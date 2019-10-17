Apple Changes Its Strategy: One Cheap iPhone To Rule Them All

There are rumors that Apple will sell an ultra cheap iPhone at the beginning of next year. According to these rumors, the model will be available for USD 399.

Just last month, Apple (AAPL) unveiled the latest generation of its iPhones. There wasn't much new information here. It's interesting that Apple, as expected, has decided not to increase the price this time. In the past, it was always the case that Apple increased the price of every new iPhone generation. But the iPhone 11 Pro Max now costs just as much as the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone 11 Pro is no more expensive than the iPhone XS.

This suggests that Apple has reached its limits with its skimming strategy. Price skimming is a pricing strategy in which a product is first introduced with a high price, which is then gradually lowered. Apple was extremely good at this, taking advantage of the fact that the iPhones had an extremely high reservation price from the customer's perspective. According to economic theory, this price is the highest sum a customer is willing to pay. With this strategy, Apple was able to achieve two things. On the one hand, it was able to skim off the profit of an iPhone in the long run by gradually addressing different customer groups, namely:

early adopters

medium-term adopters

late adopters.

In addition, Apple was able to achieve an extreme margin as a result. Lets take the iPhone X as an example. The production of the iPhone X smartphone cost at the time of its introduction USD 357.50. Apple sold it for USD 999. This corresponds to a gross margin of 64 percent. As it regards the iPhone 8, Apple sold it for USD 699 and had a gross margin of 59 percent. That means that the iPhone X had a higher margin than iPhone 8. This shows what pricing power Apple has and that customers are willing to pay a huge premium for the brand alone. Accordingly, the profit margin of the Apple Group is impressive.

Now there are rumors that Apple will sell an ultra cheap iPhone at the beginning of next year. This model will be available for USD 399. Since the iPhone SE in 2016, there has not been such a cheap iPhone. The new iPhone will also be cheaper than the current iPhone 8, which Apple is currently selling for USD 449.

(Source: The new iPhone would be cheaper than the iPhone 8 in the actual cycle)

I was wondering how I would find the introduction of such an iPhone as an investor. On the one hand, the iPhone could turn out to be a real sales success. It could appeal especially to older iPhone owners. Esspecially the number of iPhone 6 and 6S users is estimated at around 200 million. These users could then switch to the new cheap model. This is also quite reasonable in terms of time, as iOS 13 will no longer be supported by iPhone 6. On the other hand, the problem with such a cheap iPhone is that this could damage Apple as a status symbol. This could be weakened if everyone could afford an iPhone. In this respect, the question is whether the price really has to be so low. The price difference between the new iPhone and the current top models is also much greater than it was for the iPhone SE.

It is also to be feared that the margin will fall. There will certainly even be some investors who see the new iPhone as a desperate attempt to boost falling iPhone sales again.

But I think Apple has something completely different in mind here. Apple is simply changing its strategy. Instead of a price skimming strategy, it now uses a form of penetration strategy. In principle, this strategy initially keeps the price as low as possible in order to gain a high market share quickly. Apple's strategy will be similar. However, the group does not aim to necessarily gain higher market shares in the mobile phone sector (which is of course welcome anyway). Apple simply wants to keep its customers in the Apple ecosystem. Because in the discussion about iPhones sold, investors must always consider the following. Apple is no longer a phone manufacturer. As far as Apple is struggling with problems regarding smartphone sales, there is of course the fact that the cycles are now longer until a new iPhone is bought. In this phase there is a great opportunity to bind the hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later. And that's why Apple is investing aggressively in the service business.

The time at the beginning of next year has also been very cleverly chosen for other reasons. In September as well, Apple announced the full details of its ad-free streaming service Apple TV+. Apple will launch TV+ will launch its streaming service across on November 1 for USD 4.99 a month. This makes Apple's streaming service much cheaper than the streaming services of its competitors:

Conversely, Apple also has much less to offer. Apple will not offer a library of existing content like the other streaming provider do. Apple does not have any content of its own, but has to fill it with exclusive content. However, Apple is pretty liquid to put as much money in its streaming service as it wants. Net cash totaled USD 102 billion at the end of the quarter and Apple still plans to eventually become net cash neutral. Of course, as an investor you have to observe that the project does not become a bottomless pit. Nevertheless, it is now far too early to doubt.

With the cheap iPhone Apple also has a good arrow in the quiver because those who purchase an iPhone will receive a free year of Apple TV+. Apple could thus achieve several goals at once. It can boost iPhone sales, it can bind customers and at the same time push the expansion of Apple TV+.

The above mentioned concerns about such a cheap iPhone can also be addressed. Apple can counter the feared loss of the status symbol through the design because the cheap mobile phone should have the same processor as the iPhone 11, but look like the iPhone 8. I am absolutely convinced that Apple is able to set itself apart from other manufacturers and set new standards through design alone. This can be seen quite good in the design, especially the "Notch". First Apple was laughed at for it, but then Samsung, for example, took over the design for its S series. Given that, Apple is a benchmark that both competitors and customers use.

Conclusion

Apple's shares have reached a new all time high. In the meantime, the company is traded with a P/E ratio of around 20. Some investors think that's too high. But the problem is that they look at Apple from a different perspective than I do. They see Apple more as a value company. This is, of course, supported by the fact that Apple is now developing into a steady payer of dividends. However, I disagree with this assessment at all. Apple should be valued much higher as a growth company, which is why I continue to see great potential in this share.

