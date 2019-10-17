American Electric Power: A Stable, Low-Beta Portfolio Addition

This $45.7 billion market cap holding company serves electricity markets in eleven states. Its seven regulated utilities have a total rate base of $42 billion.

American Electric Power is trading near the top of its 52-week range. It offers a 2.9% dividend yield and projects a 5-7% compound annual growth rate in earnings.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is moving steadily forward in changing its generation fuel mix. With its 2.9% dividend, projected compound annual growth rate in earnings of 5-7%, low-beta counterweight, geographic diversity, and investment in both wires (infrastructure) and renewables, the company's operations add up to quietly rising returns investors often consider routine for utilities.

Yet, as the Pacific Gas and Electric experience (fires, fatalities, bankruptcy, and planned multi-day power outages) has shown, utilities do not always meet a good operational standard, so AEP's strong performance is worth investor consideration.

Brief Company Summary

AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, was founded in 1906, and currently employs about 17,600 people full-time. This electric utility holding company generates, transmits, and distributes electric power via seven regulated subsidiaries to about 5.4 million customers across 200,000 square miles in eleven states, separated into two areas as shown below.

AEP's Generation by Fuel Type

American Electric Power generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, pumped storage, and other sources. It owns or operates 26,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity. This capacity available mix is illustrated below.

Investors should note this is AEP's mix of available generation capacity, not the actual mix used.

In its markets, AEP benefits as natural gas buyer for its generation: at least six of the eleven states are gas producers. Indeed, the natural gas overhang in West Texas became so desperate earlier this year that producers paid to have customers take natural gas. With the vast US natural gas reserves available, future prices are expected to stay low, thus keeping one of AEP's significant fuel costs low. Moreover, coal competes fiercely with natural gas, so AEP benefits from being able to use these two fuels in 73% of its generating capacity.

State Regulators

As a holding company for regulated utilities, American Electric Power does not have direct competitors. However, via its utilities, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates, that is, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its electricity production.

Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results

Second-quarter 2019 revenues were $3.6 billion and earnings were $461 million, lower than in the second quarter of 2018. First-half 2019 revenues were $7.6 billion and earnings were $1.03 billion compared to first-half 2018 revenues of $8.1 billion and earnings of $983 million.

AEP thus recorded earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.10 for the first six months of the year compared to $1.07 for the second quarter of 2018 and $2.00 for the first six months of 2018. AEP's chairman, president, and chief executive officer Nicholas Akins said:

"Weather was back to normal this spring and has been much more moderate this year than in the first half of 2018… we are seeing lower demand across all customer classes primarily due to trade tariffs and the strong U.S. dollar."

For full-year 2019, the company reaffirms operating earnings of $4.00-4.20 per share, giving a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.

American Electric Power's Operations, Strategy, Capital Expenditures, and Growth Prospects

During 2018, AEP's electricity sales were 198 million megawatt-hours. It owns about 40,000 miles of transmission lines and 220,000 miles of distribution lines.

American Electric Power owns the country's largest transmission system and 219,000 miles of distribution lines. As illustrated in the service map above, its seven regulated utilities are AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO). The southwestern companies, especially AEP Texas, serve growing oil and gas production areas in south (Eagle Ford) and west (Permian) Texas.

Future plans call for a much smaller coal capacity generation percentage (27% instead of 46%), a smaller natural gas capacity percentage (22% instead of 27%), with the difference made up by higher capacity percentage of wind, hydro, pumped storage, and other (40% instead of 16%).

Moreover, the company notes its success in reducing emissions over two time frames: 1990-2018 and 2001-2018. This comes primarily from a reorientation of the generating fleet away from coal and toward natural gas and renewables.

1990-2018:

*sulfur dioxide -96%

*nitrogen oxide -92%

2001-2018:

*carbon dioxide -59%

*mercury -95%

Like other companies, an aspect of AEP's strategy has been the sale of non-core assets. It plans to continue investing in transmission and distribution networks as well as investing in regulated and contracted renewables.

AEP's forecasted capital budget for 2019-2023 totals $33 billion, 75% of which is allocated to "wires," that is transmission and distribution.

Key renewables investments include three wind projects in northern Oklahoma totaling $2 billion to add 1,485 megawatts of capacity in the next few years. Between 2020 and 2030, AEP expects to add 10,200 megawatts of capacity:

*1600 MW natural gas

*4200 MW wind

*4400 MW solar.

Company Governance

On October 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks American Electric Power's overall governance as 5, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (4), shareholder rights (8), and compensation (3).

Shorted shares are only 1.6% of floated shares. Insiders own a negligible amount of the outstanding stock.

Electricity Demand

Investors should be aware of a change in U.S. residential electricity demand: instead of perpetually increasing, it has dipped since 2008. This is believed to be mainly due to more efficient appliances and lighting. The use of light-emitting diodes replacing incandescent light bulbs resulted in a 26% decrease in electricity used for lighting between 2015 and 2017.

Nonetheless, adding more electric vehicles as well as more lighting per household could increase residential electricity use in the future.

Total (residential, commercial, and industrial) electricity demand ties to the economic activity of the region served. Thus, AEP's geographical diversification creates financial diversification.

Financial and Stock Highlights

AEP's trailing twelve months' EPS was $4.00 giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 23. Analysts' average estimated 2020 earnings per share is higher at $4.40, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.

On June 30, 2019, AEP had $53.13 billion in liabilities and $72.55 billion in assets resulting in a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 73%. The trailing twelve months' return on assets is 2.5% and the return on equity is 10.3%. Its rate base size is $42 billion.

The company's market capitalization is $45.7 billion at an October 16, 2019, stock closing price of $92.60 per share.

The company's enterprise value (EV) is $74.25 billion and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 15, considerably above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that would suggest a discount.

AEP's 52-week price range is $70.59-94.89 per share, so its October 16, 2019, closing price is 98% of its one-year high. The company's one-year target price is $95.75/share, putting its most recent closing price at 97% of that level.

The company's dividend of $2.68/share represents a 2.9% yield to its current price. Its targeted payout ratio is 60-70% of operating earnings.

Overall, the company's mean rating from seventeen analysts is a 2.4 or between "buy" and "hold" leaning slightly toward "buy."

As of June 30, 2019, most of AEP's stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. A recent summary of its institutional stockholders shows the top six holders as Vanguard with 8.2%, Blackrock with 7.4%, State Street with 5.1%, Capital Research with 4.8%, Bank of America with 3.2%, and JPMorgan Chase with 2.1%.

The next earnings call will be October 24, 2019, at 9 AM Eastern time.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

Analysts calculate several estimates for AEP's beta, from 0.396-0.003 range to a three-year beta of 0.13 to -0.29. What's apparent from this range is that the company's stock fluctuates very little or even negatively relative to the overall stock market, a factor that can be useful to some investors.

The company's book value per share of $39.01, less than half of its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

AEP's service in two different geographic areas does not guarantee the economies of both regions and will balance one another out or move counter-cyclical trend to one another. They could instead reinforce one another, with both being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national, rather than regional, factors (like international tariffs).

Still, potential investors should consider their expectations for regional economic growth in the eleven states shown above, state regulatory environments, and changes in bond rates as factors likely to affect AEP.

In particular, with a liability-to-asset ratio of 73%, AEP, like the utility sector generally, is more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors.

As the example of Pacific Gas and Electric has shown, the importance of good utility operations cannot be overlooked. Utility companies are more subject to poor investment strategies and lack of infrastructure safety than has typically been recognized.

Recommendations for American Electric Power

As its price near a new 52-week high demonstrates AEP is already a favorite. Similarly, its price-earnings ratio of 23 and EV/EBITDA of 15 do not suggest a bargain. Potential investors could be buying at a high point in the cycle.

Indeed, AEP appears most appropriate for stable-growth investors, rather than momentum or value investors.

Still, I recommend AEP to those who want a low-beta, modest-dividend (2.9%) stock, a company with consistent execution, geographically-diversified assets from its seven regulated utilities, low gas and coal prices equating to low fuel costs, good growth prospects in its regions, a well-considered mix of generation fuel capacity, and directionally-appropriate new investment in infrastructure and renewables.

