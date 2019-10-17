Bitcoin: The Ride Is Just Starting - Part 5

Bitcoin's move up off the December 2018 low was clearly impulsive and therefore offers an added element of additional confidence in going long on a retracement of this move up.

Beginning exactly a year ago, Seeking Alpha published my first in a series of articles relating to the extreme upside in Bitcoin. In this first article, Bitcoin was at US$6,623 and that we had an expectation of another drop into the $4,175-$2,488 region to allow investors a chance to climb aboard for a move to $77,000. This proved prescient, because it did drop, and at the same time we advised our subscribers to enter long Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at $3,400. Since then Bitcoin has traded up into the $13,700 region before pulling back to its present level of ~$8,000. So, where is Bitcoin in the larger pattern, and what opportunities lay ahead? In this article I will provide an update to our view of the current Elliott wave pattern in Bitcoin, and our expectations for an opportunity for investors to either initially take a position in BTC, or add to their current holdings.

The place to start is always a bird's eye view. If you care to understand the larger pattern leading up to where Bitcoin is, please refer to my prior articles on this subject. Instead allow me to fast forward past previously covered ground and simply say that blue wave 4 is complete as of late 2018, and BTC has now commenced in earnest its move to the $70,000 region.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart

Now turn your attention to the Bitcoin Daily Chart below. The move up from the December 2018 low has now completed a wave (I) of 5 in a very clearly impulsive structure. Our focus now is on the retracement against this move up as the last and final chance that investors will have to climb aboard for the much anticipated 3rd wave up to much higher levels. The Fibonacci retracement levels that could hold this current pullback in BTC are the .382 at $7,867, the level that BTC recently hit and bounced up from; the .50 at $6,614; the .618 at $5,560; and the .764 at $4,486. At this moment, we are viewing the move off the high as a wxy pattern, where the a-wave and b-waves are complete, and BTC is presently in a diagonal c-wave targeting the $6,900 region to complete the initial w-wave. This will then result in a relative larger move up in an x-wave before concluding the move down into the $6,614 - $4,486 region to complete all of wave (II).

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Now, coming down the time frames, let us now review the Bitcoin 4 Hour Chart below. The c-wave portion of the initial w-wave is a diagonal structure, suggestive that it will produce a reasonably high wave 4 up to the $10,000 region before providing the final 5th wave down to $6,900.

Bitcoin 4-Hour Chart

In conclusion, allow me to opine for a moment on a few additional observations. Bitcoin is now at its .382 retracement level of the entire move off the December 2018 low. Insomuch as it has momentarily found support in this region, whereby we expect a move up to the $10,000 region to complete wave 4 before lower, there is always a chance that this can be all of a shallow wave (II) into the .382 retrace area, as suggested above. In other words, provided BTC holds the recent low of $7,737, this can be the entire wave (II) and it takes off to the upside directly from here, and bypasses completion of a larger wxy pattern. This is not our primary expectation, but it would not be remotely out of the realm of possibility for BTC to hold a shallow retrace at the .382 and head on up. For those looking to add to their existing holdings, this is not a bad place to consider doing so. For those who are more active in trading BTC, a stop out level just below $7,737 would be advisable, as if this level breaks, then BTC can provide an accelerated completion of wave 5 of the w-wave, or even morph into a corrective pattern that completes more swiftly.

Bitcoin is poised for significantly higher levels. For all the naysayers, you have a simple choice - don't participate. However, for those who are willing to allocate a small portion of capital to this opportunity, it won't take much to make a lot.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room

Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."



Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.