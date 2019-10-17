Cochlear: A Great Business At A Challenging Price

Cochlear Limited (OTCPK:CHEOF) is a business that is involved in the development and implantation of assisted hearing devices for people with profound hearing loss. The business is one with fantastic long-term economic returns and a very sound growth profile but currently trades at a very rich price.

Cochlear is the market leader in cochlear implants. Cochlear implants have been traditionally used for children in developed markets, where the business has approximately a 60% penetration. The company is now focused on expanding its product line to treating hearing loss for children in emerging markets where it currently has a 10% penetration, as well as for adults and seniors in developed markets who have profound hearing loss, where the current penetration of the market is only 3%. Cochlear has consistently maintained a market share of over 50% for the better part of the last decade in this market. It had a brief drop in market share during a product recall in 2012, where market share fell below 50%, however, it quickly recovered this within 12 months, once the product was reintroduced back into the market.

Favorable Industry Dynamic and Significant Moat

The cochlear implant market is very tightly held with four players having the majority of the market. Along with Cochlear, Advanced Bionics now owned by the Sonova (OTCPK:SONVY) as well as MED-EL account for almost 90% of the Cochlear implant market. Regulatory approvals in most developed markets present a significant barrier to entry for any new market participants. This has the effect of providing very favorable economics for market incumbents. Cochlear itself enjoys gross margins of greater than 70%, with returns on invested capital of north of 30%. While the individual implant units themselves are fairly expensive and cost more than $20,000 in many cases, generous reimbursement provided by the relevant healthcare authorities in most jurisdictions means that patients have few problems accessing implants for treatment, with manageable out of pocket expenses. Funds available for reimbursement does, however, tend to restrict the market growth.

Surgeons also undertake extensive training to perform the implant procedure, and once trained on a particular implant, tend to be beholden to doing subsequent procedures with that implant. The learning curve to become familiar with a given technology and to perform procedures for medical professionals tends to preserve existing market share and create a significant barrier for rivals trying to gain additional share. While the barrier to switch to learn and implement an alternate implant technology is significant, Cochlear often has its clinics and surgeons on exclusive relationships to use only its implant.

Patient implants are also subject to various upgrades over time. While the core implant itself lasts a lifetime, sound and speech processor replacement and various accessory upgrades tend to be required over the implant life to enhance the quality of hearing. These components are typically replaced every 5 to 10 years. This creates a very rich, captive source of upgrades for the company over the lifetime of a patient implant all of which is a very high margin. Implants of other companies are not interchangeable, and rapid advancements in processor quality create a demand to upgrade to the latest technology. Approximately 30% of Cochlear's revenues come from the processor component upgrades, with the remaining 70% from new implant sales. With time, Cochlear will derive an increasing portion of its revenues from upgrades compared with the actual implants themselves.

Emerging markets present a challenge

While Cochlear has enjoyed solid growth in its core developed markets, it's becoming increasingly clear that emerging markets present a challenge. A significant amount of the global implant opportunity comes about as a result of government tenders in emerging markets, particularly China. A new low-cost Chinese competitor, Neurotron has been taking a significant tender share in the Chinese market over the last few years. With limited regulatory requirements on product bid for tender in these markets, Cochlear faces a material challenge in being able to justify its price premium in the presence of lower cost competitors such as Neurotron who price at greater than 50% discount to Cochlear's price, something which has resulted in significant tender losses in recent times for the business.

Further, the level of reimbursement available for Cochlear implants in emerging markets has also been constrained, resulting in downward pricing pressures on what Cochlear is able to charge.

Given emerging market tender volume is expected to account for a significant amount of the Cochlear implant opportunity going forward, it is hard to see how Cochlear will capture significant growth here given its current strategy.

Financials

Cochlear has grown revenue at a rate of 8% annualized over the last 3 years, with earnings growth increasing at a rate of 12% p.a. over this time. While Cochlear's most recent revenue report showed only 4.6% revenue growth, this was attributable to an implant decline of 3.3%, largely due to new functionality introduced by competitive products which provided an MRI safe implant. Cochlear has since introduced similar functionality within its own implant, and thus its rate of revenue growth should improve once again to the levels consistent with recent years. However, with emerging market growth difficult to come by, Cochlear is largely reliant on processor upgrades to drive growth, which will likely limit revenue and earnings growth to an 8-10% range over the next 5 years.

Valuation

Cochlear is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 44x trailing earnings. While most recent earnings were arguably artificially depressed as a result of a temporary loss of market share, even on a normalized basis, this still equates to more than 35x earnings. With earnings growth of only 10% likely in the near term, this put Cochlear on a PEG ratio of well over 3x and actually closer to 4. Cochlear is a business that can be comfortably held given favorable patient dynamics and industry fundamentals, however, at a new purchase at these prices is unlikely to yield favorable returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHEOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.