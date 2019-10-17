Confessions Of A MedMen Bagholder

Coming out as a bagholder is certainly not easy for any investor because of the implications it inherently holds for your intelligence and your analytical capability. It’s an admittance that you got it wrong, that you really got it wrong. And that you have essentially presided over the destruction of your own hard-earned capital. We have all possibly been there, all experienced the disappointment when you open your portfolio, all experienced the hope for just “one breakout to the upside" that will get you to breakeven, all experienced the regret. My readers, I regret to inform you that I am a MedMen bagholder.

My initial bullish thesis was premeditated on the significant dichotomy in valuations awarded to US-based MSOs versus Canadian LPs. It just did not seem prudent that companies operating within a market materially larger than Canada and with fewer value-destroying restrictive legislation should trade at the discount they did. I predicted this valuation gap would close with a significant decline on the Canada side and a broad rally on the US side. The former came through, the latter did not.

Since the publication of my first MedMen article ("MedMen Has The Makings Of Greatness And Could Blaze Above All"), the stock price has incessantly collapsed in the months following. Now down more than 60%, the most recent heavy move to the downside came on October 8 when the company announced that it had called off its acquisition of PharmaCann. A puzzling development considering that some weeks prior the company on updating shareholders on its progress with its PharmaCann acquisition it marked a "monumental day for the cannabis industry" and how the "transformative acquisition of PharmaCann will mould [MedMen] into an even bigger and bolder company for our consumers".

While MedMen's management offered a good level of granularity as to why the acquisition was terminated, they used the release an opportunity to announce the termination of CFO Michael Kramer. An individual who was going to rein in excess spending by moving SG&A to a path of prudence. The firing of one's CFO a few weeks away from earnings release does not provide great optics and the stock price capitulated in response. Will the quarterly results be good? Not likely. Record-high quarterly revenue will be recorded, but this is likely to be matched by an equally record high level of cash burn as the company would have started to ramp up CAPEX to facilitate Florida store openings.

How I Became a MedMen Bagholder

Still getting to terms with the cannabis market and witnessing the explosion in valuation across Canadian LPs I became acquainted with MedMen in the summer of 2018. I more than likely discovered the company through browsing the incredible NCV. The cool name, jazzy stores, and snazzy marketing campaigns were a plus for my bullishness on the stock.

Newly opened MedMen store St Petersburg, Florida

MedMen's marketing lent credence to what I saw as the makings of a new upstart cannabis brand in a market saturated with excess capital which spurned a seemingly unending number of "leading" cannabis brands. MedMen represented something different, a bold vision to dominate the largest cannabis market in the world. That attracted me to the stock in spite of the salient risks posed by its negative operating position. I would not buy a position until the autumn of 2018 after raising cash from the sales of my position in Canopy Growth and Aurora, both were up in excess of 200%.

The Fundamental Reason For My MedMen Position

MedMen's strong revenue growth came at a significant discount to its Canadian peers. This was flagged in my article; MedMen Vs. Canopy Growth: Towards A New Zeitgeist.

MedMen is likely to achieve an average quarterly revenue of $50 million, for its 2020 financial year. This would place full-year revenue at $200 million. It would not be beyond the scope of prudence to state that this has the capacity to grow at a 2-year CAGR greater of 25%, placing 3-year P/S at 1.85. For a company growing revenue a rate significantly higher than the broader economy, such a P/S ratio is far too low.

More importantly, this growth came at a significant discount to Canadian peers who were losing more money than MedMen. So even if you wanted to make the argument that MedMen's discount was as a result of the company's significant losses, the dichotomy in the sentiment afforded to it versus its Canadian peers did not make sense.

Now, looking back at my analysis I realise that while I made sure to be cognizant of the risk posed by the company's consistent losses, I fell victim to the confirmation bias. My belief that the Canadian market was significantly overvalued was followed by the now flawed conclusion that the US market was undervalued. The next most logical inference being they were both overvalued did not, at the time, occur to me.

Lessons For My Future Self

1. Perception of management is important.

MedMen's management had one of the most negative public reputations in the cannabis space. I ignored this, again at my peril. Negative perceptions are normally for good reason.

2. Be careful of averaging down.

There is a risk you get stuck in your hubris as you "cannot possibly be wrong". The ensuring rabbit hole sees you buy more shares at consistently lower prices until you are stuck with an oversized position in your portfolio.

3. Sentiment changes. Do not be caught on the wrong side when they do.

Sentiment on a stock or industry exists on a spectrum. An industry that currently enjoys a broadly neutral sentiment could in a few months find its stock price down greater than 50%. MedMen was not afforded the Euphoria given to other Canadian LPs, so I made the flawed conclusion that sentiment could not get any worse. It did.

Two Point Eight One

2.81 is the average buy-in price of my MedMen shares. I will likely hold on to these for at least another year, then sell my full position. I still believe MedMen holds great potential. But the company's failure to meet demands from shareholders to clean up their share structure, enact better corporate governance, as well as stem their cash burn has come at a significant cost.

This resulting destruction of shareholder capital is a sad tale of the necessity of prudence in one's investment process. Most importantly, being fully cognizant of all the risks posed by an investment by listening to the bears allows for positions to be more accurately sized. Further, the narrative around averaging down a money-losing investment must be challenged. What goes down 20%, seemingly now cheap, an 'absolute steal', can go down another 20%. I learnt this in the most brutal of ways.

2.81 is the price for MedMen I pinned to my green rush portfolio in order to capitalise on the fledgeling North American cannabis market. Now hit by the collapse of Canadian LPs, the imminent war of vaping, and dampening investor Euphoria my green rush portfolio is now very much a green rush bag. Here is to the future.

