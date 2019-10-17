Tesla Q3 Earnings: Model 3 Delivers Sales But Not Profit

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is headed into a couple of very tricky earnings reports to end financial year 2019. Twelve months ago, most analysts felt that Tesla would turn the corner and post an annual profit this year. To say that they’re falling short is a polite understatement.

As we wait for the Model Y and Shanghai Gigafactory to right the ship next year, let’s see where the second half of 2019 is headed.

Model S and Model X are becoming insignificant

While Model 3 sales are at record levels, Model S and Model X have been reduced to life support. For the third quarter in a row, they are being produced at about half capacity. Model S/X now represent only 18% of overall sales, down from 33% a year ago.

As a result, Tesla’s revenues are now dominated by Model 3. This is the revenue breakdown from last quarter. In Q3, we can expect the Model 3 contribution to be marginally larger.

Data source: Tesla 2Q19 10-K, with assumed ratio of Model 3 to S/X pricing

Model 3 mix shows no significant change

By this point in time, I expected Short Range Plus models to capture the majority of Model 3 sales. Instead, SR+ appears to have stabilized at about 40% of sales in North America. In Europe, we have actual registration data that shows even less penetration despite fulfilment of the SR+ backlog. As a result, I expect very little revenue impact from the worldwide model mix this quarter.

Data source: eu-evs.com

Price reductions and resulting gross margins

So we have model mixes similar to last quarter. Sales volumes similar to last quarter. Has anything changed? Yes, significant price reductions were announced (mostly) in mid-July. Here’s a quick summary.

Data source: Tesla.com

Using a weighted average method, Model 3 prices dropped an average of $1,750 in Q3. Model S/X is somewhat harder to calculate. Although the weighted average is down about $6,700, there are other factors involved. Low-margin short-range versions were discontinued. Also in Q2, there was a large amount of inventory clearance at discount. For the purpose of estimating, I’m going to assume that all Tesla sales averaged a price reduction of $1,750 from Q2 to Q3.

On the other hand, I’ve seen nothing to suggest that Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) has improved in any way. Assuming that’s the case, we can expect almost a 3% reduction in automotive gross margins.

Earnings Estimate

I expect no significant change in Tesla Energy, Services/Other, regulatory credits, SG&A, R&D, deferred revenue, restructuring charges, or other one-time events. All eyes are on Model 3 gross profit. Based on all of these assumptions, this is what we should expect for Q3 earnings.

Data source: Author's estimates

Conclusion

If nothing about the financials is fundamentally different from Q2, gross margins will be down 2-3% from last quarter despite record sales. Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened. And the market has accepted it in the past.

But this time, it would also be accompanied by a half billion-dollar drop in revenue year-over-year. And gross margins would be cut in half year-over-year. That could be tougher for the market to digest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.