Philip Morris Is Not All Smoke - I See Upside Potential Of 9.3%

Characteristics of cigarette stocks

Cigarette stocks are usually characterized by huge excise duties, compelling cash flows, minimal capex, and high dividend pay-outs. Philip Morris International or PMI (PM) and Altria Group or Altria (MO) are the largest and second-largest cigarette companies in the U.S. respectively in terms of their market capitalization.

An insight into PMI

PMI manufactures and sells cigarettes, smoke-free products, electronic devices, etc outside the U.S. markets while Altria does the same in the U.S. markets. The increased crackdown on cigarettes across the world and especially in the U.S. due to the fatal health hazards has compelled the cigarette companies to focus on non-cigarette product categories like reduced-risk products (RRPs), vaping and smokeless products. These new categories are being promoted as less harmful compared to cigarettes.

The reason behind PMI’S compelling gross, EBITDA and net profit (PAT) margins

If we consider PMI, 63-64% of the gross revenue had been consumed by the excise duties between fiscal 2016-2018. The income tax rate ate away another 10.4%, 15% and 8.3% of its profit before taxes for fiscals 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. Simply put, the aggregate taxes have consumed 75%, 78% and 71% of the revenue for the fiscals 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Price driven growth

Net revenue (gross revenue minus excise duties) growth slowed down from 8% in fiscal 2017 to 3% in fiscal 2018 and degrowth of 1% in the first half of fiscal 2019. The growth in fiscal 2017 and 2018 was driven by price increase offset by the volume decline. Cigarette shipment volumes declined by 6.3%, 2.8% and 1.9% in fiscals 2017, 2018 and the first half of fiscal 2019 respectively. Heated tobacco unit (or HTUs) volumes expanded by 390% and 14% in fiscals 2017 and 2018 respectively. The cigarette volume degrowth slowed down in fiscal 2019 while HTU’s noted a flat growth rate.

The companies like PMI usually have a relatively low cost of sales as they mainly constitute leaf tobacco, non-tobacco material, labor and manufacturing costs, shipping and handling costs, the third-party manufacturing cost of IQOS devices. The cost of sales has consumed 35-36% of the net revenue between fiscals 2016 and 2018. As a result, PMI could maintain a compelling gross margin of 64-65% for the years. Impressively PMI has been able to sustain almost a 36% costs sales margin in the first half of fiscal 2019 leading to a gross margin of almost 65% for the period.

The marketing, administration and research costs as a proportion of net revenue had increased by 2 basis points and 3 basis points to 25% and 28% in fiscal 2018 and first half of fiscal 2019 respectively. The increase in the costs was driven by a higher focus on RRP products in the EU & East Asia & Australian Region.

The increase in the above costs has led to a decline of almost 2 basis points in the EBITDA margin. Still, PMI has maintained an EBITDA margin of 39% and 37% in fiscal 2018 and the first half of fiscal 2019 respectively.

PMI’s net profit margin has expanded by almost 6 basis points to 27% in fiscal 2018. The margin has taken a marginal hit of 0.3% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

High dividend payout

The dividend payout changed from 109% in fiscal 2017 to 88% in fiscal 2018. It rose from 92% in the first half of fiscal 2018 to 97% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Strong cash flows

The impressive net profit and minimal capex (ranging between 4.4-5.4%) have enabled the company to maintain impressive free cash flows. PMI has utilized its cash flows to repay debts and disburse the dividends.

It has been able to lower the interest expense as a proportion of its net revenue from 3% in fiscal 2016-2017 to 2% in fiscal 2018 and the first half of fiscal 2019.

USP of the sin goods

The best part of these companies is its addictive products. The companies can easily shift the higher tax burden on their consumers as they are so used to the products that they would want it at any cost. Simply put, the products have an inelastic demand. The consumers would rather curtail their other requirements to meet the addictive requirements. With increased complexities in life, work, lifestyle, maintenance of social status has compelled the consumers to continue their habit with full vigor. The companies have also focused on both the premium and low margin products to keep attracting consumers from every level of income as well as the students. The companies are also innovating to attract the newly burgeoning demand from women.

Product category volume contribution

Cigarette volumes constituted 95% of PMI’s product basket in fiscal 2018 from 93% in the first half of fiscal 2018. They constituted 93% of the volumes in the first half of 2019. The rest of the volumes have been generated by the heated tobacco units (or HTUs).

Cigarette volume growers

The European Union (or EU) contribution to cigarette volume rose from 23.8% in fiscal 2016 to 24.3% in fiscal 2018. It accounted for 24.7% of the cigarette volume in the first half of fiscal 2019. The second-highest cigarette volume contribution to revenue has been generated by South & South East Asia (or S&SA). Their cigarette volume contribution rose from 22.8% in fiscal 2016 to 24.1% in fiscal 2018. It accounted for 25.2% of the cigarette volume contribution in the first half of fiscal 2019. The Middle East & Asia’s (or ME&A) contribution rose from 17.5% in fiscal 2016 to 18.5% in fiscal 2018 and 18.7% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Volume laggards

The laggards have been Eastern Europe (or EE), Latin America & Canada (or LA&C) and East Asia & Australia (or EA&A). EE’s volume contribution declined from 15.9% in fiscal 2016 to 14.7% in fiscal 2018 and stood at 13.6% in the first half of fiscal 2019. LA&C’s volume contribution remained flat from 10.8% in fiscal 2016 to 10.9% in fiscal 2018 and 10.4% in the first half of fiscal 2019. EA&A’s volume contribution declined from 9.2% in fiscal 2016 to 7.6% in fiscal 2018 and 7.5% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

HTU volume growers

HTU’s volume contribution to the EU rose from 3% in fiscal 2016 to 14.4% in fiscal 2018 and 20.1% in the first half of fiscal 2019. EE’s volume contribution rose from 0.9% in fiscal 2016 to 12% in fiscal 2018 and 16.4% in the first half of fiscal 2019. ME&A’s volume contribution rose from 0.5% in fiscal 2016 to 8.2% in fiscal 2018 and 5.5% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Volume laggards

EA&A’s volume contribution declined from 95.6% in fiscal 2016 to 64.9% in fiscal 2018 and 57.5% in the first half of fiscal 2019. LA&C’s contribution changed from 0% to 0.4% between fiscals 2016 and 2018 and remained at 0.4% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Going forward

I am expecting a flat revenue growth rate in FY19 as PMI continues to promote its non-cigarette products. Nicotine is one of the highest addictions causing chemical and therefore catches upon the younger generation very fast. Complexities of life, lifestyle status quo, peer pressure will continue to drive smoking amongst the youth and older age groups. Smoking further increases during the holiday and the festive season which has already started around the world.

Going forward from the next year the newer products are expected to add to the EBITDA margins with their volume expansion.

Therefore, I have kept the gross revenue growth flat for FY19 followed by growth from the successive years. The excise duty and cost of sales have been left constant as the products are already under a very high tax bracket.

The above has translated into a gross margin of 65% and the EBITDA margin in the range of 36-37%. The expected PAT margin is hovering close to 25%.

The dividend payout ratio is being expected to range between 90-93%. Therefore, going by the Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple 12.7x, exit year EBITDA of $12.6 billion, the terminal value of $160 billion, NPV of $132.5 billion, my DCF model has projected upside of 9.3%.

Cheap valuations

Compelling cash flows, minimal capex, and high dividend pay-outs have translated into cheap valuations for the company. PMI and Altria have forward PE ratios of 13.9x and 9.5x respectively.

All the above points make PMI an opportune buy at the current seventy-odd dollar price. The stock has gained almost 17% year to date and 7% in the month, unlike its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.