GrowGeneration: A High Potential 'Pick And Shovel' Play (Initiating)

Introduction

GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG) is one of the largest independent hydroponic gardening retailers in North America. The company is growing at a fast pace after securing funding from institutional investors and it is expanding through organic new store openings and tuck-in acquisitions. We like what the company is doing and believe that its consolidation strategy has ample runway for growth within the fragmented industry. The solid financial results make GrowGeneration a less risky investment than most cannabis stocks.

Company Overview

GrowGeneration company operates a chain of specialty retail stores selling hydroponic and gardening products to commercial and independent growers. The company is deploying a roll-up strategy within the fragmented hydroponic retail space which generated an estimated $4 billion in sales in 2018.

GrowGeneration currently operates 23 stores across 9 states and it recently also acquired an e-commerce platform called HeavyGardens. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions including 6 new deals in 2019 so far. Some of 2019's acquisitions included Greenlife (2 locations in Maine and 1 in New Hampshire; $7 million in annual sales), 1 store in Nevada, 1 store in California with $5 million in sales, and 1 store in Colorado with $8 million in sales. The company is also expanding organically by signing new leases for store openings including 2 leases in Oklahoma which will be opened in late 2019. Since Q2, the company has made an additional acquisition in Michigan which will add another $8 million in sales. As you can see, the company is building up its retail network by focusing on completing tuck-in acquisitions across the country which is a common strategy in other fragmented industries such as convenience stores and collision repair centers.

The company generates its sales from all 9 markets it operates in and the biggest contributors are California, Colorado, Rhode Island, and Oklahoma. We believe that the biggest driver behind GrowGeneration's growth is its roll-up acquisition strategy and the explosive growth of cannabis cultivation across many states that legalized either medically or recreationally. The company will continue to rely on M&A to provide the bulk of future growth but the company appears to be making progress on increasing same-store-sales as well. The company said that sales increased 23% from the stores that were open in Q2 2018 which is impressive. It will be interesting to see how much organic growth the company could achieve in the following year for stores that were recently acquired. It is important for GrowGeneration to achieve revenue and cost synergies from these acquisitions in order to make its roll-up strategy truly work. Simply buying stores won't result in value creation and it would be key for the company to leverage its scale, procurement, and marketing to drive incremental sales and greater efficiency.

Financial Performance

GrowGeneration really accelerated its growth since 2019 Q1 when it began an aggressive roll-up strategy. The company acquired a total of 8 stores in 2018 and it has already acquired 7 stores in 2019 thus far. The reported revenue of $19.5 million in Q2 2019 is $12.3 million higher than last year which consists primarily of new stores and e-commerce sales. Gross margin has improved to 30% last quarter which is impressive considering the fact that the company could further improve margins via private label. The company reported positive adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and Q2 this year which is another encouraging sign for the company given its relatively small scale. Being profitable early-on would be a key differentiator for GrowGeneration among cannabis plays and represents an attractive feature for investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays.

We first introduced GrowGeneration to our readers as part of our "The Best 'Pick And Shovel' Plays Of Cannabis" series. The company only had about $100 million in market value when we discussed it last October but the stock has bucked the general downward trend in the cannabis sector and it is up over 67% in 2019 so far. We believe the stock could see additional upside as it continues to execute its roll-up strategy. The trend towards legalization across the U.S. will only drive additional demand for GrowGeneration and its products. The current downturn in the cannabis sector is hurting the company, despite its incredible resilience compared to its peers, but investors need to understand and accept the risk of investing in anything cannabis-related.

The stock currently has a market cap of $125 million and trades at an EV/Sales of 1.4x based on 2019 Q2 sales of $19.5 million. The stock is expensive compared to other cannabis ancillary players such as Greenlane (GNLN) at 0.4x EV/Sales and KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) at 0.8x EV/Sales. However, we think the company is less reliant on vaping which was the key reason behind Greenlane's struggles. Overall, we think the stock's valuation is reasonable especially after the recent correction.

Looking Ahead

We believe GrowGeneration represents one of the best cannabis pick-and-shovel plays as its focus on hydroponic supplies is insulated from the current vaping crisis. The U.S. is enjoying a secular trend towards the legalization of cannabis and the hydroponic retail market remains highly fragmented. We believe the company has ample runway for growth assuming it could access additional capital in the future. The focus on a roll-up strategy and profitability differentiated the company from many other money-losing businesses such as KushCo and Greenlane. We hold a positive outlook for GrowGeneration and would view current weakness as potential buying opportunities for investors with a high risk tolerance given the prevailing sector downturn.

