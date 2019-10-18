The Boeing 787: A Success After All

The Boeing (BA) 787 program is likely one of the most-watched commercial aircraft programs from a cost perspective for the company…. or well it used to be until the Boeing 737 MAX took over that questionable honor. The company uses program accounting to report average profits for an accounting block of 1,600 units while any excess or shortfall in profits is added to a deferred production balance, which should be zeroed by the last delivery in the accounting quantity.

In this report, we will have a look at what our expectations are for the performance in the second quarter of 2019 and the deferred production balance at the 1,600th delivery. We think it's very useful to do so as it gives an idea of Boeing's ability to generate certain profits on production and of the ramp-up pattern of those profits, as well as whether there's a need for charges in the future based on current expectations.

This report is in addition to the report that we already wrote on our expectations for the second quarter based on past performance. While this report does also include a projection for the second quarter, the calculation method is significantly different. Whereas the method from the previous report merely projects one quarter ahead based on past performance, the method used for this report is more elaborate as it uses a combination of margins and sale price estimates for the variants of the Boeing 787 aircraft as well as delivery mix and reduction in the deferred production balance during previous quarters. This allows us to estimate the deferred production balance decline on a per unit basis instead of a per quarter basis, which enables us to project the deferred balance for the entire accounting quantity.

Investors also should note that this is one of the few moments where you get a "peek in the kitchen." Once the balance is zeroed out, it's unlikely that Boeing will quantify anything on the Dreamliner program other than accounting quantity, backlog, deliveries, and production, and you will have no clue about cash and profit generation on the program.

Source: The Boeing Company

During 2017, the program saw some key events with the first flight of the Boeing 787-10, the biggest variant of the Dreamliner program, orders from key customers, and a long-awaited extension of the accounting block.

Changes to the accounting block were made in the third quarter of 2017 and the second and fourth quarter of 2018. Boeing’s next step up in efficiency followed with the addition of the Boeing 787-10 to the delivery mix in 2018 and the increased production rate from 12 aircraft per month to 14 aircraft per month in 2019. Over the past few quarters, AeroAnalysis International has contacted Boeing several times to exchange thoughts and views, and that has allowed us to quite accurately model the deferred balance development. In the third quarter of 2017, Boeing extended the accounting block by 100 aircraft. A block extension is what we have been expecting for a while, but we had expected Boeing to announce an extension of 200 units instead of the 100 units. Another extension followed in Q2 2018, again a 100-unit extension. Going forward, we do expect additions to the accounting block as a natural process of securing more sales.

In order to accurately model the impact of the change, we reached out to Boeing to ask what the deferred balance would have looked like without the impact of the block extension. This is a figure that it did share during a previous earnings call when it reclassified part of the cost balance to R&D costs. This time, Boeing has been unwilling to provide some clarity on the subject, except for mentioning that the block extension is accretive to the program margin.

Boeing gave no information that AeroAnalysis wasn't familiar with already, and that's unfortunate, especially since the articles we publish on Seeking Alpha on the deferred balance subject are important for Boeing investors, are unique, and have a very appreciable accuracy. That Boeing in no way wants to provide additional information upon request is regretful and doesn’t in any way contribute to transparency toward investors and stakeholders.

Source: The Boeing Company

Understanding and gaining understanding of program accounting and the development of the deferred balance is very important. An example demonstrating this: At the start of 2016, Boeing shares sank on the announcement of an SEC probe that would focus on the program accounting method on the Boeing 747 and Boeing 787 programs. Although this potentially could harm Boeing, we viewed the drop in share prices overdone, and it likely was the result of investors being unfamiliar with program accounting and alternatives to recognizing charges. Any investor who bought on "the dip," which was almost a no brainer, has seen their investment pay off well with a >200% return. Aerospace isn't "sexy" to invest in compared with tech and certain other areas, and it might not be as rewarding as biotech, but if you know what you are investing in and are able to put certain subjects in a bigger context, then it can be very rewarding.

Since not all my readers are familiar with the program accounting method and program accounting on the Dreamliner program, we have provided a brief overview below.

Program Accounting

Source: Steemit

Boeing uses program accounting for its commercial aircraft programs instead of unit cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it's important to know how program accounting works. On programs where initial production costs are high, such as aircraft programs, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block, and it's not only the costs that are spread out but also the revenues. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,600 units, up from 1,500, 1,400, 1,300 and 1,100 units previously.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues but should not be considered an indication for a breakeven point. Unless the company has set an average program margin of 0% - which it has not - a zero deferred balance indeed is no indication of a breakeven point and should not be considered as such. Analysts pay close attention to the deferred balance and so should investors. The reason is that it's likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,600th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity) or announce another block extension, which we deem more likely.

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,600th delivery, it will have realized the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and the profits it has been reporting for the program valid after all. So, the 1,600-unit accounting block is far from a breakeven point. Even if Boeing does not zero out the balance by the last delivery and has to recognize a charge, it can still have booked a profit if the recognized charge is lower than the realized program profit.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date vs. the assumed program profits.

Changes To The Model

The model that AeroAnalysis developed has been used for the past few years to monitor the development of the deferred production balance. As we have gained more insight and as the matter also has become more complex, we have started to expand the depth of the modeling. In the end, our modeling depends on assumptions of sales prices, production costs, delivery mix, ramp up, and cost-cutting measures. We think it's important that readers know when we make changes to the model to achieve desired accuracy. Therefore, these changes since Q1 2018 are discussed below.

Q1 2018: The model has been completely rebuilt to allow for more dynamic inputs.

Q2 2018: The total balance that Boeing needs to recoup on the Boeing 787 program consists of two sub balances. The first one is the deferred production balance and the second one is unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurring costs. In previous modeling attempts, we always considered the deferred production balance only, assuming that Boeing would first build off the deferred balance and, after that, start reducing the unamortized tooling costs. This assumption was nothing more than an assumption to simplify the calculation process. We have lumped both balances since it's more important to be able to assess the overall improvement rather than being able to attribute performance to either of the balances. Additionally, the ramp-up pattern has been flattened somewhat since we previously overstated the improvement by $153 million to $367 million. This is just 1.5% of the deferred production balance. But, in absolute figures, we are talking about several millions per airframe, and previously, the model estimated the balance within a 1% margin and often within a 0.5% margin. In light of that, we deem a 1.5% deviation to be too high, and it could even make the difference between having to recognize charges and extending the accounting block - or not. The delivery mix has been adjusted, and additional cost-cutting measures have been estimated in a separate column.

Q3 2018: Additional margin improvement has been implemented in the automated calculation model as Boeing saves money on titanium and steps up its production in 2019, and considering that earlier statements from Boeing on initial margins have been implemented more accurately. Savings from aft-redesign work on the Boeing 787-8 have not been implemented, as the scale of savings and implementation point are not known. Additionally, the model now includes the adjusted delivery mix accounting for 1,500 units in the accounting block as well as two ways to minimize the three pricing schemes.

Q4 2018: Pricing adjustment for the Boeing 787-10 and final delivery mix for 2018 implemented. Pricing scenarios have been eliminated, and a possible deviation on the balance has been implemented. The delivery mix for 2019, according to NYC787, has been implemented.

Q1 2019: Block extension to 1,600 units and new estimate on transition point toward higher production this year has been implemented.

Third-Quarter Estimate And Full-Block Estimate

In one method, we just look at the error in the previous quarter and we minimize that error with a possible deviation in mind. This has resulted in an $990 million to $1,080 million expected decrease in the deferred balance for Q3 2019, and the balance will be zeroed at 1,625 deliveries. So, currently, it seems that Boeing will need another block extension or two to zero the balance. It's important to note that if additional cost savings from production increase and/or titanium cost savings are lower than expected, Boeing would need additional extensions to zero the balance. In the same way, if Boeing can push down cost by roughly 1%, the balance can be zeroed.

If we apply a double-corrected model that minimizes the error in previous quarters with a hard correction in the last quarter for which data has been published, we find roughly the same numbers and that's interesting. Over the past few quarters the estimates have started to converge. Also in this scenario it’s important to note is that if additional cost savings from production increase and/or titanium cost savings are lower than expected, Boeing would need another 100 units block addition to zero the balance. Also, in this scenario, it's expected that Boeing would need another 1 percent reduction in costs to zero the balance within the set accounting quantity of 1,600 units.

Conclusion

Quite important to note is that at the 1,600th delivery, we do not expect Boeing to have completely zeroed the balance. At this moment, we think a balance decline of roughly $1B-$1.1B is possible. Although it could help Boeing's margins in a challenging quarter, at this point, no block extension that would be closely connected to Boeing's sales efforts and success is expected. If an extension does occur a pressure of the deferred balance decline of at least $183 million is expected.

For investors, we see no reason to worry about the Dreamliner long-term challenge to zero out the deferred balance. We currently believe the Dreamliner is nicely boosting Boeing's free cash flow, and we expect the Dreamliner program to be a major booster going forward.

What's important to note is that, as long as the balance isn't zeroed out, block extensions are regarded by some investors as a bad thing. We can partially understand that, since it seems to suggest that the profit ramp up is coming along more slowly. On the other hand, block extensions are executed as the expected number of sales grows. Boeing is starting to sell more and more slots within the accounting quantity, and as the number of "unordered" units in the total block decreases, Boeing will start adding more subblocks, and as sales continue growing and profits mature, they might start doing that more regularly, thereby increasing the program margins. So, there's a huge positive spin to it that's often underappreciated by investors. We think the Boeing 787 will be one of the main cash and profit drivers in the years to come.

What investors should be aware of is that in-quarter estimates can be impacted by block extensions since these extensions leave a one-time pressure on the quarterly performance to account for the change in the average assumed margins and apply that change in retrospect.

Either way, for now focus has shifted away from the Dreamliner program as much attention goes to the Boeing 737 MAX, but it’s interesting to track how this program develops.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.