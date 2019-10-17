Lukoil: A Good Company Has Just Become One Of The Best

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) (OTCPK:LUKFY) (OTC:LUKOF) has opened a new chapter in its investment case - the company will pay all its FCF to dividends starting this December and will selectively support the stock price through its recently announced buyback program. The company's perfect mix of low debt, high operating efficiency, and investor-friendliness is now supplemented by generous dividends which can reach a 10% dividend yield in 2020. If oil prices don't fall below $50, Lukoil will be one of the best Russian dividend stocks at least for the next few years.

H1 Results

In the first half of 2019, sales revenue increased by 7.9% compared to the first half of 2018 and amounted to 3,977 billion rubles. Revenue growth is associated with an increase in oil and gas sales due to an increase in production and oil trading volumes. The ruble depreciation also contributed to revenue growth, as a result of which the average hydrocarbon prices rose in ruble terms despite their decline in dollar terms.

EBITDA in the first half of 2019 amounted to 630.2 billion rubles, an increase of 22.5% compared to the same period in 2018. The ruble devaluation, an increase in the processing margin in Russia and an increase in the profitability of the retail network and the trading business contributed to EBITDA growth. Constraining factors were a decrease in international oil prices and a decrease in the refining margin in Europe.

In H1 2019, net income was 330.5 billion rubles, an increase of 19.6% compared to H1 2018. The increase in net profit was constrained by the growth in asset amortization due to implementation of the IFRS 16 lease accounting rule and commissioning of new production facilities.

Capital expenditures in the first half of 2019 amounted to 205 billion rubles, which is 9.6% lower than in the first half of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in investment in gas projects in Uzbekistan, as well as the completion of major construction works at deposits in the Caspian Sea.

Free cash flow in H1 2019 amounted to 308.3 billion rubles, an increase of 68.4% compared to the same period of 2018. The growth is associated with an increase in operating cash flow and a reduction in capital costs.

All in all, profits go up, capex goes down, FCF growth guarantees high dividends - an excellent basis for a good dividend stock.

Dividends

This is what we came for, right? The key points of the dividend policy are:

Dividends are a priority in FCF allocation, not buybacks

Dividends are paid twice a year

The company pays at least 100% of free cash flow adjusted for interest paid, repayment of lease obligations and buyback expenses

Lukoil's board of directors recommended dividends in the amount of 192 rubles per share (a two-fold increase). Lukoil will allocate 133 billion rubles to dividends, which corresponds to 100% of the adjusted free cash flow of the company or 40% of semi-annual profit under IFRS. The dividend yield to current prices is expected to be around 3.3% and the record date for the dividend will be December 20, 2019. If you want to receive the dividend, the last day to buy the stock is December 18th.

The new buyback program has already started this October and will last until the end of 2022. The buyback will take place in accordance with the 50/50 strategy, in which the company spends 50% of the additional free cash flow on the purchase of shares at an oil price above $50 per barrel. The purpose of the buyback has changed: now the company will buy shares from time to time and only at a price level of 5,300 rubles per share or below. Cash not spent on the buyback will be distributed to dividends, which is also good news for those investors who prefer dividends.

Final Thoughts

I'm generally stingy on praising stocks, even really great ones, but Lukoil is probably one of the highest quality stocks in the Russian stock market no one should miss. With EV/EBITDA of ~3.1, the company is still cheap even compared to Russian peers, let alone global competitors.

Considering the management's flawless track record, the biggest risk for the investment case is an external one - a possible decline in oil prices. A critical price mark for the company is $50 per barrel. In my view, oil prices can go down below $50 in two cases: a global recession and an OPEC+ deal breakup. Amid aggressive support for markets by central banks, a recession in the coming year does not look particularly likely. The OPEC+ deal, in turn, is strategically important for oil exporters, as it is one of the few ways to support oil prices. For now, investors have nothing to worry about, but this is subject to change if trade wars and pumping the global economy with money through QE-like measures go too far.

