YY Live By Itself Is Worth 60% More Than YY

A lot of the discussion around YY(YY) has been around the Bigo subsidiary, but we believe many investors are missing out by ignoring the YY Live business, which we believe by itself is worth far more than YY's current market cap.

Summary

The YY Live business is currently made up of the extremely profitable but slower growing YY Live business and the less profitable but fast growing Hago business, along with some legacy web businesses like 100.com and Duowan.com. YY describes YY Live in its 20F:

In June 2016, we revamped our online music and entertainment live streaming services to YY Live. With the increasing popularity of and growing contents in YY Live, it has been transformed into an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform. Users of YY Live may enjoy the live streaming services on YY Live App, YY Live website, or YY Client and stream the content in various channels, including, among others, music and dance show, talk show, outdoor activities, sports, anime and games. In 2018, YY Live also started to offer global services through the new platforms, such as Hago, outside of China. Source: 20F

For the purposes of this article, we'll separate YY Live and Hago into two different segments.

YY Live

Source: google images

YY Live mainly generates revenues from live streaming. Live streaming has been growing significantly over the past few years, though growth has slowed in recent quarters as the industry becomes more saturated in China.

Source: WY Capital, Press Releases

However, YY Live is still immensely profitable, with nearly 30% net margins. Although the reported margins are closer to 20%, we believe margins have been artificially dragged down by losses from Hago, which was launched in Q3 of last year, and that true margins are around 27-30% range.

Source: WY Capital, Press Releases

This would mean YY Live generates about $380-420mil USD a year in profits assuming Hago makes up 10% of revenues. The company doesn't seem to be shrinking, with mobile MAUs growing 3.7% to 38.9mil.

Hago

Source: App store

Hago is an game oriented social media platform where players can play games with each other. Despite only being created in Q3 2018, it has become really popular and was ranked in the top 10 social networking apps worldwide in 2018, with over 60mil downloads in 2018.

Source: SensorTower

According to YY management, Hago had 25.3mil average mobile MAUs in Q2 2019, which is really impressive for an app launched just last year. It's fast growth means that it made up most of YY's revenue growth even though it makes up less than 10% of YY's revenues. We estimate that Hago generated around $30-40mil in revenue in the last quarter.

Secondly, for HAGO business. HAGO's revenue is growing very rapidly. It's actually one of the main driver for YY's revenue growth. But again, in terms of percentage, it's still less than 10% of the total YY business. Q2 2019 call

The reason we like Hago so much is because it's so monetizable compared to most of YY's other apps. While live streaming apps offered by YY mainly earn revenue from user gifts, gaming apps are much more monetizable as they deeply engage the user and offer unique in-app content. As the chart below shows, most of the top grossing apps are gaming apps:

Source: Sensortower

Managment is making Hago even more monetizable by adding all sorts of extra features like live streaming to Hago. As a result, user engagement has increased substantially.

We also embedded additional social features into HAGO, such as live streaming, chat rooms and karaoke, which further increased the platform's user stickiness. As a result, the average user time spent on a daily basis for HAGO exceeded 60 minutes in the second quarter of 2019. Q2 2019 call

Unfortunately, Hago isn't yet profitable, but with strong growth and incredible monetization capabilities, we expect strong profitability once the app matures.

But again, but right now, it's still not breaking even yet on a business stand-alone perspective, but we do see margin will improve and see a breakeven point coming in the foreseeable future. Q2 2019 call

Valuation and the cash question

YY Live $3.6-4.2bil YY Live is the easier piece of the valuation puzzle. It has slow growth but strong profitability, which means it can be valued on a P/E basis. Using a 25% tax rate, which we believe is conservative after looking at historical income statements, we get NOPAT of $300mil. After reviewing the valuations of other social media companies like Facebook or Twitter, we believe a 12-14x multiple is appropriate for a predictable and slow growing live streaming business, so we believe YY Live should be valued at $3.9bil. Hago ~$2.5bil Hago is harder to value. It is clearly growing extremely fast and will likely generate far more revenue and profits than YY in a few years once it matures. Given this, we believe a $100 per MAU valuation, which is a premium to Bytedance's $50 per MAU, is a reasonable valuation. At this valuation, Hago would be valued at around $2.5bil. We believe Hago should be valued at a premium as its gaming focus allows for greater monetization. It also has a longer growth runway than Bytedance. Net cash $1.2bil In our previous article we forgot to subtract cash from HUYA and net debt, so we'll do it now. Netting out these would leave YY with $1.2bil of net cash.

Adding up everything would give YY a value of $7.6bil, or around $94 per share, or 60% more than the current price. Assuming YY can buyback $300mil of stock below $60, share count would be reduced to around 76mil, which would lead to a price per share of $100. This is just the core business - No HUYA, no Bigo. This shows just how ridiculously undervalued YY is.

Conclusion

Despite fears of eroding market share and declining revenues, YY Live is actually doing pretty well, growing users in a saturated market. Its great that management is willing to buy back shares at such a low valuation, and overall we think the future of YY Live is quite bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.