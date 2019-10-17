Palladium: Market Getting Overheated

While gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have stolen the show in the media with their rallies off the May lows, palladium (PALL) has been the real winner among the metals complex. The commodity is currently up over 40% year-to-date, dwarfing the 15% return in gold and a 12% return in silver over the same period. The rally has been emboldened by worries about supply constraints, with increased demand for platinum for use in catalytic converters. This tailwind is likely to persist, with Europe's emissions targets aiming for a 40% reduction by 2030, in accordance with the Paris Agreement. While this is a positive development long-term for the metal, short-term, I believe the metal is getting a little overheated. Bullish sentiment has shot higher over the past month and is now hanging out near the exuberance zone, where momentum often begins to wane. Based on this, I believe this is an opportune time for investors to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's been an exciting year for investors in the Palladium ETF, with the ETF gaining over 40% already year-to-date. This is the most robust performance among all futures markets by a wide margin, with the asset doubling the performance of the #2 performer, Nasdaq Futures (NASDAQ:QQQ). While it's often wise to follow the trend, especially when fundamentals remain favorable, there comes the point when much of the fundamentals are already priced in. I believe we are nearing that point for palladium currently. While bullish sentiment for palladium has been relatively subdued all year, we're finally heading towards a level that is showing a little exuberance among market participants. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: BarChart.com)

As we can see from the below chart of bullish sentiment on palladium, we have just headed into the extreme optimism zone. This zone is characterized by red shading in the chart I've built and suggests that investors are beginning to get greedy short-term. When others are greedy and being bullish has become too popular, it's generally wise to ring the register on a portion of one's position. This is because it rarely pays to be bullish when everyone is already in the pool, and the palladium trade is beginning to overflow with bulls as of writing this.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

(Source: Musselman Design Co., Author's Photo)

Bullish sentiment for palladium finished Wednesday at over 80% bulls, and this suggests that there are four bulls for every one bear in palladium currently. While it's possible that this ratio gets even more stretched, it is not likely. Over the past year, this is one of the highest readings we've seen for palladium. In fact, the metal topped out on the prior three occasions at a reading of nearly 80% bulls. These tops also occurred with gaps higher in price, which ended up leaving island reversals on the chart. Gaps are typically dangerous depending on where they occur on a chart, and I believe this gap higher to $168.00 in the Palladium ETF might play out like the past ones.

As we can see from the below daily chart of palladium, the metal is currently more than 21% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). A push more than 20% above a key moving average is quite extended for an ETF. The July top occurred with the Platinum ETF 20% above its 200-day moving average, with the March top occurring nearly 30% above this moving average. After both of these gaps within intermediate uptrends, the average correction in the Platinum ETF was over 10%. We can take a look at the stats below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

It is important to note that this is a sample size of two, and therefore the information should be taken with a grain of salt. However, both of these occurrences have close similarities with the current setup, and the look-forward is quite negative across all time frames. For this reason, even if palladium does not correct similarly to past occurrences, it's unlikely we will see much more upside progress over the next 40 trading days.

As the below table shows, the average 20-day return for the Platinum ETF is (-) 9.91%, with the average 40-day return being (-) 6.77%. The average 40-day drawdown, which represents the peak to trough fall from the closing price on the date of the signal, is 14.7%. Based on this, I would be amazed if palladium went unscathed over the next 40 trading days, given that we're recording a similar signal here.

(Source: Author's Table)

But what about the bullish fundamental backdrop? Let's take a quick look:

The fundamental bulls in palladium certainly have made a strong case that demand is likely to remain stable over the next few years for the metal. Not only does Europe have ambitious targets for cutting emissions out to 2030, but the world's largest automaker, China, will require cars to have 30% more palladium next year. We can see some of Europe's emission targets below.

(Source: EC.Europa.EU)

Palladium's primary demand comes from auto manufacturers, and they have ramped up purchases over the past few weeks, according to Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. An illustration of auto-maker demand can be seen below, with demand for nearly 9 million ounces in 2019, up from only 7 million ounces just six years ago. Based on this, and the increasing demand picture from China and Europe, demand of 10 million ounces in 2020 would not be surprising. While this is a bullish tailwind for the metal, one has to wonder how much forward demand is priced into the market. At a nearly 50% return already this year for the metal, I would argue a good chunk of it is baked in.

(Source: Metals Focus)

If we put this 50% year-to-date return for palladium in context, gold has never seen a 50% return in any year since 1990. The most impressive gain for the year was 31% in 2007. The Palladium ETF saw a 55% return in 2017 but followed this up with a 15% drop to start the new year. By August, this was a 26% drop from the highs. While there's no reason to expect an exact repeat of this, it's important to point out just how rare a 50% return in an asset class is in a single year. While this is undoubtedly exceptional for those that have been riding this wave, I don't believe this is the time to get complacent. Instead, I think this is a wise time to begin thinking about taking some profits. Higher prices are ultimately possible long-term, but short-term, I believe the bears have the slight edge here above $168.00 on the Platinum ETF. The above table of past sell signals gives some weight to this.

The good news for Palladium ETF holders is that the metal just broke out of a broad base a few weeks ago, and past resistance levels can often become new support. For this reason, I would expect the $148.00 level on the Palladium ETF to be decent support if we do see a correction. The green line represents this in the below chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, the fundamental picture for palladium remains strong, but the technicals are beginning to get a little stretched here. This is being confirmed by bullish sentiment, which headed just above the 80% level on Wednesday. I believe this is an opportune time for investors to ring the register on some of their Palladium holdings, as it rarely pays to be greedy when a market is getting frothy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.