Micron: Good Got Better

I believe Micron's shares will head north over the coming weeks once the Street fully grasps that its prospects have improved.

There has been a clear shift in market sentiment, pertaining to the DRAM market environment, so that may have spooked the shorts.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) have depreciated by about 10% in value over the past three weeks, ever since it released its lackluster Q4 earnings report. But the stock may not remain distressed for long. Latest short interest data reveals that market participants actively closed their short positions in the scrip during the last reporting cycle. This suggests Micron's shares may not have a substantial downside left from the current levels and that this might actually be a low-risk and high-reward entry point for long-side investors.

The Short Data

Short interest is essentially the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A material rise in the metric - considered to be bearish in nature - implies that market participants initiated short positions in significant quantities. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric - considered to be bullish in nature - implies that market participants closed their short positions may be because they feel the stock is fairly valued. So, tracking the short interest data helps in gauging changes in market sentiment.

Now, coming back to Micron Technology, its short interest fell to 29.51 million shares in the last reporting cycle. This was a decline of 9% on a sequential basis, which is a significant drop, especially since every cycle lasts for only about 2 weeks. Considering the magnitude of this decline, it seems like the Street's perception about Micron's growth prospects drastically improved in the second half of September.

Data by YCharts

Also, Micron's short interest figure amounted to just 2.64% of its overall shares floating, which, actually, declined to its all-time low. This metric indicates that Micron's short interest was genuinely impacted by a shift in market sentiment, than it being artificially impacted by any share buybacks. It's a miniscule amount, but the point is, the number would have gone up if Micron's growth story was fundamentally flawed.

The fact that its short interest declined by a significant degree in the last reporting cycle, while its shares are just 12% away from their 52-week highs, is a notable development. This decline wouldn't have happened if bearish narratives pertaining to Micron Technology held any merit. Or at least a broad swath of market participants is not seeing any material risk factors that can derail the chipmaker's growth story over the coming months.

I'm led to believe that Micron's shares are attractively priced at their current levels. They're still trading at the lower end of the price-band, prevalent in the last short interest cycle when the massive short unwinding took place. So, this offers an attractive price-point to initiate long positions in the scrip, with minimal downside and significant upside.

But what led to this sudden drop in Micron's short interest in the first place?

Spooking The Shorts

We already know - from the DRAM Tracker below - that DRAM spot prices have been crashing over the past several quarters now and falling prices have weighed down on the financials of all DRAM manufacturers. The spot is just 10% of the overall market while contract accounts for the remaining 90%.

(Source: DRAM Tracker)

But Micron's management noted during their Q4 FY19 earnings call that "DRAM demand bounced back as the factors that impacted calendar first half demand largely dissipated." DRAMeXchange issued a research note that day itself, noting that contract prices were stable during August and were likely going to remain stable in September as well. The firm also added in the note:

...capital expenditures of the three major suppliers (Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron) are projected to drop by at least 10% YoY. The YoY growth of the total DRAM bit output in 2020 is also forecasted to be the lowest in the recent 10 years, at just 12.5%. The curb on the supply growth will set the stage for the general price rally in the middle of next year.

Needless to say, improving pricing trends would mark the end of a several month-long pricing downtrend and depending upon the magnitude of price increases, it has the potential to reinvigorate growth for all three major DRAM manufacturers - Micron, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Micron stands to benefit significantly here as it generated about 63% of its overall revenue by selling DRAM modules in the last quarter. This line of thinking is also corroborated by rising estimates as seen in the screenshot below. Note that analysts have materially raised their EPS forecasts for Micron's 2021.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The short positions were probably justified when analysts were forecasting DRAM prices to remain distressed in the coming months as well, but the sudden improvement in demand scenario makes Micron a very risky short. It doesn't make sense to remain short on the chipmaker while industry dynamics improve.

If these EPS estimates continue to improve going forward, then I expect shorting activity to further subside in the coming weeks and it may also bring along more long-side investments in the scrip.

Final Thoughts

It's possible that DRAM demand improved because OEMs and channel partners tried to mitigate supply-chain risk. They may have been stocking up on parts beforehand in case tensions between US-China and Japan-South Korea escalate again. So, we don't know if this is the beginning of a yet another memory super-cycle or if it's just another blip.

Having mentioned the risk factor, the way to play Micron is by going long rather than going short. The memory downtrend was expected to continue going forward and Micron's shares were priced accordingly. But a sudden improvement in demand trends changes the narrative for investing in the chipmaker.

As shown above, Micron's shares are still languishing in the same price-band that they were in during the last short interest cycle. So, I expect its share price to rally in the coming weeks once the Street realizes that its growth prospects have improved, but the stock has remained range-bound.

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on Micron in the coming week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.