Oramed Pharmaceuticals And ORMD-0901

ORMD-0901 is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog in clinical evaluation for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Market Assessment

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) is an Israeli small-cap ($54M) biopharma developing orally ingestible therapeutics for type 2 diabetes and weight management. ORMD-0801 is the lead and a Phase 2b investigative oral insulin capsule in clinical evaluation for type 2 diabetes. This article focuses on ORMD-0901.

Glucagon-like peptide (GLP.)-1 is derived from proglucagon, via proteolytic processing resulting in a biologically active form consisting of 30 amino acids. As a gut hormone, GLP-1 is secreted by the endocrine cells located in the epithelium of the small intestine cells in response to a meal to decrease blood glucose. An effect that enhances the secretion of insulin from pancreatic beta cells while reducing glucagon secretion from the pancreas. Fig. 1 (below) depicts the numerous functional effects of GLP-1 in different organ systems.

Fig. 1: The diverse effects of GLP-1 in organ systems.

ORMD-0901

ORMD-0901 is an oral glucagon-like peptide (GLP.)-1 analog that's expected to begin Phase 2 clinical development for type 2 diabetes in 2020. FDA approved GLP-1-based therapeutics, Exenatide and Semaglutide, are clinically used to manage type 2 diabetes. Exenatide made by Amylin Pharmaceuticals and commercialized by AstraZeneca gained regulatory approval in 2005. Injectable semaglutide (Ozempic) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) was approved for type 2 diabetes in 2017. Recently, oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) was granted FDA approval.

In Q4/2016, OMDP reported that ORMD-0901 was safe, well-tolerated and devoid of serious adverse events, adverse events or abnormal laboratory findings in a Phase 1b study on type 2 diabetic patients. Oramed CEO Nadav Kidron also noted that ORMD-0901 showed encouraging trending efficacy.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q2/2019, OMDP reported cash and cash equivalents of $39.5M and no debt. Institutional ownership currently stands at 4.83%, with 29 institutional holders accounting for 839,462 total shares. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $10.67.

Upcoming catalytic events are: (i.) topline Phase 2b data readout for ORMD-0801 in type 2 diabetes in Q4/2019 and (ii.) topline data from Phase 2a exploratory study of ORMD-0801 in NASH.

The greatest risk for Oramed is a clinical failure of its lead drug candidate, ORMD-0801, for type 2 diabetes. This would lead to a sell-off by investors and also call into question the mechanistic effects of the pipeline. The anticipated timeline for potential regulatory application for ORMD-0801 is 2023. Before all that, a Phase 3 study has to be successfully executed and approved.

Financial resources remain a risk for a small-cap with no commercialized therapeutics and source of revenues. To note, a $50M payments and royalties from a licensing and Investments agreement with Chinese Hefei Tianhui signed in Q4/2015 gives it access to the lucrative diabetic therapeutics Chinese addressable market

Market Outlook

Is there a market for oral diabetic therapeutics-the clinical forte of Oramed? Definitely. Patient compliance to injectable diabetic therapeutics is becoming problematic clinically, being associated with reduced therapeutic glycemic goals. It's also believed that oral insulin will reduce systemic insulin exposure and excessive weight gain sometimes seen with subcutaneous insulin. Obviously, there are barriers too as documented in this review. But Oramed believes its POD (Protein Oral Delivery) technology gives it a therapeutic advantage.

As to the biopharma industry and their plans, let us say that they realize innovation is the key to remaining significant and competitive. Recently, oral semaglutide, Rybelsus, by Novo Nordisk was granted FDA approval.

Moreover, we all remember the impact of innovation in the Netflix vs. Blockbuster Video rental store. I choose Netflix (unlimited movie streaming at home) over Blockbusters (video rental for 2-days and possible late fee for a bad movie) for the innovation and of course the laziness!

