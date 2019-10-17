Gold: An Answer To Creeping Signs Of Totalitarianism

In a wide-ranging interview on Real Vision, Bullion Reserve Founder Simon Mikhailovich warned of creeping signs of totalitarianism in both the political and financial arenas.

"Financial repression, the war on cash, tremendous difficulties that Americans have in opening foreign bank accounts, all of these things to me speak to constraining of freedoms, freedom of movement, freedom of capital movement, freedom of choice," he said. "And of course we're under surveillance. Everything you read, everything you say in writing or on the phone is potentially recorded."

Added to these worrying signs is the ever-growing pile of global debt, and the change from production-driven growth to debt-financed, consumption-driven growth.

"And this is only some 40 years since the dollar became pure currency," he pointed out. "I don't believe there is any precedent for a fiat currency to survive. The record of fiat currency through history, 100%, is eventual failure."

Gold for the Long Run

Mikhailovich continued: "That brings us to gold, because the history of gold for 5,000 years, 100% record, is lack of failure, to this day."

"Gold to me is a tool that you use to protect purchasing power, potentially enhance purchasing power, and then redeploy that purchasing power at the highest moment of hysteria into productive assets, which at that point will be devalued," he said. "So it's all about relative purchasing power it's not about absolute price."

Mikhailovich also briefly discussed a potential reorganization of the financial system and devaluation of currency, pointing out people should not confuse such headline-grabbing changes with "the end of life as we know it."

