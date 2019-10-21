The RealReal Inc. Is Absurdly Overvalued And An Excellent Short Candidate

Additionally, due to the mounting losses and continued cash burn with no end in sight in this fiercely competitive sector, we believe that bankruptcy is very likely.

We also believe that REAL is absurdly overvalued at $21 per share and an excellent short candidate.

As such, we believe that the company's business model is severely flawed while facing big challenges on many fronts.

REAL has been a serial cash incinerator while generating significant losses from day one with no end in sight.

We believe that The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is one of the grossly overvalued IPOs that have entered the stock markets in 2019. REAL was founded in 2011 and has been a serial cash incinerator from day one with no end in sight in a fiercely competitive sector, according to the IPO prospectus. Therefore, we also believe that bankruptcy is very likely, as presented in the next paragraphs.

The Business, The IPO And The Price Targets

REAL operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. Aside from the digital orders, REAL also generates revenue from three retail store locations in New York and Los Angeles.

REAL completed its IPO at $20 per share last June and raised $320.9 million in net proceeds after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Lock up period expires in late December 2019.

Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel, Cowen, and Raymond James were the underwriters, which means two things.

First, they received sizable commissions from this IPO of almost $400 million. Second, it's very likely that their clients bought a significant amount of REAL shares.

Therefore, it doesn't surprise us that some of these underwriters (i.e. Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch) have already published price targets that are higher than the IPO price. And we expect more price targets higher than the IPO price to be announced by the other underwriters in the next months. They are hyping their own offering.

On that front, we strongly recommend reading these two reports from Columbia Business School (one of the oldest business schools in the world) and Cornell University. The authors point out that there is a conflict of interest between investment banking for corporate clients and brokerage for retail clients while the existing firewall is very low, if any. Among other things, Trevor Harris, managing director at Morgan Stanley and co-director of the Center for Excellence in Accounting & Security Analysis at the Columbia Business School said:

Too many analysts rely on information the companies provide, rather than doing their own independent analysis, she said. As a result of lazy research habits and personal relationships with institutional clients, analysts can forget that the investor, not the company, is their client, and can become susceptible to pressure from buy-side analysts and company clients to make positive calls that keep stock prices up. The system offers incentives for analysts to make models look "pretty," even if they don't always hold up, Harris said.

And of course, we can imagine that the executives of these underwriters will be rubbing their hands with glee when the stock reaches its price target and the clients of these underwriters start to sell. It's bonus time.

After all, investors are advised not to bite the underwriters' price target bait.

The Management

We believe that the competence of the CEO is highly questionable, to put it mildly. We say this because REAL's founder and CEO is Julie Wainwright who was the CEO of Pets.com. But Pets was an e-commerce player that failed big time and became the poster child of the dot-com bubble in the late-90's. Actually, Pets.com went bust less than a year after its IPO in 2000.

Therefore, we advise investors to take this fact into serious consideration. When it comes to investing, the competence of the CEO does matter.

The Balance Sheet

Most of the revenue is generated by consignment sales. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, the company's overall take rate on consigned goods was 36.0% and 35.3%, respectively.

Additionally, a small portion of the revenue is coming from other services (i.e. shipping fees, subscriptions, first look fees) and direct sales. Specifically, in certain cases, such as when the company accepts returns from buyers after it has already remitted sale proceeds to the consignor, it takes ownership of goods and retains 100% of the proceeds when the goods subsequently resell through its online marketplace.

In the first half of 2019, revenue reached $140.2 million, up 50% from 93.4 million in H1 2018. Also, REAL is debt free and inclusive of the IPO net proceeds, REAL's pro-forma cash balance was $387.6 million in June 2019. And the good news ends here.

In the first half of 2019, margins remained negative for another quarter in a row. Specifically, operating profit and net loss were negative at ($48.6) million and ($50.1) million, respectively.

Moreover, operating cash flow was negative at ($46.2) million, funds flow that excludes changes in non-cash working capital was negative ($38.1) million, free cash flow was negative at ($60.1) million and adjusted EBITDA was negative at ($39.3) million in the first half of 2019.

Furthermore, it must be noted that all the aforementioned items went deeper into negative territory on a YoY basis despite the fact that revenue increased compared to H1 2018. And this was also the case last year.

Specifically, revenue in 2017 and 2018 were $134 million and $207 million, respectively, while losses were ($52) million and ($76) million, respectively, according to the linked prospectus above.

In other words, the higher the revenue, the bigger the loss and the cash burn, which is an indication of a severely flawed business model, in our opinion.

Therefore, it doesn't surprise us that the cash burn, the negative adjusted EBITDA and the significant losses will continue in the second half of 2019 and in the foreseeable future, according to the linked guidance and prospectus above.

Last but not least, Stockholder Equity was deeply negative at ($306.1) million in June 2019, so the company was fully dependent on its lenders and its survival was questionable. Thanks to the recent IPO, the company kicked the can down the road for a few quarters until it burns all the IPO proceeds.

As a result, we project that inclusive of the IPO net proceeds of $320.9 million, Stockholder Equity was slightly positive at approximately $20 million in June 2019.

Given also that REAL will record significant losses in the second half of 2019 that are estimated to exceed $50 million, Stockholder Equity will definitely become negative by year end.

And we project that Stockholder Equity will go deeper into negative territory due to mounting losses in 2020-2021 because REAL notes in the linked prospectus above:

As a result of these investments, we expect to incur additional losses for the foreseeable future. "

and below:

While losses will continue for the next several years related to high sales & marketing and added personnel for authentication......"

REAL's Business Model And The Key Challenges

It's an undeniable fact that the e-commerce retailers have been facing major challenges in an ever-changing retail landscape with numerous players filing for bankruptcy over the last years. And these challenges apply both to small companies and large ones.

For instance, even Walmart's (WMT) Jet.com has been struggling lately despite the fact that Jet has added more than 2,000 new brands to its website over the past year, in part through acquisitions of online specialty retailers.

Specifically, Jet's losses are expected to surpass $1 billion in 2019 on revenue of between $21 billion and $22 billion. As a result, WMT wants to sell some of its online brands because they are still unprofitable.

On that front, WMT sold ModCloth to Go Global Retail a few days ago for an undisclosed amount while the other brands that have been put up for sale include Jetblack and Eloquii, according to the linked article above and the Wall Street Journal.

On top of this, it's almost certain that WMT's online retailers will be sold for less than what WMT paid for them, according to the linked WSJ article above.

That said, REAL's key challenges include:

1) No help from brands: As is the case with all the secondhand merchandise, REAL gets almost no help from brands in identifying genuine products from copycats. The reason is that the brands worry that a booming secondary market will depress prices of first-run goods, according to industry executives.

2) Lawsuits and "educated guesswork": Some brands have already taken a hard line with REAL and more could follow.

Specifically, Chanel is suing REAL alleging that REAL sells counterfeit products and that only Chanel can authenticate its goods, as quoted below:

For example, in November 2018, Chanel, Inc. filed a lawsuit against us in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York bringing various trademark and advertising-related claims under the Lanham Act and New York state law analogues. Chanel alleges, among other things, that we have misrepresented certain counterfeit Chanel products as authentic Chanel products, that our resale of Chanel products confuses consumers into believing that Chanel is affiliated with us and involved in authenticating consignors' goods and that only Chanel is capable of authenticating second-hand Chanel goods. This litigation is in its early stages and the final outcome, including our liability, if any, with respect to Chanel's claims, is uncertain. Chanel could in the future assert additional trademark and advertising or other claims against us in this or other proceedings. An unfavorable outcome in this or similar litigation could adversely affect our ability to conduct business and could lead Chanel and other luxury brands to bring additional claims against us. If this were to occur, our business, operating results and financial condition would be materially and adversely affected."

The lawsuit is in the early stages and REAL warns in the linked prospectus above that an unfavorable outcome in this or similar litigation could adversely affect its business and its financial condition while leading to additional similar lawsuits from other brands.

On top of this, according to this WSJ article, the authentication process in the secondhand merchandise business is filled with "educated guesswork" while REAL admits that it can't be certain to catch every fake product, as quoted below:

As the sophistication of counterfeiters increases, it may be increasingly difficult to identify counterfeit products".

Obviously, these headwinds pose a threat to the company's reputation and survival while they could lead to additional lawsuits from other luxury brands in the next months.

3) High SG&A expenses and the difficulty of scaling the business: The aforementioned problems have impacted REAL negatively on multiple fronts.

First, the authentication process has become time-consuming.

Second, it's hard to scale as the company grows. For instance, it took 20 hours to measure every diamond in a Graff necklace the company vetted for sale this year, said REAL's CEO, in an interview in January.

Third, REAL has invested heavily in processes to weed out fakes while also rapidly increasing its operations employee headcount, which has weighed heavily on its SG&A expenses and its bottom line.

Specifically, the number of employees in the company's merchandising and fulfillment facilities has increased to 801 as of March 31, 2019, up roughly 200% from 268 as of December 31, 2017.

On top of this, the number of employees will increase significantly in 2019, as quoted below:

.......and we expect that number to continue to increase significantly in 2019. The market for these employees is increasingly competitive and is highly dependent on geographic location. "

4) The supply factor and REAL's high take rate: The supply of luxury goods is one of the key challenges with all the luxury resale models, as quoted from REAL's prospectus below:

Existing luxury resale models have failed to unlock the abundance of pre-owned luxury supply due to inherent challenges, which include the following: Friction for consignors. Existing luxury resale models often require consignors to spend a significant amount of time and energy dropping off items at physical locations or self-listing on peer-to-peer platforms. Lack of trust for buyers. Due to the pervasiveness of counterfeit luxury goods and inconsistent authentication standards, buyers can be hesitant to purchase pre-owned luxury goods. Fragmented supply. Luxury supply that is available for resale is largely distributed across thousands of brick-and-mortar stores that have limited hours of operation, feature a narrow selection and only offer exposure to a local buyer base. As a result, consignors often experience slow monetization times at suboptimal prices."

And below:

We grow our sales by increasing the supply of luxury goods offered through our consignment online marketplace. We grow our supply both by attracting new consignors and by creating lasting engagement with existing consignors. "

And below:

Our success depends on our ability to cost-effectively attract, retain and grow relationships with consignors, and in turn, our supply of luxury goods sold through our online marketplace. To expand our consignor base, we must appeal to and engage individuals new to consignment, or who have consigned through traditional brick-and-mortar shops but are unfamiliar with our business. "

However, we believe that REAL's take rate is very high, which will definitely impact negatively the future supply and therefore, will weigh on the company's top and bottom lines in the next quarters.

Specifically, take rates tend to vary from marketplace to marketplace but usually fall in the ballpark of 10% and 30% of GMV as shown here and here (i.e. Seeking Alpha's take rate is 25% and ETSY's take rate is 5%), while REAL's typical take rate is 45%, as quoted below:

Take rate is a key driver of our revenue and provides comparability to other marketplaces. Our take rate structure is a tiered commission structure for consignors, where the more they sell the higher percent commission they earn. Consignors start at a 55% commission (which equals a 45% take rate for us) and can earn up to a 70% commission. This tiered structure applies unless it is overridden by a commission exception. Commission exceptions are used to incentivize our sales team, optimize supply and drive take rate changes. Examples of current commission exceptions include a flat 40% commission on all items under $145, and an 85% commission on watches over $2,500."

Actually, REAL agrees with us when it comes the high take rate and its negative impact on the top and bottom lines, as quoted below:

Additionally, consignors may opt to consign less with us to the extent we take steps, such as increasing our take rates, that make our online marketplace appear less attractive to them. Alternatively, the emergence of direct competitors may force us to decrease our take rates to remain competitive to attract consignors, which will have a negative impact on our financial performance."

After all, here is another existential threat for REAL, in our opinion. If REAL lowers its take rate to become more competitive, its revenue will drop, so its losses and cash burn will increase. If REAL increases its existing high take rate, the supply will drop significantly, which will weigh on the ugly top and bottom lines.

5) Dependence on pricing of luxury goods when items are brand new: The price that customers see in REAL's products is dependent on the pricing of luxury goods when items are brand new, as quoted below:

In order to attract buyers to our online marketplace, the prices for the pre-owned luxury goods sold through our online marketplace may need to be lowered in order to compete with these pricing strategies, which could negatively affect gross merchandise value and in turn, our revenue".

6) Losses from fraud: According to the linked prospectus above, REAL has already experienced losses due to fraud, and could again take a hit due to customer use of stolen credit-card numbers, unauthorized purchases and other forms of fraud, as quoted below:

We have in the past incurred and may in the future incur losses from various types of fraudulent transactions, including the use of stolen credit card numbers, claims that a consignment of a good was not authorized and that a buyer did not authorize a purchase. In addition to the direct costs of such losses, if the fraud is related to credit card transactions and becomes excessive, it could result in us paying higher fees or losing the right to accept credit cards for payment. Under current credit card practices, we are liable for fraudulent credit card transactions because we do not obtain a cardholder's signature. Our failure to adequately prevent fraudulent transactions could damage our reputation, result in litigation or regulatory action or lead to expenses that could substantially impact our operating results."

7) REAL experiences high returns and order cancellations, as quoted below:

Returns or order cancellations accounted for 29% of the total amount customers paid for goods in 2018. "

8) Law firms and ongoing investigations: Several law firms (i.e. Rosen, Schall, Robbins Arroyo) are investigating REAL for potential securities violations and for false and misleading SEC filings, as shown here, here and here.

The outcome from these investigations is still unknown. However, these accusations could impact negatively the company's financial situation and its stock price.

Fierce And Growing Competition

REAL has not expanded its physical operations outside the U.S., so it's fully dependent on the U.S. Therefore, aside from the challenges mentioned in the previous paragraph, it faces fierce and growing competition in the U.S. from a wide range of online and offline competitors, which will definitely weigh on the company's top and bottom lines in the next quarters, in our opinion.

Specifically, the competition is not limited to the large e-commerce marketplaces such as AMZN and EBAY. Additional online peers (publicly-traded and privately-held) include Farfetch (FTCH), ThredUP, Tradesy, Poshmark, GOAT, Lyst, MatchesFashion, Richemont's Yoox Net-a-Porter, LePrix LLC, Vestiaire Collective, Kixify, Grailed, Sneaker Con, Road Runner Sports, What Goes Around Comes Around, Eastbay, Kickz, Vente-Privee, Rue La La, Gilt Groupe, StockX, Zappos and the recently-created Shop Premium Outlets which debuted on October 2, 2019, to name some.

On top of this, the competition includes the brick & mortar discount stores such as Ross Stores (ROST), The TJX Companies (TJX), Burlington Stores (BURL), Nordstrom's (JWN) Rack, and Macy's (M) Backstage, to name some. On that front, the company admits in the linked prospectus above that:

National retailers and brands set their own retail prices and promotional discounts on new luxury goods, which could adversely affect our value proposition to consumers. We have experienced a reduction in our GMV in the past due to fluctuations in the price of new luxury goods sold by retailers and brands, and we anticipate similar reductions and fluctuations in the future. Any of the foregoing risks could adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results."

The Key Multiples

At the price of $21 per share, the market cap currently is approximately $1.85 billion.

Given that REAL's pro-forma cash balance was $387.6 million in June 2019, the Enterprise Value stands at approximately $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, REAL has negative operating cash flow, negative free CF, negative adj. EBITDA and has been losing money since day one, so it's pointless to calculate the Enterprise Value-to-adj. EBITDA ratio which is negative.

We also estimate that annual revenue this year will be almost $300 million and therefore, Enterprise Value-to-Revenue currently is about 5 times, which is an extremely high ratio both on an absolute and relative valuation analysis, as shown in the next paragraphs.

Additionally, pro-forma Book Value in June 2019 is estimated at just $20 million and therefore, Price-to-Book Value currently is about 92 times. Obviously, this tremendous premium is irrational, because it's not justified by the persistently weak fundamentals, the problematic business model and the key challenges mentioned in the previous paragraphs.

Relative Valuation Analysis

We have noticed that when an e-commerce company is profitable with positive operating cash flow, positive adj. EBITDA and positive free cash flow, its Enterprise Value is usually from 2.5 to 3.5 times the annual revenue. But this is not the case with REAL. REAL burns cash while having losses and negative adj. EBITDA every quarter from day one with no end in sight.

We have also noticed that the Enterprise Value usually ranges from less than 1x to approximately 1.5 times the annual revenue when an e-commerce company is a serial cash incinerator with significant losses and negative adj. EBITDA every quarter.

And we have come to this conclusion thanks to the following examples:

1) There is no question that Amazon (AMZN) is the best, most efficient and logistically most advanced online retailer on the planet that also enables third-party sellers to sell new or used products on its marketplace (Amazon Marketplace). Using Amazon Marketplace, third-party sellers gain access to Amazon's customer base, and Amazon expands the offerings on its site without having to invest in additional inventory.

AMZN has consistent profitability, consistently positive operating CF and consistently positive free CF. That said, AMZN's current Enterprise Value is approximately 3.5 times its annual revenue.

2) eBay (EBAY) is an e-commerce corporation that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. It has consistent profitability, consistently positive operating CF and consistently positive free CF. EBAY's current Enterprise Value is approximately 3.5 times its annual revenue.

3) ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) is a marketplace that connects consumers with home service professionals in North America and Europe for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. ANGI has consistent profitability, consistently positive operating CF and consistently positive free CF, as shown here. And from a valuation standpoint, ANGI's current Enterprise Value is less than 2.5 times its revenue.

4) Wayfair (W) is an online retailer and its current Enterprise Value is less than 1x its annual revenue.

As shown here, W has been burning cash while having negative adj. EBITDA and recording significant losses every quarter, which will remind you of REAL.

5) Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is a marketplace and its current Enterprise Value is less than 1.3 times its annual revenue.

As shown here, JMIA has been burning cash while having negative adj. EBITDA and recording significant losses every quarter, which will remind you of REAL.

6) Farfetch is a marketplace and its current Enterprise Value is approximately 1.5 times its annual revenue.

As shown here, FTCH has been burning cash while having negative adj. EBITDA and recording significant losses every quarter, which will remind you of REAL.

The Sector Deals

The key metrics of the recent sector deals is another strong indication that REAL is absurdly overvalued at the current price of $21 per share.

Specifically, when it comes to unprofitable takeover targets, we have noticed that the Enterprise Value of the acquired company is usually less than 1x the annual revenue, as shown below:

1) AMZN acquired Souq for $580 million paying about 2 times the annual revenue of approximately $300 million, as shown here and here. The Dubai-based online retailer did not reveal its financials.

Souq was the largest e-commerce platform in the Arab world and was already referred to as "the Amazon of the Middle East". So AMZN paid 2 times the annual revenue to acquire the dominant player in the Middle East while the Souq deal saved AMZN the hassle of having to go through trial and error had it entered on its own. Additionally, AMZN acquired Souq.com's Payfort, an online payment gateway that was popular in the Middle East region.

Otherwise, if Souq was just another online retailer in fiercely competitive North America, we believe that AMZN would not pay more than 1x revenue, based on the sector deals where the takeover targets are similar to REAL's market position and financial health.

2) Vente-Privee acquired Privalia for 500 million Euros or about 1.3 times the annual revenue.

However, some reports say that the final deal was for about 445 million euros, which translates into approximately 1.1 times the annual revenue. And it's noteworthy that Privalia was profitable, as linked above.

3) In 2018, Rue La La acquired Gilt Groupe for about $100 million or less than 1x Gilt's annual revenue of about $400 million.

Gilt Groupe is an online shopping and lifestyle company that was unprofitable.

4) Walmart acquired the online footwear retailer ShoeBuy for approximately $70 million in January 2017. ShoeBuy has an online catalogue of more than one million items from 800 footwear and clothing brands and its annual revenue was estimated to be about $315 million in 2013, as shown here.

It's very likely that ShoeBuy continued to grow its business from 2013 until December 2016 when it was acquired by WMT. If this is the case and ShoeBuy's revenue in 2017 was about $350 million, WMT paid less than 0.3 times the annual revenue.

But if ShoeBuy's revenue remained flat from 2013 until December 2016 when it was acquired by WMT, it's obvious that WMT paid about 0.2 times the annual revenue.

5) Susan Gregg Koger started ModCloth in 2002 as an independent, online fashion retailer that offers unique designs and exclusive fashion, along with shoes, handbags and accessories, for 18-35-year-old women.

ModCloth was sold to WMT in March 2017 for about $65 million while its annual revenue was about $150 million, so WMT acquired ModCloth for about 0.5 times its annual revenue. And it must be noted that ModCloth was unprofitable, as linked above and here.

6) WMT acquired Hayneedle for $90 million. Hayneedle is an online retailer with items focused in the areas of kitchen, bedding, pet supplies, lighting, home storage, and home improvement, among others. Hayneedle's annual revenue was about $350 million, so Walmart paid approximately 0.3 times revenue.

Takeaway

REAL reminds us of Jumia Technologies and Farfetch Limited, two other busted IPOs from the retail sector that have dropped a lot from their IPO prices. That said, we recommended shorting both JMIA and FTCH by buying Puts and the subscribers to our research "Value Investor's Stock Club" have made from 100% to 1,000%.

Since 2011, REAL has been burning cash while recording significant losses every year. And this ugly situation is not expected to change in the foreseeable future, based on the company's guidance.

On that front, Charles Schwab, the founder and chairman of the San Francisco brokerage firm that bears his name told CNBC a few days ago that he is no fan of this year's money-losing IPOs and he would never buy a company like that has huge losses and no sight ahead about when it's going to make money.

Due to the mounting losses and continued cash burn with no end in sight, if REAL was acquired tomorrow, we believe that the suitor would pay from 0.2 times to 1.3 times (best case scenario if REAL was profitable) the annual revenue, based on the aforementioned sector deals.

As such, based on REAL's annual revenue of almost $300 million, a buyout offer would likely translate into an Enterprise Value from $90 million to $400 million (best case scenario if REAL was profitable) or from about $5 per share to about $8 per share (best case scenario if REAL was profitable).

After all, we believe that REAL is absurdly overvalued at $21 per share and an excellent short candidate. Due also to the mounting losses and continued cash burn with no end in sight in this fiercely competitive sector, we believe that bankruptcy is very likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short REAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.