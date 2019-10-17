Coeur Mining: Third Quarter Results Will Be Solid

The market will probably buy CDE on the news. Thus, it is essential to accumulate the stock on any weakness now.

I have calculated revenues of approximately $199.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The market is likely to be pleased with the results.

Coeur Mining produced 99,782 Au Oz of gold and 3.019 million ounces of silver during the quarter.

Image: Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

The Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly the profile of a gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing ~74% and a silver sale of ~26% of the total production in the third quarter of 2019 (using a ratio 85:1 for silver/gold).

The company operates five North American mines. Palmarejo and Kensington mines as leading producers and Silvertip mine is in a ramp-up phase.

As a reminder, Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine. The company produces and sells lead and zinc as by-product metals. Below is the most recent presentation from the second quarter of 2019.

Source: CDE Presentation

Note: Coeur Mining acquired 14,546,597 common shares of Metalla as well as a convertible debenture that would automatically convert upon future financings made by Metalla, maintaining the company's 19.9% interest in Metalla. On September 25, 2019, Coeur Mining indicated that it sold "2,811,000 common shares of Metalla at an average price of C$1.09 per share between April 25, 2019, and September 24, 2019, for approximately C$3.1 million." "Coeur now owns 20,965,241 common shares of Metalla (OTCQX:MTAFF) or approximately 15.9% of its issued and outstanding common shares."

The investment thesis for this particular gold/silver miner is correlated primarily to the gold and silver price. The company is turning attractive again after the recent retracement, and I recommend a dual strategy with a small long-term investment built on an active short-term trading.

One weakness is that the debt load is heavy despite a strong asset base.

The long-term debt in the second quarter of 2019 was $370 million, with total cash of $37.2 million. Net debt was $332.1million, with a net debt to EBITDA of 19.5x at the end of June.

During the second quarter, Coeur Mining reduced the balance owed under the credit facility to $53 million from $135 million. I believe the debt reduction continued in Q3 and potentially in Q4, due to an extra-cash flow from a record high of gold and silver price.

On October 10, 2019, Coeur Mining released production for the third quarter of 2019.

Third-quarter of 2019 Production in silver/gold equivalent ounce

SOE for 3Q'19 has been estimated using a ~1:85 ratio. The company has not indicated the SOE and AISC for the third quarter.

Coeur Mining produced 99,782 Au Oz of gold and 3.019 million ounces of silver during the quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are estimated at $1,415 per Au Oz and $17.00 per Ag ounce.

The gold average is lower since Coeur Mining sells a certain amount of gold ounces for $800 per ounce, according to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement.

I have calculated revenues of $199.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

The company indicated that it sold 100,407 Au Oz, 3.0 M Ag Oz, 4.1 M Zn Lbs, and 4.3 M Pb Lbs.

I have applied $1,412 per Au Oz, $17.05 per Ag Oz, $0.47 per Zn Lbs, and $1.02 per Pb Lbs.

Hence, revenues should be up over 34% from the same quarter a year ago and over 23% sequentially.

The company is reaffirming full-year 2019 production guidance

Coeur Mining reaffirmed total full-year 2019 production guidance of 334-372K oz. of gold, 12.2-14.7M oz. of silver, 25-40M lbs. of zinc and 20-35M lbs. of lead.

Below is the guidance per mine, with Silvertip continuing its ramp-up after being declared commercial on September 4, 2018. Production outlook seems very conservative and may still disappoint the Market.

Source: CDE filing

Note: The total proved and probable reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2018, represent 171.3M Oz of silver and 2.8M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining is a well-diversified gold and silver miner, which is about to show some substantial cash flow increase due to the strong rally experienced in gold and silver price.

This extra-cash will be very helpful in reducing the debt to an acceptable level and pay off the revolver. I expect good third-quarter results, and the market will probably buy CDE on the news. Thus, it is essential to accumulate the stock on any weakness now.

Technical Analysis

CDE is forming an intermediate descending wedge pattern with line support at $4.25 and line resistance at $5.00.

The strategy I recommend is selling about 30% of your position at $5.00 and buying at $4.25 or lower whichever comes first.

If the gold and silver price can trend up again, CDE may eventually retest its long-term resistance at $5.60. However, if the gold and silver price continue to weaken, the next lower support is $3.80, but it is not likely before the release of the third-quarter results which should push CDE higher.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade CDE often