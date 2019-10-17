SEK/EUR Could See Upside Going Forward

For this reason, a potential rate hike and a subsequent climb in the Swedish krona could be on the way.

My view is that the Swedish krona is now too weak for further quantitative easing to be effective.

Back in July, I made the argument that the Swedish krona is set to decline further against major currencies such as the EUR and USD.

My main reason for arguing this was that GDP growth in Sweden had come in lower than expected, and there is a limit to the extent to which higher exports has in turn boosted economic growth.

Since July, we have seen a slow, yet continued descent to the downside for both the SEK/EUR and SEK/USD:

Source: investing.com

Source: investing.com

Inflation rates in Sweden continue to hover near a three-year low at 1.1-1.2%. As a result, the Riksbank is unlikely to raise rates as the central bank was originally intending.

The Swedish krona has been one of the worst-performing currencies this year – to the point where additional weakness would not particularly help export growth. In this regard, the Riksbank has been ready to intervene in order to strengthen the krona by raising rates – but low inflation levels have prevented this.

That said, Sweden is in somewhat of a unique position in that while the chance of a further rate hike is low, the chances of a rate cut are also very slim. Sweden has exhausted quantitative easing as a tool for bolstering the economy, and the central bank’s position appears to be that the economy could possibly withstand a rate hike as slowing inflation rates are temporary.

With the Riksbank due to hold a monetary policy meeting on 23 October, the central bank could well surprise the markets by lifting rates out of negative territory. With the ECB having recently implemented a zero interest rate policy for the time being, a rise in Swedish rates might see the currency climb from its current lows against the euro. This may particularly be the case if we see that the Riksbank’s hunch is correct – that a rise in rates will ultimately not hurt inflation rates and growth. With a big cause of the drop in inflation rates due to lower electricity prices and wage growth at 2.4% in the most recent quarter, I take the view that inflation rates could still see a sustainable rise even with a rate hike.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

My view is that the Swedish krona has dipped far enough against the euro, and could be “undervalued” relative to the currency at this point. Depending on the outcome of the upcoming monetary policy meeting, we could well see a rise in the SEK/EUR from here.

