Whitestone's 8.45% Yield Is Attractive, But It May Not Be Sustainable In The Long Term

Real estate investors have had a fantastic year. While the market has been suffering from volatility and violent price swings even in the safest of assets, REITs (VNQ) have been steadily moving higher, hitting all-time highs. After all, it makes sense. Investors are eager to transfer their funds to safer and more reliable sources of income in times of such uncertainty. Real estate is arguably the best sector, at the moment, to generate consistent income, while not having direct exposure to any trade war headwinds.

One of the stocks in the sector I have been looking for some time now is Whitestone REIT. What initially caught my attention was the monthly dividend, which is often a very attractive characteristic that many income-oriented investors appreciate. However, as I went deeper on the stock's financials, I found that its juicy dividend may not be sustainable in the long term and that it is too dependent on secondary offerings to fund operations. The point of this article is to explain the cash flow side of WSR and estimate at which levels printing more stock is sustainable.

Overview

Whitestone (WSR) seeks to expand its geographic diversification by strategically acquiring commercial properties in high-growth markets. The acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, five of the top 15 markets in the USA, in terms of population growth. Management has also considered pursuing opportunities in other Southwestern and Western regions that are consistent with their Community Centered Property strategy. The company currently operates 57 properties with a gross leasable area of 4.84m Sq Ft.

The reason I like Whitestone's properties is that its tenants are not e-commerce-affected. While the ever-increasing convenience of online shopping threatens many REITs, Whitestone has little exposure. For example, in Texas, the company owns Quinlan Crossing. The place includes:

A Chiropractic clinic

Massage Envy

The Animal Hospital at Steiner Ranch

Orthodontics

Brian Charles Salon

Quinlan Park Dental

Steiner Eye Care

IQuest education services

Jack Brown Cleaners

Leslie's Pool, and more.

These properties are not only unaffected by the growth of online shopping but also accommodate services that are valuable to the local communities.

Source: WSR

Financials

Management has taken a prudent style of investing and deploying capital, which has allowed for consistent and low volatility returns. Revenue growth has been fueled by acquisitions and the expansion of Whitestone's portfolio. The company's TTM revenue hit an all-time high at $123.8M, which is a 100% increase over 2013's total revenue.

Source: Koyfin

The stock currently yields 8.45%. The dividend is monthly, and its nominal amount has remained unchanged. Management's strategy focuses on distributing the majority of the company's cash flow back to its shareholders. The dividend outflows have restricted the stock from growing its net-worth. The balance sheet is not getting wealthier, which has caused the share price to remain relatively flat since its IPO. Source: Bloomberg

In the picture below, you can notice how the revenue per share is declining. However, the total turnover for the company is consistently increasing, as I showed earlier. The only way for this to be possible is if the total number of shares outstanding is growing at a faster rate than the revenue growth. This is the case, indeed. The company is essentially printing shares to fund future operations and acquisitions. So is this a bad thing, or not? Well, it depends.

Source: Bloomberg

It makes sense for the company to issue a new share if its long-term cost is lower than the long-term gains it can generate from the proceeds of selling that share. Shares outstanding have more than quadrupled over the past ten years, which raises the question if the strategy is sustainable in the long term. Macrotrends

The problem: The current return on equity may not be substantial to support further share dilution. The current return on equity is 6.05%, while the dividend yield is 8.45%. In other words, suppose that the company issues a new share at the current price of $13.62. The expected return from the company investing these $13.62 is $0.824 for the year, while the dividends it has to pay the shareholder of this share back, are $1.14.

Source: Bloomberg

However, that's not the entire case. The company does not fund every single operation from new shares issued because it generates cash flow. Therefore the next question that is raised is the following: Is the company generating enough free cash flow to fund the margin between the proceeds and costs of issuing new shares? Well, barely. The company was generating negative free cash flow since last year. The free cash flow per share for 2018 and TTM are $0.71 and $0.73, respectively. Assuming that in the future, the company uses the entirety of its free cash flow as the priority source of funds, and issues new shares as a supplementary source, then at current ROE, Price:

Cost of issuing a new share (-$1.14) plus FCF/share (+$0.73) plus TTM ROE (+$0.824)= $0.414

In other words, the current funding model for WSR makes sense only if it can generate at least $0.73-$0.414=$0.316 of free cash flow per share.

According to these numbers, which represent the latest current state of the stock, this is possible. However, the strategy has two potential severe risks.

There is little to no margin for error. A failed acquisition would cost shareholders the cash spared, further dilution in ownership, and costs of future dividends for these additional shares. The current proceeds that the firm receives from issuing new share make the model possible, as shown above. What if the share price drops, though? At $12/share, the company may struggle to break even on new investments.

Keep in mind that WSR's model currently works. 2018 was the first year that the company generated a positive free cash flow yield. This is the case probably because shares are trading at a substantial premium, and the proceeds from selling at current prices make the process worth it.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Whitestone is a compelling case. The REIT is a small-cap worth a little over half a billion dollars. The current dividend yield of WSR makes it an attractive investment for those who wish to add it to their income-oriented portfolio. Management has shown competence in running the firm; however, I believe investors need to be careful. The issues I raised may never materialize, but if they do, WSR would have to cut their dividends substantially. Positive free cash flow generated over the past few quarters is encouraging. However, management's margin of error is razor-thin, and WSR's juicy dividend yield comes at real risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.