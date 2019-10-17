AMD: A Significant Boost From One Segment Awaits In 2020

The stock may remain flat in the nearest future, but AMD is attractive for long-term investment at the current levels.

Now, AMD can expect a significant and probably unprecedented boost from the Semi-Custom segment thanks to several design wins.

One particular segment of AMD's revenue, namely semi-custom, has been in decline over recent years due to the cyclical nature of the business.

AMD has grown its market share in most of the revenue segments, which contributed to the sharp increase in the stock price over the last two years.

AMD's market share is growing, but the semi-custom segment has been in a constant decline

It is not a secret that AMD (AMD) has accomplished noticeable success over the last several years under CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The corporation managed to achieve some significant technological breakthroughs in most segments of its business, especially in the consumer- and enterprise-grade CPUs, which became evident when the company introduced its Zen microarchitecture in 2017.

As a result, AMD made substantial progress in gaining market share from its main competitors. Hence, according to the latest report by cpubenchmark, AMD has seen meaningful growth in its CPU market share to more than 30% for the first time in "more than a decade." Many experts expect this dynamic will likely transmit to other segments of AMD's business.

The growth in the market share obviously brought some positive financial results. Hence, AMD has increased its revenue significantly over the last years, and the company's earnings per share returned to positive territory, thanks to improvement in margins due to the economy of scale.

However, there is one topic that has been emphasized in the company's earnings calls over the past two years, namely the decline in the semi-custom business area. Over the past years, I have reviewed this topic in several articles on AMD (these are accessible through the author page), and here is what Lisa Su explained already two years ago during Q2 2017 earnings call:

In our semi-custom business, unit shipments were up sequentially and down year-over-year as we enter the fifth year of the current game console sales cycle. This console cycle continues to outpace previous cycles as Sony recently passed a milestone of 60 million PlayStation 4 consoles shipped.

In the latest quarter, Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment revenue was down 12%, according to the earnings call, despite the significant expansion of the Enterprise CPU business.

Thus, the decline in the semi-custom revenue has been a major setback for AMD, even despite the significant improvements in other segments of the business. However, the situation is likely to change dramatically in the next two years, which in the end should create a significant catalyst for growth in AMD stock price.

2020 is the year of the semi-custom segment; AMD's revenue should be boosted significantly

First of all, the main reason why semi-custom revenue has declined was the lack of new catalysts in light of the end of the current console cycle. Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox One and Sony's (SNE) PlayStation 4 are built using AMD semi-custom solution, and both consoles are expected to become obsolete in the coming years as the new generation of game consoles is on its way.

For instance, Sony has already confirmed that PlayStation 5 will launch during the holiday season 2020. The console will have "8-core AMD chipset based on third-generation Ryzen architecture, with a GPU taking the best bits of the Radeon Navi GPU family." In other words, the console will feature a custom chipset by AMD that combines CPU and GPU, similar to the custom chip inside the current generation of consoles.

The next console from Microsoft, project Scarlett, will also feature a custom AMD Zen 2 processor. The gaming product is also expected to hit shelves "Holiday 2020," meaning the period between October and December next year.

Additionally, Stadia, the game streaming service by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is set to launch on November 19 this year, but it can be expected that the service will only reach meaningful traction next year when it comes out of beta. As it was expected, Google Stadia will use custom AMD chips for its data servers.

Gaming devices will provide a massive boost to AMD's semi-custom revenue. PS4 sold 4.2 million devices in its first month on the market, and total sales now amount to more than 90 million consoles. Xbox One sales were two times as low, but, in total, more than 40 million Xbox consoles were still sold, and they generated a healthy amount of money for AMD. It has been reported that AMD makes around $100 on each PS4 sold, with similar revenue from each Xbox One.

Assuming the pricing model will be the same in the next generation of consoles and the sales dynamics will remain at least similar, AMD can generate more than $600 million in semi-custom revenue in the first month after two consoles launch next year. This would be more than what AMD generated in total from the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment in the latest quarter, which includes data center CPU and other enterprise revenue.

In the Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $591 million, down 12% from the prior year. Semi-custom revenue was lower and partially offset by significant growth in data center CPU revenue.

Regarding Stadia's potential, it is impossible to predict the numbers since the streaming service adopts a completely new business model for a gaming platform. However, it is likely the service will gain enough popularity over time if the technological part is done right, and AMD will clearly be among the first to profit from it. In other words, there is a sizable upside for AMD, with risks taken by Google.

Video game consoles are not the only field that will boost AMD's semi-custom revenue. For instance, Microsoft has just revealed its new family of laptops that feature custom AMD Ryzen Surface Edition chips. The laptops received generally positive reviews, which means there will likely be significant sales volume that will bring profits to AMD. After all, the very fact that such companies as Microsoft and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) start to use AMD chips over Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) tells a positive story about the corporation.

AMD stock is reasonably priced for the long term; a rapid jump is unlikely in the short term

Regarding the stock valuation, I reviewed this topic in detail in my previous article on AMD which can be found here. At the time, I stated that $28-29 is a reasonable territory to buy AMD, based on a DCF analysis with scenario modelling.

Considering the recent dynamics in the semi-custom business and the continuing positive developments in the company's other business areas (e.g. the substantial growth in CPU market share), a more positive scenario can take place. This results in a $29.6-32.1 fair price for the shares, based on 27% 4-year average revenue growth.

Therefore, it is unlikely the stock will grow rapidly in the near future, as a lot of positive expectations are already priced in. However, in light of the fact that AMD's business has enormous potential, including the semi-custom segment, the stock is still attractive for long-term investment at the current levels.

