Pacific Western Bancorp, Inc.: Holding For The 6.7% Dividend Yield

I'm going to hold - but the bank is safe to buy now for a high risk/high-income play.

I’ve been watching my investment disaster in Pacific Western Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACW) drift up as we neared the 3Q 2019 earnings announcement. PACW is the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a $26 billion-asset business-oriented bank with 74 branches in California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. I’ve held the stock for a while and as of October 16, 2019, I was down about 14.5%, an improvement over the 21% I was down on August 23 when I last wrote about PACW. What’s the stock done lately? Here it is YTD against the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR)

Why am I holding? Well, at a current stock price of $35.79, the bank yields 6.71% - not bad. I know high yields are often a sign of danger. I know some might think management was going to cut the dividend, but the last increase only took effect on May 31, 2018 - and this is a good management group. And I believe there is significant value here in the 4th largest independent bank in California.

The bank just announced 3Q 2019 earnings and I need to find out if I should continue to hold.

Earnings

Here’s what they said about 3Q2019:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2019

Highlights

Net Earnings of $110.0 Million, or $0.92 Per Diluted Share.

Loan and Lease Production of $1.2 Billion; $263 Million of Net Loan Growth.

Core Deposits Growth of $854 million represents 84% of Total Deposits.

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of 10 basis points in Third Quarter; 12 basis points Year-To-Date.

Here’s CEO Matt Wagner’s manufactured 3Q 2019 quote from the October 16, 2019 Press Release:

We had a solid quarter highlighted by very strong core deposits growth, another quarter of consistent loan production from all of our business groups, and the continuation of our trend of lower credit costs. Our third quarter of 2019 results produced a return on assets of 1.65% and a return on tangible equity of 19.01%.

Pretty good for a bank trading at 87% of book value. Wagner’s “quote” continued:

In a very competitive market, we achieved our largest core deposit growth quarter ever with growth of $854 million in the third quarter. Core deposits generation, with an emphasis on noninterest-bearing deposits, remains a priority in this declining-rate environment. We achieved solid loan and lease production of $1.2 billion in the third quarter bringing our net loan growth to $778 million, or 6% annualized, for the first nine months of 2019.

As usual, that all sounds good, but when do those CEO statements ever sound bad? In this statement and those following, I’ve highlighted my discussion points in green for “good” and "yellow” for bad. Now, here’s the 3Q 2019 and YTD 3Q 2019 results and comparisons as presented in the press release:

First, up there at the top left in yellow, there was a sequential quarter decline in interest income - primarily from loans - that management's attempt to hold down increases in interest expense. This was the first sequential decline in interest income in five quarters. Switching to the YTD 3Q 2019 numbers, net interest income increased $67.4 million or 7.84% from $858.9 million YTD 3Q 2018 to $926.3 million YTD 3Q 2019, a healthy increase. The reason? Interest on loans was up $59.0 million or 7.61%.

Moving back to sequential quarter analysis, we can see - highlighted in yellow at the far left - that the serial increases in deposit expense have continued. At first, I marked this in green as it looks like the increases are under control, after all, interest expense only increased $1.3 million or 2.49%, before I realized that’s 9.97% annualized! Deposit expense was the culprit, up an amazing $1.9 million or 5.12% over 2Q 2019 - 20.49% on an annual basis! And it continues with the YTD 3Q 2019 numbers where interest expense is up a frightening $78.5 million or 98.40%. Yes, it’s off a historically low base, but these are very significant increases. As with the sequential quarters, its deposit expense is driving the increase; up $62.4 million or 121.53% - wow!

Here’s the short version of what’s going on so you can stop reading if you’re short on time. PACW is undergoing a margin squeeze due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing faster than interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets relative to interest-bearing liabilities.

Now, let’s examine these changes in net interest income more closely. Considering YTD 3Q 2018 to YTD 3Q 2019, the headline number is a 53 bps drop in the net interest margin to 4.46% from 4.99%. There haven’t been any major structural changes in the loan portfolio, but it has increased on average by $1.6 billion over that time - something CEO Wagner highlighted in the 3Q 2019 Press Release, noting the bank drove “net loan growth to $778 million, or 6% annualized, for the first nine months of 2019.”

This is important as management effectively increased the bank’s “interest earning leverage”; average interest-earning assets were 184.91% of average interest-bearing liabilities 3Q 2018 but had increased to 189.45% for 3Q 2019. This was important as average loan portfolio yield declined 29 bps from 6.20% to 5.91% over that period pushing down overall earning asset yield 19 bps from 5.60% to 5.41%. Over the same period, deposit expense rose 37 bps from 0.46% to 0.83% pushing the overall rate on interest-bearing liabilities up 46 bps from 1.14% to 1.60%.

What else is behind the rapid increase in deposit costs? We know rates are going up, but that’s not all. There have been significant changes in the deposit structure vs. the prior year. Currently, core deposits equal 84% of total deposits, down from 87% on September 30, 2018. Over the same period, noninterest-bearing demand deposits are down from 44% to 38% of the total and time deposits are up from 10% to 14%. In summary, we have a combination of an increase in rates paid on all deposits discussed above, exacerbated by a concurrent increase in the balances of more expensive deposits. This is a classic margin squeeze.

After everything, if management had provided the same $33.0 million as YTD 3Q 2018, net interest income would have been down $11.1 million or 1.43. However, on the far left in yellow we see that the loan loss provision was way down YTD 3Q 2019 - a $14.0 million or 42.42% decrease from YTD 3Q 2018. This much lower provision allowed management to eke out a $2.9 million or 0.38% increase in net interest income after the provision for loan losses over the prior period. A real concern is that sequential net interest income, on the far left in yellow, seems to be drifting down both before and after the much lower provision.

If you’re going to blow your EPS comparisons, you'll find some gains to take - now! Management found a combined $26.4 million in gains on loans and securities so far this year compared to gains of $12.1 million YTD 3Q 2018. Management has the prerogative to take gains when appropriate, but this looks like a raid on the old cookie jar. Those securities had to be yielding more than market for the gains, so will this hurt the yield on interest-earning assets going forward?

A bit of good news, PACW noninterest expense is under control, falling about $3.5 million or 0.91% over the YTD 3Q periods. In fact, management runs PACW lean with a 42.1% efficiency ratio YTD 3Q 2019 - no issues with that at all.

Bottom line? Net income was up $457,000 or 0.13% over the prior nine months. How was EPS up $0.12 or 4.30%? The denominator shrank 4.06% as the average share count was down by 5 million shares due to the bank’s stock repurchase program. On September 30, 2019, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $225 million Stock Repurchase Program was $124.7 million.

Credit Quality

If I highlighted this table it would all be green; there is still nothing to worry about in terms of asset quality.

Management could easily argue the lower provision was justified. Regulators frown on building reserves you don’t need since this makes it easier to manage earnings.

Nothing to Worry About...

Everything else is basically fine. ROAA was 1.80%, ROATE was 20.90% and we already saw that the efficiency ratio was a superior 42.1%. I hold this stock, however, for capital appreciation - which looks like it’s going to be a while - and income. What about the payout ratio? Is my dividend safe?

Payout Ratio

The payout ratio without adjustment is 62%, up from 60% YTD 2Q 2019, a bit high, but nothing dramatic. I’m going one step further by adjusting earnings, primarily by substituting the YTD 3Q 2018 provision for loan losses and gain on securities sales, to see how this more conservative view impacts the ratio.

Granted, the adjusted 65% ratio above in green is a bit high, however this adjusted ratio is lower than the 66% ratio I calculated using the same methodology for YTD 2Q 2019. I prefer 50% and lower for banks, but the adjusted ratio, a really rough calculation to provide a reality check, is still really not too bad.

Conclusion

I’m going to continue to hold. So far in 2019, so good. Management is putting up a good fight against the margin squeeze and the dividend looks safe. Should you buy now for the dividend? If you want to boost the yield on a portfolio with a higher risk/higher income bank stock with room to run when the margin squeeze lets off - or PACW acquires another bank or is acquired, then, yes. Remember, however, my timing on PACW has been awful!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.