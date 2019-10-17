Workday: Temporary Weakness Will Fade

Workday has plenty of headroom to grow in that category, especially as newer areas like business planning (from Adaptive Insights) take root.

This isn't "new news" per se. Workday's revenue growth has hovered around ~30% y/y for several quarters now, but that growth has been propped up by ERP/Financials.

The company has projected that growth in HCM will slow to 20% y/y by the end of the fiscal year.

Workday (WDAY), long an investor favorite in the software sector, has seemingly stepped into the penalty box after the company's 2019 investor day. In front of a panel of Wall Street analysts, the company's executives foreshadowed a slowdown in growth of HCM (human capital management), the flagship product that put Workday on the map.

Shares of Workday are down more than 10% since the announcement and have fallen 30% from their July highs altogether, dragging down the rest of the software sector on the concern that growth deceleration is a secular headwind against the entire software industry:

Let's cut to the chase: I believe the additional dip in Workday shares offers a fantastic opportunity to buy shares in an iconic software company at tremendous value.

A quick check on where Workday is currently trading - at present share prices in the ~$159 range, Workday has a market cap of $36.3 billion. After netting out the $1.93 billion of cash and $1.23 billion of debt on Workday's most recent balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $37.0 billion.

This puts Workday's current valuation at just 9.1x EV/forward estimated revenues, based on a 25% y/y growth rate on the company's trailing-twelve month revenues of $3.24 billion. For most of its lifetime as a public company, Workday has traded at revenue multiples in the low teens; peer stocks with a similar growth rate and scale, such as Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and ServiceNow (NOW) all trade at double-digit forward revenue multiples:

I've doubled down on my position in Workday this week, and continue to believe that the stock is worth 12x EV/forward estimated revenues, or a price target of $216 and 36% upside from current levels.

HCM slowdown isn't "new news"

The elephant in the room is Workday's forecast that growth in core HCM will slow to 20% y/y by the end of the year. To me, this isn't new news. Workday hasn't broken out its revenue growth by product as Salesforce.com (CRM) does, but over the past several quarters, revenue growth has hovered in the ~30% y/y range. One can deduce that Workday's much older and more mature HCM business, which comprises ~80% of the company's subscription revenues, is growing at a rate in the mid-20s, while the company's relatively newer ERP/Financials offerings as well as acquisitions like Adaptive Insights are ratcheting the overall company's growth rates higher.

How concerning is Workday's slowdown in HCM? To me, not very. Workday is already the undisputed market leader in cloud HCM. Over the past several years, Workday has dramatically multiplied its market share within the space, as shown in the chart below from the company's analyst day presentation:

Figure 1. Workday HCM share gains Source: Workday analyst day presentation

Let's do some quick sizing - Workday's most quarterly subscription revenue was $757 million, and the company has estimated that ~81% of the company's total subscription revenue mix in 2020 will come from HCM (that's down from >95% in FY15, by the way, which illustrates how far the Financials product has grown in contribution over the years). This indicates that Workday's cloud HCM business is running at a ~$2.5 billion annual clip rate.

Isn't it natural for a business of this size to hit ~20% y/y growth rates? Look at Salesforce as a good comparison. Salesforce does break out its revenue growth by product, and its own flagship product Sales Cloud (which is at a ~$4 billion annual clip rate) has fallen to just 13% y/y growth, and continuing to decelerate every quarter. Yet investors aren't panicking anew about Salesforce's slowdown in its flagship product like they are for Workday.

HCM is the gateway to many attach-on products

For Salesforce, the reason investors aren't worried about slowing Sales Cloud growth is the fact that Salesforce's venerable brand has allowed it to use Sales Cloud as an introductory "hook" that brings customers into the Salesforce ecosystem, which comprises solutions across marketing, customer service, platform, and many others.

Workday is slightly smaller than Salesforce in overall scale, but the story is no different. It already has a second major product in Workday Financials, and under that umbrella, the company has seen fantastic growth in automated business planning tools thanks to its acquisition of the fast-growing Adaptive Insights last year.

Workday notes that ~20% of its net new ACV comes from add-on bookings. Planning tools, as well as newer modules such as Prism (analytics), Learning (a training tool that puts Workday up against companies like Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)) are becoming a more important driver of Workday's growth:

Figure 2. Workday attach-on products Source: Workday analyst day presentation

After seeing Workday's expected deceleration in HCM revenues, Wedbush analyst Steve Koenig has criticized Workday for not having a "third act" after HCM and Financials, which he believes will curtail Workday's long-term growth.

In my view, this is rather short-sighted. As seen in the slide above, Workday has plenty of tertiary products - some of these categories, like Planning and Learning, are the entire businesses of several of Workday's peers. In addition to these growing categories, Workday has a "war chest" of $1.93 billion in cash, and it's shown in the past that it's not afraid to make splashy acquisitions.

Just because core HCM is seeing a natural slowdown in its growth curve doesn't mean that Workday is planning on idling. The chart below showcases the company's growth strategy in the near term:Figure 3. Workday growth drivers Source: Workday analyst day presentation

And aside from product category extensions, it's also worth noting that Workday has made progress on both verticalization efforts (which have won the company many major deals in the healthcare space) as well as international expansion, which currently only makes up 24% of Workday's overall revenues.

Solid operating metrics a plus in an unstable market environment

Lastly, it's worth noting that in a turbulent market environment that has punished high-growth, loss-leading companies (especially new entrants like WeWork), Workday's commitment to expanding profitability acts as a stabilizer on its share price.

The company remains on track to deliver roughly two points of operating margin improvement this year to 12.3% (on a pro forma basis); the company expects to progress toward a long-term goal of 25% pro forma margins:

Figure 4. Workday margin growth

Source: Workday analyst day presentation

At the same time, the company has continued to deliver outsized cash flow growth. This year, the company is estimating 30% y/y growth in operating cash flows to $790 million; if we extrapolate this growth rate forward to FY21, the company will crack $1 billion in annual operating cash flows - giving Workday plenty of dry powder to make acquisitions to chase growth:

Figure 5. Workday cash flow trends Source: Workday analyst day presentation

Key takeaways

Workday's current modest valuation is a big inducement for me to increase my stake in the company, especially when I continue to see minimal red flags in the company's fundamentals. Yes, Workday's HCM business is maturing - but that doesn't mean that vertical expansion, international pushes, and newer products categories can't make up the difference. Stay long here and buy the dip.

