Mapletree Commercial Trust: Near-Term Positives Priced In, But Long-Term Potential Remains Intact

Mapletree Commercial Trust trades at 1.38 times P/B and offer a trailing distribution yield of 4.0%; both its P/B and distribution yield are at a premium to historical averages.

The REIT's retail mall, VivoCity, delivered a positive rental reversion of +6.8% for 2QFY2020, thanks to its recent asset enhancement and tenant optimization initiative at the mall.

Elevator Pitch

The unit price of Singapore-listed commercial REIT Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF) [MCT:SP] has increased by +42% (excluding distributions) year-to-date versus a +2% increase for the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index over the same period. Mapletree Commercial Trust currently trades at 1.38 times P/B representing a premium to its five-year historical P/B average of approximately 1.15 times. The REIT also offers a trailing distribution yield of 4.0% below its historical five-year average distribution yield which is approximately 5.6%.

Near-term positives such as the acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) and tenant optimization activities for VivoCity have been priced in at current valuations. A further positive re-rating of Mapletree Commercial Trust's valuation is dependent on future value-accretive acquisitions and development plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront in Singapore.

REIT Description

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust or REIT with a portfolio of income-producing office/business park and retail property assets in Singapore. The REIT's current portfolio includes five assets, namely VivoCity, Mapletree Business City (Phase One) or MBC I, PSA Building, Mapletree Anson, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront or MLHF, with a total Net Lettable Area or NLA of 3.8 million sq ft and a total value of S$7,350 million.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's Property Assets

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust's 1QFY2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation And Net Property Contribution Of Individual Property Assets

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust Presentation Slides Relating To Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)

At the REIT's 2QFY2020 (YE March) earnings call on October 15, 2019, Mapletree Commercial Trust emphasized that it will remain a Singapore-focused REIT in the near term, as it digests the proposed acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) or MBC II, discussed in the subsequent section of this article. Also, Mapletree Commercial Trust will remain a commercial REIT focused on a mix of both retail and office assets, with a slight preference towards new retail properties because of the asset class's wider capitalization rates implying more attractive valuations.

New Proposed Acquisition Of MBC II

On September 27, 2019, Mapletree Commercial Trust announced the proposed acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) or MBC II (which is adjacent to its existing MBC I property) for S$1.55 billion, and the acquisition was approved by unit-holders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 15, 2019. Mapletree Commercial Trust also raised S$918.5 million in equity funding with a private placement of 200,893,000 new units (S$2.24-S$2.28 per unit) and a preferential offering of 205,589,840 new units (S$2.20-S$2.24 per unit) to partly finance the acquisition of MBC II. MBC II will add 1.2 million sq ft of business park space to Mapletree Commercial Trust's portfolio and increase its portfolio value by 21% to S$8.9 billion.

Details Of MBC II

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust Presentation Slides Relating To Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)

The acquisition of MBC II is positive for Mapletre Commercial Trust in multiple ways.

Firstly, MBC II is a best-in-class business park property with a committed occupancy rate of 99.4%, a Weighted Average Lease Expiry, or WALE, of 2.9 years, and approximately 97% of leases embedded with an average annual rental step-up of 2.3%. Notably, MBC II's WALE of 2.9 years is similar to that of MBC I, and represents the longest WALE for business park properties in Singapore.

Secondly, the acquisition of MBC II will help to optimize Mapletree Commercial Trust's overall tenant mix and profile. Mapletree Commercial Trust currently has tenants in the banking & financial services and technology (which includes IT services & consultancy) industries accounting for 12.7% and 5.5% of gross rental income respectively. Following the proposed acquisition of MBC II, Mapletree Commercial Trust will increase its exposure to tenants in the technology industry to 18.0% of gross rental income, while tenants in the banking & financial services will account for a lower 11.3% of the REIT's gross rental income. Technology is a growth sector, and having a high proportion of existing tenants from the technology industry makes it easier to attract new tenants from the same sector going forward.

Specifically, Google is MBC II's largest tenant taking up 680,000 sq ft of space at MBC II for its Asia Pacific headquarters, or over half of the NLA for MBC II. On a portfolio basis, Google will account for 10% of Mapletree Commercial Trust's gross rental income with the acquisition of MBC II.

Mapletree Commercial Trust addressed the issue of Google becoming a key tenant for the REIT at its 2QFY2020 earnings call on October 15, 2019:

I think a lot of people are wondering what am I going to do with Google. But Google is still 2 years to go, so we will just carry on working with them. And if you look at -- maybe just to dive a little bit our Google again, I'll repeat again. If the Google leases are not all expiring at one time, they took out one portion of leases here. So in 2 years' time, it's only a portion of everything. And he's (Google) also taking up space in my neighbor because we couldn't satisfy the whole entire over 1 million square feet, and that's only starting in 2020. So a lot of focus is on getting all the renewals in time. But of course, it's way too early to even start talking about renewals. But nothing is pointing to us that they're moving out, yes, because it's new lease. One part of this lease start in June this year, new lease starting in 2020. So I think when we look at his (Google) profile take up, I think he likes -- we'd like to think he likes the location.

Thirdly, Mapletree Commercial Trust will own three properties in the Alexandra Precinct, MBC I, MBC II and the PSA Building, with a total NLA of approximately 3.4 million sq ft following the proposed acquisition. This is expected to enable Mapletree Commercial Trust to extract cost synergies from scale economies and also increased flexibility to meet tenants' space requirements.

Lastly, Mapletree Commercial Trust is already a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REIT Index and the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index. With the recent equity fund raising to finance the proposed acquisition of MBC II, Mapletree Commercial Trust' market capitalization could potentially increase from S$6.7 billion now to over S$7.5 billion. Given that market capitalization is one of the most important criterion for being included and staying as an index constituent, Mapletree Commercial Trust's enlarged market capitalization increases the probability that it will remain as a constituent of FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REIT Index and the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index or STI, and also possibly be included in the MSCI Singapore Index (narrower index with 25 stocks compared with 30 for the STI) in future.

Tenant Optimization For Retail Property VivoCity

VivoCity is Mapletree Commercial Trust's retail crown jewel, and Singapore's largest shopping mall. In the recent 2QFY2020 or June-September 2019 period, Mapletree Commercial Trust's asset enhancement initiative and tenant optimization initiatives for VivoCity have started to deliver results.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's Recent Asset Enhancement Initiative For VivoCity

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust's 2QFY2020 Results Presentation

The 115,000 sq ft of space vacated by former anchor tenant at VivoCity, hypermarket operator Giant was taken up by grocer and multi-format retailer NTUC Fairprice and other tenants in August 2019. NTUC Fairprice took up approximately 91,000 sq ft of space on Basement and Level 1 of VivoCity to set up a hypermarket, a pharmacy and a convenience store, while the remaining 24,000 sq ft of space was leased to multiple tenants including a Thai restaurant and a frozen seafood retailer among others. Mapletree Commercial Trust expects a 40% Return on Investment on this recent asset enhancement initiative with capital expenditures estimated to be S$2.2 million.

VivoCity delivered gross revenue and net property income growth of +5.1% and +4.9% YoY respectively in 2QFY2020 on the back of a +6.8% positive rental reversion. Notably, NTUC Fairprice's first month of sales in August 2019 was at the same level as what the former anchor tenant Giant took 12 years to build up to, implying better consumer acceptance of the new retailer's offerings compared with the outgoing tenant.

Mapletree Commercial Trust commented specifically on the positive impact of the change in anchor tenant on VivoCity at its 2QFY2020 earnings call on October 15, 2019:

So I think this changing of the grocer to me, personally, is the right move. This guy (NTUC Fairprice) is a better operator, better procurement, operations stronger, fresh and grocery is stronger, which is still the main focus, which is about 80% of the entire space that they use. We cut them down, we cut up the space. The other ROI is about 40%, 50%. So that gives me additional money and also incremental income plus also the additional trade. But even just hypermarket to hypermarket, the balance of space is already about 15% higher. So all in all, this is a very nice change in my view that can take us at least through the next couple of years before, may be, new trend comes up.

Also, VivoCity is earning higher rental rates on the 24,000 sq ft leased to multiple tenants, because specialty tenants pay more rent on a per sq ft basis compared with anchor tenants.

Greater Southern Waterfront Development And Acquisition Pipeline Offer Long-Term Growth Potential

In August 2019, the Singapore government disclosed plans to develop Greater Southern Waterfront, a 2,000 hectares of land covering 30 kilometers of Singapore’s southern coastline stretching from Gardens by the Bay East area to Pasir Panjang into a new coastal “live-work-play” precinct.

Initial plans include a new resort and theme parks at the Pulau Brani island and the addition of 9,000 new residential units and the development of new office space. The increased in tourists, residents and office workers in the Greater Southern Waterfront is expected to rejuvenate the region and this will be positive for Mapletree Commercial Trust in the mid-to-long term.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's Assets Located In The Greater Southern Waterfront

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust Presentation Slides Relating To Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)

As per the info-graphic above, over 80% of the REIT's assets in terms of portfolio valuation such as VivoCity, MLHF, MBC I and MBC II are all located in the vicinity of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Apart from the Greater Southern Waterfront development, further acquisitions will be a key growth driver for the REIT.

Mapletree Commercial Trust has the right of first refusal or ROFR to acquire six properties in Singapore from its sponsor which are HarbourFront Centre, HarbourFront Tower One, HarbourFront Tower Two, Mapletree Lighthouse, PSA Vista, St. James Power Station, and Mapletree Business City II.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's ROFR Pipeline

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust Presentation Slides Relating To Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)

Mapletree Commercial Trust's gearing was 31.7% as of September 30, 2019. Assuming the completion of the proposed acquisition of MBC II and the equity fund raising to fund the transaction, the REIT's gearing should not exceed 34%, which gives it a debt headroom of approximately S$1.8 billion assuming a gearing of 45% in line with the statutory limit for Singapore-listed REITs. In other words, Mapletree Commercial Trust has the financial firepower to execute on acquisitions in the ROFR pipeline in due course.

Valuation

Mapletree Commercial Trust trades at 1.38 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.70 as of September 30, 2019 and its unit price of S$2.34 as of October 16, 2019. This represents a premium to its five-year historical P/B average of approximately 1.15 times.

The REIT also offers a trailing distribution yield of 4.0%, and forward FY2020 and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.0% and 4.2% respectively. In comparison, its historical five-year average distribution yield is approximately 5.6%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Mapletree Commercial Trust include weaker-than-expected economic growth in Singapore and globally that could result in lower occupancy and rental rates for the REIT's properties, higher-than-expected interest rates which would increase the REIT's financing costs and hurt its valuation (due to an increase in capitalization rates), and a delay in plans to develop the Greater Southern Waterfront in Singapore.

