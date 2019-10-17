United Airlines: Positioned To Soar

Despite another great quarter, the market continues to yawn at the results of United Airlines Holdings (UAL). The airline produced substantial EPS growth and raises full-year guidance, yet the stock trades at one of the lowest valuation multiples in the transport sector. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock, but no obvious catalyst exists to propel United Airlines out of the recent trading range and the low valuation multiple.

Source: United Airlines website

EPS Blowout

For Q3, United Airlines generated a 33% increase in EPS by boosting the adjusted pre-tax margin by 250 basis points along with share count reductions. Sure, this quarter was helped by a nearly 11% reduction in fuel expenses, but the airline faced headwinds from non-fuel expenses up nearly 5%.

Source: United Airlines Q3 earnings presentation

The point here is that the airline wasn't even operating in a perfect environment. The non-fuel CASM (cost per available seat mile) jumped 2.1% in the quarter. The company expects some CASM headwinds in Q4 to include the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft and the suspension of flights to Hong Kong.

A big reason the airline stocks remain so cheap in this market is that the fear that costs are uncontrollable whether due to fuel or the union demands while the market sweats capacity growth. In the end, all the airlines continue to do is generate substantial profits.

For this reason, CEO Oscar Munoz raised the 2020 EPS guidance on the Q3 earnings release:

Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees, United extended our streak of expanding pre-tax margin on a quarterly basis. It provides us further confidence to raise our full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS guidance, putting us ahead of pace to achieve our goal of $11 to $13 in adjusted diluted EPS by the end of 2020.

No other industry exists where a company can raise EPS guidance multiple times throughout a year, yet, the stock doesn't move. United Airlines has been stuck around $90 for over a year now despite this massive increase in EPS estimates, and initial signs are that 2020 numbers should top $13.

Data by YCharts

Massive Undervaluation

The biggest issue for all of the airlines is that the catalyst for changing the undervaluation in the sector is unknown. The airlines have generated years of profits despite volatile oil prices and union demands for higher wages, yet, the stocks have mostly traded flat for years now at valuation multiples far below other transport stocks.

All one needs to do is compare United Airlines to Union Pacific (UNP) and United Parcel Service (UPS) to see the clear value in the transport sector. The airline trades at half the forward P/E multiple of the other transports.

Data by YCharts

The amazing part is that United is trading at this low multiple while the airline repurchases a ton of shares. In Q3, the airline bought $363 million worth of shares at an average price of $88.22 per share.

Over the last year, United reduced the diluted share count by 6.3% to 256.4 million. Long-term shareholders can hardly complain about the value here as the airline continues to reduce the float at a substantial pace. The longer the P/E multiple is compressed, the more shares the company can repurchase at a discount.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to not lose faith and leave the stock before a rationale price occurs. A combination of the 15x forward P/E multiples of Union Pacific and UPS would place United Airlines at $195 based on earnings per share of $13 in 2020. The stock may never reach this multiple, but the continued EPS growth and even a limited P/E expansion to 10x pushes the stock up to $130.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.