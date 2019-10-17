Eurozone Inflation: Well Below Target So A Loose Monetary Stance Will Remain

Thus, the ECB is going to keep interest rates low - negative in fact - and possibly try to lower them even more.

The problem being that growth and inflation are both well below target.

The eurozone has a problem over and above the fact that it is not an optimal currency area.

The eurozone's monetary problem

We have a basic structural problem with the eurozone. Yes, it's entirely true that having the same currency across different economies increases the possibilities of trade. Not all that much if we're honest about it though. It was the creation of the Single Market rather than the single currency which drove economic integration.

The problem is that the currency area is too large - we've too much variation in economic conditions. For one currency, by definition, means one monetary policy. If we've different conditions in different parts of that wide zone then we have to impose the one interest rate policy, for example, upon those different local conditions. This will not be optimal for at least some of those areas, possibly for none of them.

We do indeed see this problem and can show it by the different inflation rates within the zone.

But that's structural. We also have the more immediate problem that growth is too low right across the zone. Inflation is also too low - well below target. Thus, even the one monetary policy needs to remain low. Possibly, even, lower than the current negative rates already extant. Quite whether that will work no one is sure but it might need to be tried.

Various inflation rates

We can have a quick look across various economies within the eurozone and take a look at inflation rates. Don't forget, the ECB's target is a little different from that of the Fed and the BoE. Rather than being "around 2%" it is "up to 2%" so being a tad below is OK. Being where it is isn't.

Italy:

Or:

Italy's EU-harmonized inflation cooled to 0.2% y/y in September from 0.5% in August, slightly below preliminary estimates. The national headline ticked down to 0.3% y/y from 0.4% previously.

Germany:

German headline inflation decelerated slightly to 1.2% y/y in September from 1.4% in August. The downtick was driven by falling prices of heating oil and fuels, while food prices increased only mildly, by 1.3%. Core inflation was above the headline at 1.5% y/y.

Spain:

Spain’s consumer price index inched up 0.1% in September on a year-ago basis.

The eurozone:

Final numbers showed that eurozone inflation eased to 0.8% y/y in September from 1% in August.

Or

That structural problem

It's just about possible to have a monetary policy for a 0.8% inflation rate - something we'll come to in a moment.

Finding an optimal balance for rates varying from 0.1% to 1.5% is an impossible task.

Yes, I know that I'm biased here. Very much so, I think the euro itself was a bad idea. But this is why. It's not an optimal currency area. I don't think it's possible to have a decently operating economy when it's impossible to set the policy parameters for that entire economy.

Over the long term I simply don't expect the eurozone economy to do well precisely because it is the eurozone.

The current problem

Of course, the current problem is that Germany is going into recession - probably - other eurozone economies are on the ropes (Greece, Italy to a lesser extent) and so clearly we desire looser economic policy.

But what actually can be done? We've plenty of room for looser monetary policy judging by those inflation numbers.

The next problem

Can we actually have looser eurozone monetary policy? Euribor is already negative which is great for my mortgage but other than that? What room is there for further loosening?

Don't forget, sure, people need to keep their money somewhere. And a bank will always be more convenient than cash. So, people will put up with a certain negative interest rate in return for that convenience. But how far will they go? At some point demanding actual cash and paying for it to be stored in a vault will be less expensive. And people will do what is less expensive, eventually at least.

Note what happens at that point. Despite having interestingly negative interest rates, the base money supply begins to shrink drastically. For that cash locked in vaults can't really be described as part of that money supply.

Sure, I dramatise. But at some point it is true. Maybe it's at minus 0.5%. Maybe it's at minus 5%. But it's there, the point at which lower rates become entirely counterproductive.

And one estimation has it that the cost of cash storage is around 0.5% of the sum...

There's also the QE

Another way to have looser monetary policy is QE of course. And yet there the ECB is also hemmed in. In order not to be monetising fiscal policy they are committed to purchasing bonds in proportion across the eurozone economies. But one good reason for the German bunds having negative yields right across the tenors is that Germany is running a budget surplus. There just aren't that many bonds to go around.

Whereas Italy has more than enough in existence to fill the boots of any central bank if only it were allowed to buy more of them.

It's difficult to see what can be done

Leaving aside all the snide remarks about how badly the system has been designed we are still left with this basic problem. Growth in the eurozone is low, inflation is still subdued. Looser monetary policy is the obvious answer to both those points.

But what can the ECB actually do again? Already interest rates are negative, perhaps to about the limit of how negative they can go. QE is facing those political difficulties of there not being many Bunds to purchase.

My view

Well, you know my view by now. It's a dog's breakfast of a system. But over and above that they're going to have to try looser monetary policy. Perhaps it is just pushing on a string but that is what they're going to need to do.

The investor view

Look for the ECB to be trying to loosen monetary policy again. Also, for greater pressure of Germany to start a fiscal relaxation and expansion. The second might actually work, but I consider it most unlikely in any near term. The first I'm not sure will work even though I think they'll have to try it.

The end result of this is that, absent German fiscal expansion, we should prepare ourselves for continued low inflation and low growth in the eurozone. Even if a full-on recession is avoided I don't see any great upside. That's unless someone persuades Merkel to loosen the purse strings.

