LABU S&P Biotech Bull 3x ETF: Best Near-Term Health & Wealth-Building ETF

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) scores better than many of its major competitors, with prior gain experiences at a rate above the day’s top 20 stocks average.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

What works for Biotech stocks also can work for ETFs. With a healthcare focus they grab investor attention when events threaten big holdings by institutional investors.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures. Now LABU ETF, with its 3x price-change sensitivity provides attractive answers to these questions:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in “generally acceptable accounting practices”?

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today’s rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions – provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Are “long-term growth stocks” inevitably bottomless-pit TIME investment sink-holes?

Instead, to protect yourself while investing, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on LABU:

Here are current MM forecasts for several Healthcare ETFs including LABU

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in LABU at location [4], but also includes SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) as a “market index average” at [2]. The impact of operating leverage built into LABU is evident in its separation from all the others.

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of many of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today’s have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2, and in comparison, SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY).

Past MM Forecast trends for LABU, SPY

Figure 2

Figure 3

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The upside price change seen by MMs for LABU now is +22%; for SPY it is +11%. The downside price change actually experienced (worst-case average) following prior RIs like todays’ was -15% for LABU, -4.4% for SPY; they are what can be seen in Figure 1.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 88% [H] winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places LABU in first place by a good margin among other healthcare ETFs. Its 49 bp/day score is well above the second-place candidate of IHI, a 10+ bp/d rate of return.

But that additional rate of payoff is the reward for enduring price drawdowns five times as large as those encountered with a holding of IHI. For investors not willing or capable of affording a double-digit emergency cost of liquidity “at the worst possible time” then having a CAGR only three+ times what the market ETF of SPY might earn instead of one fifteen times as large, that may be rather tolerable. For risk-averse investors, the choice of SPY is dominant.

The opportunity is presented when the investor recognizes the TIME investment cost which a passive investment strategy of buy&hold incurs. Instead, by actively placing capital where near-term price changes will reward its presence, the action choice trades an irreplaceable loss in time – a 59 day (12 week) holding in SPY – with a more prompt 7 week LABU holding and its larger price gain reward.

Conclusion

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) offers a good near-term capital gain prospect while waiting for biotechnology developments to become clearer. In tax-sheltered accounts it represents a productive, odds-on interim use of capital.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LABU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.