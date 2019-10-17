Harley-Davidson: The Electric Motorcycle Dream

Slightly overvalued, but if it dips, it could be time to take it.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is expected to deliver stretchy revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing modestly in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a decent risk-reward proposition with an acceptable downside and more than adequate upside potential. As for its price, it is slightly overvalued with reasonable dividends. Harley-Davidson is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $6.2 Billion with acceptable financials. The development of electric motorcycles will be the key factor that defines the future of the stock.

The electric motorcycle & physics

Electric motorcycles will revolutionize the motorcycle market. Because of the torque-speed behavior that electric motors have, they will provide a better riding experience and better mileage.

The issue is the price and complexity of delivering a high enough battery for road trips in the relatively small size of a motorcycle.

Source: Harley-Davidson

There are few electric motorcycles on the market, such as the Zero SR/F, but none have the brand power of Harley-Davidson. This is a crucial element as the price tag for electric motorcycles is steep, and the R&D and Capex investments needed to mass-produce this motorcycle is going to be intensive.

On the marketing side, there is a stigma on electric vehicles that Harley-Davidson will have to break if it wants to increase the interest in these motorcycles. One of the advantages of electric motors is that they are quiet - however, many riders like the sound of motorcycles. Reconciling, the two will need intelligent marketing strategies and time.

The halt in production of the LiveWire is discouraging. Still, it could be a blessing in disguise; if the stock dips, it could provide the perfect window to get a good stock with exciting prospects at a fair price, as the valuation below will show.

Valuation

In the past five years, revenue growth has had a minimum and a maximum of -5.8% and 1.2%, and the tendency has been up. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 1.6% compared to the past average of -2.1%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has been between 34.6% and 38.2%, and the trend has been decreasing. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 32% compared to the past average of 36.8%. Looking at R&D as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 2.2% and 3.3%, with a tendency to be growing. The assessment of an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 4.3% compared to the past average of 2.8% and G&A as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 14.2% and 15.4% with a tendency to be positive. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 16% compared to the past average of 14.7%. With the above considerations, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Harley-Davidson in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

Taking the 2020 price of the valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 17% and, at best, undervalued by 10%. So, the stock is likely overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 76.75% probability that Harley-Davidson will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is -3.6%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 30.78% probability that Harley-Davidson will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 0.9%. However, this does not consider the dividends that the company would issue. Taking the dividends into account, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

Considering the dividends, the downside potential is substantially diminished, and the statistical value of the opportunity jumps to 5.5%.

Conclusions

The electric motorcycles could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably, but even if this doesn't happen, the core business of Harley-Davidson is favorable.

The company has definitely a lot of issues, but it seems to be working on the right track. Current stockholders might do well to keep their stocks, and if the stock were to dip or the company made significant progress on the electric motorcycles, it would be time for new investors to get in.

The stock might not be the top performer in most portfolios, but it is a good stock to reduce risk and place a bet on the motorcycle market.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.