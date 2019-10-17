Got Whupped On My Netflix Downside Bet: Postmortem Analysis = Sell, Also Other Trades

Ouch, Very Ouch

I have been very bullish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) even going into earnings, so let me first explain why I made a downside bet on NFLX. I have been observing that high-beta names, especially ones that are cloud/tech-related, tend to sell off sharply after their earnings results. Mostly it's due to the CFO pulling back analyst projections on the forward guidance. Some of it was also "sell the news"; a minority of these stocks would break to new highs in any case if they really smash current earnings. It would have to be very strong current earnings in order to counteract the "sandbagging". This became the default action in order to rein in expectations for the next quarter to make it easier to beat on the next earnings report.

My first mistake, if going forward, market participants decide to ignore these adjustments in the future. The only way this would work is that traders have finally become inured to this "Kabuki dance". My error if there is one, in this case, was thinking that this is to be a permanent fixture of earnings season. There is a notion in markets that is similar to "Schrodinger's Cat" concept; in quantum mechanics, the viewer changes the outcome simply by observing that phenomenon. In other words, once the idea that a sell-off will happen axiomatically post-earnings, the market adjusts. It discounts that phenomenon and the pattern disappears. That may or may not have happened for this season or going forward. It remains to be seen.

My MO is to avoid being overly exposed to a particular equity going into earnings anyway because earnings reports are binary events. Either traders will approve of the report and buy or they decide to take profits or even to get out completely while the getting is good. This is why I made a downside bet on Netflix. Thankfully, I expressed this downside bet in Options, which limited my risk. It never feels good to lose money, but if I went short instead, I would be out 300% more than my current loss with no theoretical limit to my losses. I wanted to promote the idea of hedging going into earnings. I also advocated reducing positions going in as an alternative. I still think this is a wise exercise, and before I parse the report, let's just look at the chart. You will see why I think that NFLX is a sell right now.

This is the one-year chart before the post-market jump in NFLX. Last night, I believe we hit nearly 320 last night. It is now trading about 309 right now. Admittedly, it already broke into with what is called congestion overhead. Above 310, there are even more stranded sellers, and a significant amount of traders and even investors would be tempted to sell as the price gets them close to even. Moreover, those speculators that bought when the stock was at 270 and below will count themselves lucky to take such juicy profits right now. Many of those who sold the stock short are furiously taking any price to get out and take their losses and that is what is counteracting the downward pressure. There are also I am sure others who now want to press the advantage and buy this morning at the open in the hope that they can scalp 4 or 5 points. I grant you that they will get hurt IMO. Just look at the chart; there are a ton of stranded holders from 315 to 340. Eventually, if NFLX continues to right its ship as far as subscribers, I think it can break into these upper levels, but there is a lot of wood to chop up there. Now let's take a quick look at the main points of earnings.

The company missed its domestic subscription projection, but market participants have chosen to be pleased that there weren't losses in subscribers again. But the miss was over 36%.

It missed revenue.

Beat international by 4%.

NFLX is projecting 7.6 million global net adds for the fourth quarter compared to 8.8 million in the same quarter one year earlier. So the rate of growth is slowing...

Netflix previously forecast paid net adds would increase year over year, but it's now adjusting estimates to reflect an increased difficulty to project its future content slate; "minor elevated churn" due to pricing changes and increasing competition.

The earnings beat was singular in strength, but I call into question the quality of those earnings. Here is a quote from Netflix "Operating margin of 18.7% (up 670 bps year over year) was above our guidance due to timing of content and marketing spend, which will be more weighted to Q4'19." Right there, it's easy to shift around expenses to juice earnings. I am disappointed that the CFO would engage in such legerdemain, but I believe this was a gambit to distract from the less-than-perfect subscription performance

Are there data items that are encouraging? I am sure there are. But they reined in future growth numbers, and while domestic customers have grown, I suspect that last quarter is not going to be the last time we are going to worry about churn and weak domestic subscriber numbers. Meanwhile, many might be cheered that NFLX surprised on the earnings even if it had to reach mightily in order to show spritely earnings growth. To put a finer point on it, I suspect that in quieter moments, owners of NFLX might want to ask themselves why did they make it a mission to do so? What are they afraid of? In the way that I characterize investments, a stock that does not pay dividends is not an investment vehicle. This is an overboard categorization. There are stocks that should have time to fully gain value, but to me, that is a long speculation. This is how I define investing; others may have a different perspective, but a NFLX was always a trade to me. Right now, after the last quarter and now this one, I think NFLX has about 320 to the upside with 250 to the downside. I think traders should take their profits and call it a day. You are free to stay. This is just my opinion, and of course, after the spanking, I just got you might be tempted to keep you own counsel.

The wags among you might retort that if I was so inclined to recommend taking profits, why not make another downside bet with a Put option? The answer is yes. If I was another kind of mortal, I would execute another Put. But I must manage my emotions, as you all should do. I don't want NFLX to become my "White Whale". We all know what happened to Ahab in the end, don't we? No, I am going to step back and wait for the soreness to go away. Then maybe. As far as trying more downside bets going into earnings, we'll see. A lot of the high-beta names sold off yesterday and I wonder if this was the action of other traders taking profits against stock that will be reporting soon. In other words, "Schrodinger's Cat" is proverbially wreaking its revenge.

Other recent trades

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it would begin manufacturing in China. This is giving TSLA a nice boost above 260. Take a look at the chart. 260 is an area of resistance...

Here is another case of tremendous overhead supply of stranded buyers. I was trading TSLA using options that I bought going into Friday's close. Monday morning TSLA was lower than at the time I bought my Call, so anyone following me could have gotten in at a lower level. TSLA was at 247ish at the time I went long in Calls. I was up 34% by Tuesday and saw that TSLA was contending with the 260 level, so I took profits. One look at the chart helped me make that decision. Now we see that TSLA is nicely above 260, but it's not out of the woods yet. Take a look above. I think TSLA has to grind against this level for a while before we go higher. I do think we could go higher, but October 23 is now looming; that is when it reports. Sure, if you are in this stock and you want to go into earnings with the hope that TSLA knocks it out of the park, great, have a ball. Right now, my caution going into earnings is not working so well, so you may choose to ignore. I will sit at the sidelines and contemplate on the results. I will decide afterwards whether I want to trade it. I think many people would agree that Tesla the car is fantastic, and TSLA the stock is for trading. I would not have TSLA in my IRA that is for sure. Trade it; don't marry it.

DocuSign (DOCU) - I did not get long on DOCU, I put in a trade and didn't get executed on it. I am going to watch it a bit longer, but I do intend to trade it. I am long Microsoft (MSFT); waiting for the breakout, and I am building a downside bet on Uber Technologies (UBER). All of these trades are or will be expressed in options. As far as my NFLX put on the time that I finished writing this piece, it is now under 300. I am going to take my lumps, but I might wait a day to see where NFLX ends up. Let me conclude that I would get long on NFLX if it falls substantially below its current level. The close it falls to 250, the more interested I would be. NFLX is a trading vehicle. I would not have it in a list with Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and now Amazon (AMZN) is perking up, too. So maybe the acronym is AMGAF. Can Netflix change the conversation? It needs to have strong FCF that would cover its production output and it needs to boost its subscriber growth in first world countries that could support a decent subscription. The other levers are to create other revenue streams like an ad-driven channel or sell music and gaming to those subscribers. I don't put it past the fantastic senior management of Netflix. Reed Hastings is brilliant and he has put together a great team. I would jump on board with any new strategy that would create a new revenue stream

Sorry, not sorry.

