Discover: Favorable Industry Catalysts And Trends Position The Company Well For The Long Run

Average spend per customer is higher at Discover than it is at Visa and MasterCard.

Diners Club is the company's star product, with much of its traction in the United States, though more work could be done in Europe.

Purchase volume in Asia Pacific and Latin America is outpacing growth in Europe and the United States.

This article was published by Alexander Veytsman

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Discover Financial Services (DFS) provides banking and payment services by offering customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, and home equity loans, among other products. As of year-end 2018, the company had $90.5 billion in loan receivables and $44.7 billion in deposits issued through direct-to-consumer channels and affinity relationships. DFS operates Discover Network, the PULSE network (“PULSE”) and Diners Club International (“Diners Club”), which are core drivers of the payments business. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, providing payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees.

Valuation:

While the comps analysis from the networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, gives Discover an upside to its multiple, there are a number of banking-driven factors that push the comparative multiple downward, particularly when one takes into account potential slowing down in loan and spending, as well as the prospective worsening of credit performance in next 1-3 years. Consequently, we believe that a fair PE multiple for Discover on 2020 earnings is 10.2x. When we apply it to our 2020 EPS estimate of $9.94, we get the target price of $101.

Key Industry and Company-Specific Trends That Reinforce Our Bullish Thesis:

We see the following industry-wide catalysts and trends that should drive the Discover story:

Volume of core card issuers is meaningfully rising, with Chase, Citi, and Bank of America leading the charge (~$1.6 trillion cumulatively), and Capital One, US Bank, and Wells Fargo capturing spots #4-#6. We note that volume applies to both credit and debit card portfolios. POS terminal shipments are on the rise in Asia-Pacific region and Latin America region, while the market share for POS terminals in Europe, United States, and Canada is falling. This POS variable, which is closely watched by Nilson industry studies, is signaling that the emerging markets in the payments space are expanding. Diners Club still remains much more popular in the United States, versus Europe, with market share for purchase volume in Europe at 60%, 36%, 4%, and less than 1% for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Diners Club, respectively. Meaningful growth for Diners Club in Latin America, as purchase volume rises from $7.2 billion in 2017 to $8 billion in 2018, with market share taken away about equally from Visa and MasterCard. WorldPay, First Data, and Chase remain the top acquirers in the United States, representing $26 billion, $22 billion, and $22 billion in purchase volume, respectively, and presenting a solid partnership opportunity for Discover, particularly on the pricing side. As an issuer of general purpose card, Discover at $139 billion (for 2018) is at approximately the same level as US Bank ($146 billion) and Wells Fargo ($134 billion), a significant improvement from just five years ago. We expect aggressive double-digit growth in volume to continue for Discover. Average spending per customer transaction stands at ~$43 for Discover, which is ~$3 higher than Visa and ~$4.5 higher than MasterCard, albeit trailing higher-end average of American Express by ~$12. With Discover shedding inactive customers at a greater rate than industry average, we expect this customer per transaction metric to rise at an annual rate of $1.3. Solid Dividend Story: We note that the company's dividend payout ratio is in the top 30% of dividend-paying companies that are in the financial and/or payments industry. The ratio currently stands at 0.19, but did range between 0.05 and 0.24 over the last 10 years. Discover's current dividend yield is 2.24%, with historical annual dividend growth rate of 7-10%. It is our expectation that the company will continue to grow dividend at this pace, with the yield hitting ~2.4%-2.5% by 2020.

Business Risks:

We see the following structural risks for Discover:

Since DFS is a network, technology outages or cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks (e.g., pricing), particularly from other networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, are relevant.

Regulatory risks, especially on the banking side from Dodd-Frank, could lead to meaningful increases in compliance and legal costs for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.