retail grocery. But the concern some have voiced is that its consumer focus would only appeal to select, affluent, and urban consumers. However, this would once again “misunderestimate” Amazon; as Amazon believes it could enter the grocery industry on a larger scale by leveraging its capabilities and utilizing its overarching cost leadership strategy evident throughout its value chain.

If Amazon has learned anything it is that consumers seek value and convenience, and these will be key to their new grocery store development that will include grab-and-go items, prepared foods, frozen meals, and fresh fruits and vegetables for shoppers looking for a quick snack. It might also provide self-service options, express checkouts, home delivery, and other in-store services, such as dry cleaning or package pickup. Value will require a low-cost operating model made possible by scale and expertly leveraging big data and analytics to effectively source suppliers. However, they would also need to create lean stores, whether through automation or by adopting a discount-store model that will aid online ordering and pick-up/delivery; a hurdle that can be overcome only with major investments in advanced analytics, warehouse relocation, and automation.

Amazon is working towards “here and now” personalization efforts, which deliver the right offer at the right price, right time, and right location. With the benefit of data from Whole Foods, advanced analytics are expected to enable Amazon to make better decisions about assortment, pricing, and promotions. It also enables them to conduct space-sensitivity analysis to determine the best store-specific layouts and demographics to monitor, evaluate, and tweak their promotions daily to define geographic price zones.

"Amazon Foods?"

Amazon has likely been looking at the grocery industry as a natural extension of delivering online ordered products. After using its technology to open the Amazon Go stores, where customers can grab ready-to-eat food and grocery purchases checkout-free; it remains that Amazon has other brick & mortar retail including four Amazon 4-star stores, which stock products rated 4-stars and above from the Amazon site, and 18 Amazon Books stores. Revenues from these bricks-and-mortar businesses is small (for Amazon) but increasing. In the second quarter 2018, net sales from Amazon’s physical stores rose 1% to $4.3 billion from a year earlier, compared with 16% growth recorded in its online stores, according to Amazon’s earnings statement. Sales in its physical stores include items that customers select in the store, but exclude purchases made online and picked up at a store. And, of course, Amazon has Whole Foods with its 500 stores with more than $17 Billion in annual revenues.

So much for the argument that Amazon is killing brick & mortar businesses and the only future is online. In fact, while expanding online grocery sales has been part of the Whole Foods acquisition, the real benefits are in learning the grocery business and figuring out the ways Amazon might go big (scalability) to compete in the grocery business.

When Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017, the thinking was that they would invest to increase the number of stores and supplement that effort by seeking future acquisitions in the grocery industry. However, neither occurred and, with the store count remaining constant, revenues from Whole Foods have not improved substantially; in no small part because Amazon could never completely shed the "Whole Paycheck" reputation of Whole Foods and, thus, were unable to increase its customer base, even while reducing some prices. Subsequently, Amazon stopped trying to remake Whole Foods into a cost focused business, as the efforts ran counter to the needs of their core customers and it caused confusion and operational difficulties for employees. For now, Whole Foods remains a business viewed as differentiated with its organic and special foods, for which loyal consumers remain willing to pay premium prices.

Whether undeterred or engaged, Amazon saw the changes in the grocery industry suggested value pricing might help them find a large number of grocery customers that may have an interest in quality foods but at lower prices.

Taking advantage of this price to quality sensitivity, companies such as the privately held trio of Aldi’s, Publix, and Lidl’s have been making huge strides in capturing US market share. Amid their aggressive growth push, these discounted grocery chains have forced the rest of the grocery industry to make big changes to hold onto their customers. Aldi has even encroached on Walmart’s low-price turf and, in doing so, built a cult-like following.

But given Whole Foods and Amazon’s own cult-like following, the company believes there is a significant opportunity in the grocery market. So, Amazon is advancing a plan to open a chain of US grocery stores, beginning with developments in Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

In the Los Angeles area, Amazon has signed more than a dozen leases and the first few stores are likely to be in the dense suburban locations of Woodland Hills and Studio City, while another location is slated for the city of Irvine, in nearby Orange County. These stores could open as early as the end of the year. Amazon is planning to operate dozens of grocery stores in cities across the country and part of the increasing focus on a bricks-and-mortar presence is to find more ways to reach consumers.

Amazon is also looking at grocery spaces in the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey and Connecticut. Many of these locations are in strip centers and open-air shopping centers and would occupy about 20,000 to 40,000 square feet; attending to the comparative cost leadership approach employed by Aldi and Lidl stores that are smaller and less costly than the average 68,000 square feet of the larger US grocers, like Kroger (KG).

So as not to compete with its own Whole Foods stores, many of the proposed Amazon grocery locations are outside urban cores and target middle-income consumers. In addition to prepared foods, the stores will stock mainstream groceries such as soda and Oreos (anathema to Whole Foods).

Although it remains an unanswered question as to whether these stores intend on using the cashierless technology pioneered in the Amazon Go stores, as imitation is the most sincere form of flattery (and cost reduction), drawing from discounters like Aldi and Lidl, as well as dollar stores and Walmart, Amazon’s chain of US grocery stores will be focused on a cost leadership strategy, involving grocery delivery and order fulfillment, as well as selected products present in a smaller but well-chosen site that allows for effective access and egress. And eventually we will see the GO tech in the bigger Amazon stores.

With that said, the obvious question is – What might be the projected revenues in this new grocery chain?

While it would depend on the actual number of stores opened and the size of the stores, we can offer some reasonable projections based on what we know.

The average grocery store is about 45,000 square feet and brings in about $14 million a year, which comes out to about $500 per square foot of sales industry-wide. We also know that Whole Foods has an average size of 40,000 square feet and generated global net sales of $16.03 billion. Whole Foods’ store performance has long been one of the envies of the grocery industry. Sales per square foot for the company has averaged about $950, compared to Kroger Company’s (KR) $623, The Fresh Market’s (TFM) $497, and Supervalu’s (SVU) $573. Whole Foods has only trailed Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in per-foot sales metrics, but it should be noted that Costco operates more as a wholesaler, focusing on bulk sales.

It would be a fool’s errand to offer a comparative projection of the new Amazon grocery store sales to those of Whole Foods because the business is expected to be different, from the products offered to the customers sought. So, to arrive at a best guess revenue capture going forward…using an industry average of $500 revenue per square foot, with Amazon’s new grocery stores expected to average 35,000 square feet in size, this projects to an average of $17,500,000 per store, on an annual basis.

Okay for one location but how about a system-wide projection?

If we look at the “more than dozen leases” in the Los Angeles pilot area and acknowledge there are six markets Amazon has targeted for development, it is fair to say that the store count from the early integration effort would be around 100 stores and projects to just under $2 Billion in annual revenue.

While a fully developed number of “Amazon Foods” stores would be speculative, it is not unreasonable to suggest that having learned from Whole Foods and done their homework on Aldi, Publix, Lidl and Walmart, a fully developed grocery chain could rival Whole Foods (about 500 locations), which means projected revenues for the new grocery chain would be just under $9 Billion.

Although merely a projection, I would offer one caveat.

Given how Amazon does business, it would be unsurprising if they exceeded both the store counts and the average revenue per store. And then there is the opportunity of using the GO technology to reduce in-store labor costs and tech logistics to source suppliers able to deliver with consistent price-quality. In sum, it suggests stores delivering more profit than that of the average grocery chain and pushing the boundaries on the revenue per square foot; perhaps even beyond those of Whole Foods.

While the projections are speculative, the opportunity is real and it offers one answer to the question asked – From whence will Amazon get growth?

Conclusions

Running a supermarket in America has never been harder. Profits are razor thin. Online shopping and home delivery are changing the way people buy their food. Dollar stores and drugstores are selling more groceries. Pressures are so intense that regional chains focused on cost, like Southeastern Grocers, the owner of Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo, filed for bankruptcy. This reflects the highly competitive nature of the grocery industry. And, if Amazon has learned anything it is that today’s consumers seek price to quality value and convenience, key to their new grocery store development; which is expected to meet a range of consumer needs – from grab-and-go items, to prepared foods, to frozen meals, as well as fruits and vegetables for shoppers looking for a quick snack. It might also provide self-service options, express checkouts (likely utilizing the Amazon Go technology), home delivery, and other in-store services, such as laundry & dry cleaning (Tide Cleaners?), or even Amazon-UPS-FedEx package pickup.

In its new grocery store concept, Amazon will seek to provide the consumer value through a low-cost operating model made possible by scale and leveraging its buyer power to effectively source quality suppliers. With a nod to Aldi, Publix and Lidl, to compete effectively Amazon will need to create lean stores through automation or by adopting a discount-store model that will aid online ordering and pick-up/delivery. Any hurdles that require major financial investments, advanced analytics, effectively sourced suppliers, warehouse location, and necessary automation appear to be capably in Amazon’s wheelhouse and furthers its efforts in groceries that means Amazon will have something to offer everyone in a range of store formats, price points, and shopping options...

Whole Foods offers high-end organic groceries. It appeals to upper-middle-class shoppers, which represent a lot of value for Amazon's overall retail operations, hence the push to integrate Prime memberships with Whole Foods.

Amazon Go is a “grab and go” chain of small-format convenience stores that offer prepared food and a small amount of groceries.

The new “Amazon Foods” is expected to be a lower-priced grocery brand that will appeal to lower-income shoppers. Amazon has been trying to appeal to this group of customers for several years by offering discounted Prime benefits to consumers who receive food stamps and other government aid.

As a growth strategy that is classic horizontal integration; one with a multi-billion dollar potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.