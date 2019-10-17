Campbell Soup: On The Verge Of Consistent Organic Growth, But Too Early To Move In

However, it still faces acquisition-related headwinds, and the bulk of the $3 billion in sales proceeds is yet to be realized.

The Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a bit of an investor's dilemma, to be sure. On the one hand, it is a consumer packaged goods player that is supposed to be resilient to economic downturns - a defensive stock, if you will; on the other, the company continues to struggle with its brand portfolio - which, after several years, doesn't seem to have fully lined up for optimal growth. The company released its annual report for the fourth quarter of 2019 on August 30, 2019. Let’s look at some of their fundamentals and valuations to justify a ‘Hold for now’ recommendation.

Revenue Growth

In FY 2019, net sales grew 23% excluding discontinued operations, primarily driven by the Snyder’s-Lance acquisition that contributed to the bulk of the 64% growth rate reported in the Snacks segment. Growth for the quarter was 2% both excluding and including discontinued operations, which suggests that even the acquisition isn't significantly accretive to top-line growth a full six quarters after the deal was closed.

Source: Earnings Presentation FY 2019

From a segment revenue perspective, much of the gains - about 61% of the 64% increase - in the Snacks segment were from the Snyder’s-Lance acquisition, which has been bolstering their top line for a couple of quarters now and bringing positive growth at the top. If you exclude the acquisition, organic growth in the segment drops to about 4%, which is not bad. Pepperidge Farm continued its mid-single-digit growth streak and the marketing investments in the Kettle and Cape Cod brands are starting to yield increases in market share and consumption.

The main Meals & Beverages segment is being hampered by the V8 brand, specifically the V8 Splash line of juices. The high fructose corn syrup content of these drinks could be one of the chief reasons that consumers are staying away. That’s being addressed indirectly through a shift to more plant-based options as well as the single-serve format for the core V8 Original, +Hydrate, and +Energy products, which the company hopes will turn things around for the overall V8 business. For now, however, the declines continue to drag down organic growth in Meals & Beverages, which came in at about +1% in FY 2019 over FY 2018.

For FY 2020, the company is guiding for net sales growth in the range of 1% to 3%, which is in line with Q4 2019 net sales growth of 2%. However, the execution plan lacks a lot of clarity. Here’s an excerpt from the Executive Summary of their 2019 Annual Report:

We plan to revise our consumer and customer engagement models through the development of more defined consumer-oriented portfolio roles for our products and increase prioritizing of retailers, which we believe will create a more profitable growth model. In addition, we expect to increase focus on the growth of our snacks business. We also intend to dedicate additional investment in U.S. soup and support our core brands through a revised marketing and innovation model tailored to specific categories and targeted customers and consumers.

My thoughts on that are mixed. Although the company does seem to have a plan to address the organic growth issue, their strategy is a little unclear. Going through the slide presentation for FY 2019, you’ll see that there are no plans for major product innovations until 2021. This past year the company has focused on getting closer to retailers, and improving their pricing and marketing strategies. Importantly, Campbell has completed the process of deciding what weight to shed, even though it will hit the company on a profitability level. According to outgoing CFO Anthony DiSilvestro:

Campbell Fresh was a positive cash flow generator; Campbell International was a positive cash flow generator. We won’t have those in the portfolio going forward.

CEO Mark Clouse did refer to “some opportunities for some tuck-in M&A as well” during the earnings call but stopped short of revealing details. Net sales for FY 2020 are projected in the range of $8.2 billion on the low end and $8.35 billion on the upper side.

Margins

For various reasons, the company isn’t directly guiding for gross margins, but the key reason seems to be that management is still unsure of pricing and merchandising dynamics moving forward. Working closely with retailers, which was the objective for FY 2019, should have already given them that but it hasn’t. That means it will bleed into FY 2020 and we’ll be seeing some pricing movement as the company calibrates its U.S. soup business for the retail environment. We should, hopefully, see some positive top-line action in this core product segment, but none of that is going to come from innovation.

The company also plans to invest more in the core business, specifically in quality improvement, marketing activities and merchandising. The cost savings of $165 million recorded in FY 2019 from continuing operations and the $140 million projected for FY 2020 should support that investment and offset cost inflation, incentive compensation, and price reductions. That said, the 0.5% increase in adjusted gross margin that came from net pricing and the 0.6% increase from product mix are good signs that there’s still more room for margin expansion moving forward.

In terms of other operating items, the company continues to spend more on marketing (10% higher than the prior period) but administrative expenses seem to be under control (5% over the prior period.)

Balance Sheet

Debt has been a primary concern for investors. The company’s target for CPB's net debt leverage ratio is 3.0X. However, the $2.5 billion in estimated proceeds from the Arnott’s and Kelsen divestitures are only expected to bring it down to “meaningfully below 4 times debt-to-EBITDA by the end of 2020.”

Overall, we should see some more positive movement in operating cash flow in FY 2020, which came in at 7% higher for 2019 compared to 2018. But it comes with a caveat:

we’re still working through it, in terms of finalizing our 2020 expectations for cash flow. So, we just need to work through it ourselves first and foremost.

With cash flow projections still under consideration, paying down debt is going to be a top priority for Campbell in the coming quarters. They might not get to 3.0X on debt leverage within the next year, but they won’t be as heavily burdened by interest expenses, which came in at $356 million in 2019 compared to $183 million in the year-ago period. Much of that is acquisition-related and puts a lot of negative pressure on their earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Per-share earnings took a hit in 2019 from several one-time or short-term elements, including pension-related adjustments and settlements, restructuring, cost of products sold, administrative costs, marketing and sales, and impairment charges related to the European chips business. I believe these are short-term because the company has given itself room to figure out pricing gaps and address them, hence the lack of guidance on gross margin. It looks like Campbell is playing it safe.

Nevertheless, the company made some gains in the final quarter of 2019: full-year adjusted EPS came in at 8% lower than the prior period and was partially offset by fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increasing by 14%. The company is looking to deliver an adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.55 in FY 2020, which falls on either side of double-digit growth.

From a valuation standpoint, on a YTD basis, the stock has gained nearly 45%. The improving fundamentals are responsible for most of it, but investors seem to be giving CPB the benefit of the doubt when it comes to future growth. At a forward earnings multiple of 18, the market clearly expects a lot from this company: peers like Conagra (CAG) and General Mills (GIS) are trading as low as 12 to 16 times forward earnings.

Investor's Angle

The company is solid and the numbers seem to be improving, with more focus on core brands and the core geographical market. However, much of the gains in the next year or more will depend on financial engineering rather than actual organic growth. Unless they completely turn around their Meals & Beverages segment and utilize the current momentum in the Snacks segment, organic revenue growth will be hard to come by. That’s even more pronounced now that there’s only room for “tuck-in” acquisitions rather than big-ticket ones like Snyder’s-Lance. And with product innovation pushed to FY 2021, it's more of a waiting game.

My recommendation is to see how the first two quarters of FY 2020 play out in terms of organic top-line and bottom-line growth. That’s where the key to long-term sustainability lies. It will also show us if stability has, in fact, set into their highest-earning segment and if we can expect to see a string of positive organic growth quarters thereafter. That’s when I’ll be comfortable recommending a buy for CPB. The valuation right now isn’t justified by expectations of future performance, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.