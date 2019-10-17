Wayfair: Market Starts To Realize Business Model Is Unviable

We don't think the moat will be enough to save Wayfair from potential entrants.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Wayfair(W) continues to disappoint longs as the stock continues its descent, down more than 30% in the past 6 months.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Although the decline is substantial, we still think the price of Wayfair is not justified by its terrible fundamentals, and we continue to think that doubling down on Wayfair is incredibly dangerous given high cash burn and no signs of profitability.

Q2: Another loss making quarter

Wayfair's Q2 continues to paint a picture of rising costs and falling margins. Adjusted EBITDA margin for both the US and international businesses were substantially down YOY despite strong revenue growth.

Source: Investor presentation

Not only that, but Wayfair is also guiding for more margin deterioration in Q3 2019 as well:

In the U.S., we expect adjusted EBITDA margins of negative 2.75% to negative 3% and expect an international EBITDA loss in the range of $80 million to $90 million in Q3. -Q2 2019 call

Its funny how Wayfair's own presentations cannot paint a good picture of its business model.

Source: Investor presentation

As you can see, adjusted EBITDA margins for Q2 2019 has been worse off than the numbers for every previous year except 2018. Its not clear how or when Wayfair can reach its long term targets of 8-10%, especially since this margins has only gotten worse with increasing scale.

Admittedly Wayfair has managed to make progress on reducing advertising spend as a % of revenue, but it should be noted that even conservative calculations show that it would take at least 6 years, and most likely much longer, for it to hit the high end of Wayfair's target.

And advertising spend reductions don't even matter if you look at Wayfair's massive and increasing G and A spend as a % of revenues. Wayfair says these will get better with scale but considering Wayfair says these headcount additions are "variable headcount", its not clear why they'll decline with scale.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart shows headcount. As you can see, headcount has nearly tripled since Q1 2016, which represents faster growth than revenues. Its not clear why headcount is increasing so fast, but we suspect its because of Wayfair's decision to speed up growth in international markets without first establishing profitability in domestic markets.

Source: Investor presentation

In our opinion, the continued losses despite now having over $8bil in LTM revenues signals that the business is quite unviable, even at scale.

Hopes and Dreams

Wayfair management continues to talk about building a "moat", perhaps eliciting dreams about Amazon.

We now have a warehouse presence in most major U.S. port locations and last mile delivery facilities strategically placed across the continent giving us great coverage. While we will continue to add facilities to service the growing demand, we believe efficiencies from the investments already made should continue to build moving forward. -Q2 2019 call

However, this moat doesn't seem to have produced any cost efficiencies over the past few years, and margins are actually getting worse over the years. Honestly, we doubt this moat would stop any serious competitors. We believe Wayfair's most likely competitors are likely established e-commerce operators with far stronger logistic networks like Walmart or Amazon.

Last year, Walmart launched the furniture portion of its e-commerce site and in 2017, Amazon did the same.

Despite the clear competition in this area, many bulls still think this distribution network is a moat. In August, Oppenheimer gave Wayfair an "outperform" after meeting with management. This is what they had to say:

In our view, W continues to smartly build out its distribution infrastructure both in the US and abroad so as to widen its competitive moat vs. others in the home sector. -Oppenheimer

Well, hopefully the recent decline should teach them not to blindly rely on management's words in the future.

Cash burn continues

Wayfair continued to burn cash in Q2, with book value declining by over $300mil compared to just 2 quarters ago. Management was forced to issue more convertible notes, $750mil of them to be exact, in August.

It would be interesting to speculate on how long this game of issue notes, burn cash, issue more notes, can go on. To be frank, we don't think it can go on for much longer. The market is becoming more volatile as the trade war rages on and its not clear how long this "free money" will continue to flow.

Valuation

Despite increasing losses and cash burn, Wayfair continues to trade at a premium in the furniture industry which we don't think is deserved . While peers frequently trade at below 1x sales, Wayfair continues to trade at 1.2x sales. For example, Overstock, which basically has the same business model and is far more profitable, trades at around 0.3x sales.

Source: Overstock investor presentation

Now, one could say that double digit growth like the growth Wayfair is seeing deserves a premium, but honestly, we believe at some point profits are going to have to matter and when that happens, growth should slow dramatically or even reverse.

Stifel is one firm that sees valuation as a reason to own Wayfair, noting that it trades at a 25% discount to other e-commerce firms. We're not sure what firms they're using as comparables, but they certainly are not using Overstock, which trades at 0.31x sales.

One could argue that Overstock is an outlier as it has SEC investigations against it and credibility concerns. However, many other established furniture distributors or retailers also have P/S multiples below 1 and many are profitable.

HOFT LZB HOME ETH P/S 0.38 0.89 0.5 0.67

Despite the fact that Wayfair has a website, it's business is overall still extremely capital intensive and we believe it cannot reach profitability without sacrificing growth, so we believe other furniture distributors are good comparables. At a P/S of 0.61, or the average of the peer group, Wayfair should be trading at around 1/2 its current price of $108, so our price target is $54.

We will reconsider our thesis if Wayfair can show some signs of scale or if it signs a partnership with a large distributor like Amazon.

Takeaway

Overall, Wayfair continues to lose money at an alarming rate and still trades at substantial premiums over its closest competitor despite most of its revenue growth coming from a willingness to take losses. We continue to think Wayfair represents an extremely dangerous investment with little hope of payoff and a high risk of permanent capital impairment. However, since its not clear when liquidity will run out, we will consider shorting instead of buying puts if we're betting against Wayfair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.