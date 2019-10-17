Market Volatility Bulletin: Focus On The Dow

Options liquidity in the DIA is quite healthy, but you'd likely be better off hedging or speculating with SPY options.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average really does behave most like the Industrials Sector! Close seconds are financials and discretionary.

The Dow Jones is near its all-time high, with the VIX of Dow near one-year lows.

Market Intro

SA: 11:05AM EST

The US stock market (DIA) is unchanged as we wrap up Thursday's morning session. Markets initiated higher as hopes over a successful Brexit agreement contribute towards a view of greater cooperation and growth potential. As the morning drags on, however, gains in the major indexes (SPY, QQQ, IWM) have become more muted.

The Dow VIX now sports a low-13 handle.

Thoughts on DIA Volatility

It's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and wouldn't you know it - the DIA (frequently referred to as "the Diamonds") has over the last five years traded most in line with the Industrials Sector SPDR ETF (XLI).

Indeed, the five-year monthly correlation between the DIA and XLI has never fallen below .8. We see similar tight levels of correlation between the DIA and financials (XLF) and the discretionary sector (XLY).

The energy (XLE), staples (XLP) and utilities (XLU) sectors each acted more independently from the Dow over the last five years.

This perhaps makes sense on account of the sector weightings of DIA's holdings:

Morningstar

We can see that the DIA has something of a value (VTV) bent to its holdings from a Morningstar Style Box perspective. Indeed, as seen in the correlation comparisons above, the diamonds have strong representation from the industrials, financial and consumer cyclical sectors.

You are likely aware that the Dow only includes mega-cap blue-chip holdings. Beyond giving investors access to many of the names that they greatly care about, this also tends to reduce volatility in the index, at least in comparison with other indexes comprised of only 30 names.

The Dow selects which companies belong in the index, and in keeping with its historical roots as the first major stock market index, the allocation is on a price-weighted basis, rather than the more theoretically sound market-cap weighting scheme that many modern indexes use.

Morningstar

Boeing (BA) is the single largest component held within the DIA. The manufacturing behemoth has obviously had some very real setbacks this past year, with CEO Dennis Muilenburg recently stepping down (though still remaining an integral part of the company) as Boeing scrambles to rebuild the reputation of the tarnished 737 MAX, and get the planes okay'd for flight once again.

Reuters

While Boeing is, in my opinion, a great company, there is of course quite a risk whenever an index allocates almost 10% of holdings to one company. The next largest holding in the DIA is UnitedHealth (UNH), which just enjoyed blockbuster performance after the recent earnings release.

Volatility can cut both ways.

Term Structure

Finance Yahoo!

Let's take a look at realized - periodic - volatility on the DIA over the last decade. We observe that Dow vol at the monthly level rarely exceeds periodic (i.e., non-annualized) vols of 5%. Relative to the last 10 years, the most recent monthly reading is approximately in the highest 1/3rd of rolling monthly vol prints.

Quarterly and annual prints are significantly higher, after bouts of high volatility in Q4 of 2018 (which explains most of the annual print) and then August of this year raged higher once again, which accounts for the high quarterly print.

Since August, we've seen more of a new-found tone of cooperation, and so the current VIX of the Dow is trolling around at only 13.2. So markets see calmer seas ahead, at least for the next month.

ThinkOrSwim - VIX of Dow ("VXD") minus S&P 500 VIX

The composition of the Dow allows the DIA to have a much lower implied volatility profile than what might be expected given its weighting scheme and small number of holdings.

The correlation table above (bottom panel in red) between the Dow VIX and the S&P VIX shows that the two tend to move in tandem for the most part, though correlations over the last year have fallen as low as .6. The VXD is currently reporting a vol reading .4 vol points below that of the more-followed VIX.

ThinkOrSwim: DIA options volume by 11:50AM EST on Thursday, Oct 17

From an options perspective, DIA does offer a fairly liquid market on which to trade or hedge one's holdings.

As I penned this piece, almost 50k options had traded on the DIA for the morning session. Nearly 2.6 million SPY options had traded over the same time frame. So in light of the correlations between the two indices' volatilities and price movements, readers who engage in options plays should favor SPY as the instrument of choice.

Having said that, the tight correlations between the two are likely to make DIA options (which do have decent liquidity in their own right) that much better, as some market makers will likely hedge their trades in DIA options using SPY (or ES) options.

Wrap-Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.