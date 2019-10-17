Digital Realty Trust: The Company's Lowest Nominal Yield Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Digital Realty Trust (DLR). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Digital Realty Trust - the prospectus.

Source. SEC.gov

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Digital Realty Trust 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DLR-L) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.20%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/10/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $25.48 and has a 5.10% Current Yield and YTC of 4.85%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.25% and 4.04%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company description from Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., incorporated on March 9, 2004, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. It is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. The Company is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P. The remaining approximate 1.5% common limited partnership interests are owned by non-affiliated investors and certain directors and officers of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. As of December 31, 2016, it owned all of the preferred limited partnership interests of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. The Company is diversified in various metropolitan areas where data center and technology tenants are concentrated, including the Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Silicon Valley metropolitan areas in the United States, the Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris metropolitan areas in Europe and the Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Osaka metropolitan areas in the Asia Pacific region. As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained a total of approximately 26.1 million rentable square feet, including approximately 2.0 million square feet of space under active development, which included base building and data center projects in progress, as well as approximately 1.1 million square feet of space held for future development, which included space held for future data center development and excludes space under active development. The types of properties within its portfolio include data centers, which provide environments for the exchange, processing and storage of critical electronic information; Internet gateway data centers, which serve as hubs for Internet and data communications within and between major metropolitan areas, and office and other non-data center space. The Company competes with CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc. and Global Switch Holdings Limited.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, DLR:

Source: Tradingview.com

The dividend of DLR is constantly slightly rising, from $3.12 in 2013 to $4.32 that is the expected yearly dividend for 2019. With a market price of $129.71, the current yield of DLR is at 3.33%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $899.78M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series L preferred stock) of the company is around $59.55M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $26.59B, DLR is the biggest "Office" REIT in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, DLR had a total debt of $11.56B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series L preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $1.1B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of DLR but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 26,590/(11,560 + 1,400) = 1.97 , which is a very good number for all creditors of the company, indicating the company is well leveraged.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 26,590/(11,560 + 1,400) = , which is a very good number for all creditors of the company, indicating the company is well leveraged. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 330/(350 + 59) = 0.80 meaning that despite the comparatively low level of debt and preferred stocks, the net income fails to fully cover the creditor's payments.

The Digital Realty Trust Family

DLR has 5 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 6.35% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PI)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PG)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 5.25% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PJ)

Digital Realty Trust Inc 5.85% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PK)

Source: Author's database

I'll compare the newly issued Series L Preferred Stock with the rest of its "brothers" by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

With its 5.10% Current Yield, DLR.PJ and the new issue gives one of the lowest return in this regard, mainly due to their low nominal yield. However, since all issues are trading above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.85% YTC, DLR-L rewards a 1.35% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second-highest YTW in the group, DLR.PK. However, as I've mentioned, the "L" is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. Still, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, you can see a comparison between DLR's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). On the following chart, a very close correlation can be seen between all preferreds (except for DLR-K) with PFF and a slight outperformance. As for DLR.PK, there is almost identical behavior during the recession in the late of the last year that gradually has become a smashing outperformance over the fixed-income benchmark and the rest of the company's issues.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are 15 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of DLR-L, the 2025 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA|DLR4344565

DLR4344565, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB' and has a yield-to-maturity of 2.776%. This should be compared to the 4.85% yield-to-call of DLR-L, but when making that comparison, remember that DLR-L's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. The result is a yield spread of 2.1% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating of the bond.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Except for the DLR preferred stocks, there are only two more fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by an office REIT: BXP.PB and CIO.PA. In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG), as CBL has a lot of problems right now and the high volatility of the WPG-H and WPG-G.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

I will add one more condition - the preferred stocks to be rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable, have a positive YTC, and are rated by S&P, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB+' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BB+ Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, SCE.PE, SCE.PB, SCE.PC, and SCE.PD are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the series L preferred stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer exercises any of its redemption rights relating to the series L preferred stock (whether the optional redemption right or the special optional redemption right), the holders of series L preferred stock will not have the conversion rights described below.

Source: FWP Filing by Digital Realty Trust

Use of Proceeds

We expect that the net proceeds from the series L preferred stock offering will be approximately $291.0 million (or approximately $334.6 million if the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase additional shares, is exercised in full) after deducting the underwriting discount and our estimated expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay borrowings outstanding under Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s global revolving credit facility, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt or the repurchase, redemption, or retirement of outstanding debt securities or preferred stock, or a combination of the foregoing.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Digital Realty Trust

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $300M, DLR-L is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, DLR-L is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has good financials in terms of fixed income investors, having 2x times more equity than liabilities and is paying 16x times more dividends on its common stock than all of its outstanding preferred stocks that are standing above in the capital structure. So, here the credit risk is absolutely out of the table. Despite its lower nominal yield, DLR-L has a 1.35% higher YTW than the second-highest one in the family, DLR-K. The same is also observed in comparison with all other REIT preferred stocks. However, its current yield is one the lowest both in the sector and also with those that have the same rating of "BB+" as the new IPO. This is not necessarily a bad thing when we are talking about an environment of lowering interest rates, but whether this trend will continue after 5 years.

