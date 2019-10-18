The High Price Of SWANs... And 3 You Can Still Afford

That’s why I’ve composed the following list of Sleep Well at Night REITs.

Being sane, rational human beings for the most part, I think we all get that.

When I say, “the good stuff,” what do you think about?

Do you picture glasses of 18-year-old single malt scotch whisky? Do you reach for your best suit and cufflinks, or dress and priceless pearls?

Or do you imagine something much more domestic: Sitting at home, reading a good book, surrounded by family?

And what about when I say, “living the good life?”

Does your mind’s eye picture fine dining at five-star restaurants, swapping stories with the who’s-whos and so-and-sos, right before you jet off to stay at the Sofitel Dubai The Palm?

For the record, this is how that hotel’s website describes itself:

“Nestled amongst lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, Sofitel Dubai The Palm offers a tropical and relaxing sanctuary only a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis...”

That might very well be what floats your (literal or figurative) boat. Or, again, you might envision having what you need with who you love.

No matter which way you slice it, we’ve got something to talk about.

Photo Source (Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa)

The Good Stuff Takes Work

If you fall into the “lifestyles of the rich of the famous” category, I have quite the article for you. In July 2018, Business Insider published “7 Luxurious Resorts Where Rich People Spend Their Summer Vacations.”

And wow, but does it feature some pricey places. For instance:

“The lush bungalows of St. Regis, Bora Bora sit right on the lagoon at the foot of breathtaking Mount Otemanu. Guests can simply step out of their front doors to snorkel in the pristine waters of the resort’s protected underwater sanctuary. “The spacious villas at St. Regis, Bora Bora range from the 1,500-square-foot overwater Superior Villa, costing about $1,600 per night, to the 13,000-square-foot Royal Estate Villa, which can go for $19,500 per night during high season, according to the hotel. “The property is home to a restaurant created by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and it offers private butler service, making it truly possible to not lift a finger.”

You’ve got to make a lot of money, have one rich daddy – or not care about accumulating intense levels of debt – in order to enjoy those accommodations.

At the substantial risk of being repetitive while stating the obvious, that’s a pretty high price tag.

Then again, one could argue that keeping a healthy family requires quite the cost too. There are long days at the office to provide for them… awkward parent-teacher nights at school when you’d rather be doing something – almost anything – else… and offering listening ears even when you’re tired and looking for a little pampering yourself.

No matter how you look at it, here’s the bottom line. Living “the life” is not exactly cheap.

In order to make it work long term, you’ve got to give as good as you get.

Maybe even better.

Photo Source (St. Regis, Bora Bora)

Not Every SWAN Is Worth Swimming With

So the good things in life don’t come cheap. Being sane, rational human beings for the most part, I think we all get that.

Along those same lines, we also understand that not everything is worth its price tag. I mean, no offense to those that disagree, but at $19,500 a night… that Bora Bora room had better come with a genie who grants me three wishes.

That’s why I’ve composed the following list of sleep well at night (SWAN) stocks that just aren’t worth buying into. Not right now. Not at the valuations they’re at.

They’re worth a lot, mind you. Just not this much.

Feel free to put them on your watchlist since they’re highly respectable companies with very reliable dividends. Which, for the record, is my definition of a SWAN: A dividend-paying investment that’s proved its dependability.

We’re talking about companies that are upfront about what they do and how they do it, leaving you to relax. They know their ropes – and they do what they do with you in mind.

The problem with companies like that is they’re automatically attractive for those very reasons. Which means that people buy them up until they’re not worth buying into anymore (and that makes them hard to sell).

As such, I’m warning you away from them for the time being. Them and their high-priced compatriots.

Because there are certainly more than three out there right now. The market has run many of them up this year. But we’re not completely bereft of such SWANs to swim with today.

Recognizing that, I’m also including another trio. And they’re looking like fine fellows to flock with just as they are.

With that said, let’s start with the pricey picks – or non-picks, if you prefer.

These 2 Are Flying Too High for Now

Scrolling through our intelligent REIT Lab (iReit Lab for short), we see a number of high-priced SWANs. But I’m selecting three I own, since I bought them back at better valuations.

These three are my most prized REIT possessions, making up close to 19% of the Durable Income Portfolio.

First up is Digital Realty (DLR), a data center REIT that accounts for around 5.84% of the portfolio.

My first investment in DLR was back in October 2013. And since then, shares in the portfolio have returned an average of 20% per year. That’s vs. 8.9% for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ).

So, clearly, not doing too bad there.

Since Jan. 1, DLR has returned around 25% – making it soundly valued with a current P/FFO multiple of 19.5x and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

But since “soundly” is different than “attractively,” we recently lowered the recommendation from a Buy to a Hold.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The next SWAN on our Hold list – and our #2 holding in terms of portfolio exposure – is Realty Income (O). Up until January, it was our #1 holding, but we decided to trim a few shares in Q1 to redeploy proceeds into our new #1 pick.

Realty Income makes up 6.25% of the Durable Income Portfolio, and our first investment in it was in September 2014.

Since then, it has returned 21.8% per year (vs. 8.8% for the VNQ). And since Jan. 1, it has returned 27.91%, which is almost identical to VNQ’s 27.92%.

Given its rapid price appreciation year-to-date, we opted to move Realty from a buy to a Hold/Trim.

Its current P/funds from operation (FFO) is 23.9x, and its dividend yield is 3.4%.

As much as we like this high-quality SWAN, we’ve got to stay prudent with our capital allocation.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And We’re Sad to Say the Same of This Firm Hold

Our #1 SWAN holding (based on exposure) is CyrusOne (CONE). It’s a Dallas-based data center REIT that went public in January 2013.

As referenced previously, we trimmed shares in Realty Income earlier this year to increase our stake in CONE. As such, we now have a 6.76% exposure.

There’s a good reason for that, and here it is: Since our first investment in September 2014, our portfolio’s shares have returned an average 38.91% per year.

Boom!

Obviously, we recognized the potential for this top SWAN and the margin of safety that once existed. It was because of our strong-buy conviction that we “backed up the truck.”

And we’ve seen a 46% year-to-date return vs. VNQ’s 27.92% as a result. But we’ve since pulled the throttle back, recognizing that shares are rich, to say the least. Their P/FFO is 21.7x with a dividend yield is 2.63%.

With that said, we’re quite content holding onto a healthy slice of the technology pie that CONE represents.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

SWANs You Can Afford

Now the fun part of this article: Selecting the SWANs you can buy today.

Keep in mind that we hand pick each SWAN by utilizing our new R.I.N.O. rating tool. Short for Reit Indicator Numerically Optimized, this program generates a quality safety score for each REIT in our REIT Lab. We’re publishing the entire list of R.I.N.O. Ratings on Friday, exclusively for iREIT on Alpha members.

Keep in mind that we’re screening for quality and value – recognizing that the best way to generate wealth is to buy the highest quality stocks when they’re cheap. As Benjamin Graham defined it, the margin of safety constitutes a “favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

With that in mind, my first SWAN on the buy list is Taubman Centers (TCO). The crème-de la-crème for mall REITs, it has a portfolio of 27 malls in the U.S. and China. And they generate $919 per square foot, the highest sales per square foot of any competitor.

TCO has some of the highest-quality tenants in the mall sector, supported by strong demographics and high-quality specialty department stores. This includes Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, and Lord & Taylor.

It’s also the only traditional mall REIT – therefore not including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) – that didn’t cut its dividend in 2009. And it has maintained strict capital markets discipline through any business cycles.

Although shares have pulled back considerably year-to-date with a -15% total return, we believe they remain attractive given what we’ve already established: That Taubman owns some of the very best real estate.

We maintain a Strong Buy as shares yield 7.42% with a P/FFO multiple of 10.1x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

More Shopping-Centric REITs to Consider

The next SWAN on the strong buy list is Simon Property Group (SPG). As I explained in a recent article, it’s a “Level 11/11-quality Super SWAN.” Moreover:

“Just 44 such companies exist (that I've found so far). And over the past 25 years, this group of elite blue chips has achieved about 15% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) total returns, beating the market's 10%.”

I went on to explain that “the market's pessimism over the overblown retail apocalypse has caused it to fall. A lot. To such low levels, in fact, that it's trading at the highest yield and lowest price-to-cash-flow in a decade.”

Although we are underweight in malls, we’ve been allocating more capital to Simon. It now takes up 2.93% of the Durable Income Portfolio.

That’s because we recognize the substantial value there as Simon continues to deliver stable earnings growth. SPG’s P/FFO multiple is 12.3x, and its dividend yield is 5.64%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Finally, there’s Tanger Outlets, the only “pure play” outlet center REIT available. It’s become the golden goose for short investing too.

No one can argue that sentiment for SKT has been brutally bearish, with shares returning -16% year-to-date. However, I’ve maintained cautious optimism. Stick with John Templeton on this one when he said: “To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards.”

Also, keep in mind that my portfolio is highly diversified and SKT represents around 2.22% of it. And by dollar cost averaging, I’ve been able to lower my net cost and return to profitability more quickly.

Last week, I visited a Tanger outlet in Fort Worth, Texas, to inspect the property firsthand. I’m paying very close attention to both the business and management team.

In short, I’m investing in SKT for the long haul. Some may call it a “black swan,” but I maintain a Strong Buy.

SKT’s P/FFO multiple is 6.8x, with a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A Commitment to Value AND Quality

We believe the key to success is to buy high-quality stocks when they’re on sale. That’s why SWANs represent around 57% of the Durable Income Portfolio.

Since inception, this portfolio has returned an average of 22% per year, even while it contains stocks that are underperforming.

To quote Ben Graham again, “The defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

The game of investing is all about price, value and buying really good companies on sale. That’s how you’ll reap the highest returns.

I wish I was good enough to hit homeruns every time at bat, but I know that’s not realistic. Even so, my secret sauce does work much more than it doesn’t.

I use a margin of safety that gives me the edge over the high yield-chasing market timers. Ultimately, there's no get-rich-quick scheme, and intelligent investors must understand that there will always be temporary market declines.

I sleep well at night knowing I’m investing in high-quality REITs – and I'm doing everything in my power to protect my principal at all costs.

On that note, who’s ready to head to Bora Bora?

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag...Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O.

We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Sign up for the 2-Week Free-Trial By Clicking Here Today

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, DLR, O, SKTM SPG, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.