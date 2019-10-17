Fastenal Delivers Superior Execution In A Weakening Market

The argument over what constitutes a fair premium for Fastenal (FAST) has gone on for years, and it’s not about to be solved now. I will say, though, that strong execution in a tougher market is a solid argument for the bulls, particularly with Fastenal delivering better than expected results in a third quarter marked by a more noticeable slowdown in multiple key end-markets. Although industrial stocks in general have been about as sluggish as I expected, Fastenal shares managed to do a little better before spiking up after the strong third quarter results.

My issue with Fastenal shares is pretty simple – I’m not willing to pay around 16x forward EBITDA, nor buy into a valuation that seems to require mid-teens annualized long-term FCF growth to deliver an acceptable annualized return. I do expect key end-markets to slow further, and I’m concerned about the non-residential pipeline once large projects finish up. That said, I do expect Fastenal to remain a “best of breed” in the industrial distribution sector for the foreseeable future, and investors holding Fastenal today have likely long since made their peace with the valuation issues.

Strong Delivery In A Tough Quarter

Good management teams prove themselves in adverse conditions, and while today’s economy is far from horrible, it has gotten more challenging over the last three to four quarters. Fastenal’s growth has slowed accordingly, but not as much as feared, and management has shown, particularly, aptitude in getting price capture up through this point.

Revenue rose about 8% in constant currency and a little more than 6% on an average daily sales basis, good for a very modest beat relative to sell-side expectations. Given Fastenal’s monthly sales reports, wide deviations from average sell-side expectations aren’t particularly common. Within the numbers, fastener sales were up 3%, while non-fasteners continue to grow at a faster clip (up 8% this quarter). Volumes have been slowing, but Fastenal management talked about price capture of roughly one point for the quarter, which I regard as a very good result.

Gross margin declined about a point from last year, but rose modestly on a sequential basis and beat expectations modestly. Price capture is helping offset tariff-related issues, but this is another good example of overall margin skill, as distributor margins are vulnerable in slowdowns. Operating income rose a little less than 8%, beating expectations by around 3%, while operating margin declined about 10bp from the prior year. Expanded vending and onsite operations do help with margin stability, but that doesn’t diminish a good result, and Fastenal’s incremental margin rebounded nicely from a second quarter result that was the weakest in nearly three years.

The Going Is Not Getting Easier

Fastenal management commented that almost all of its major end-markets were slowing, with the lone significant exception being transportation. Industrial manufacturing and oil/gas were noted as being particularly weak, and that’s really no surprise relative to recent trends and my expectations for the quarter (as of this writing, there haven’t been enough meaningful earning reports from industrial manufacturing companies for useful cross-referencing). I would also note that this is a definite negative shift relative to second quarter commentary, when general industrial markets were described as “holding up well”

My baseline expectation is for at least two or three more quarters of weakness in the industrial manufacturing sector, and that’s going to compress demand for Fastenal’s core fastener lineup. Fastenal can likely gain some incremental share during this period (as they have in past downturns), but this is the primary reason I see sales growth slowing into the mid-single digits (and maybe low-single digits for a quarter or two) in 2020.

The big unknown in my view is the non-residential construction market. Non-residential has definitely been slowing, with average daily sales growth evolving from 7% in the second quarter to just under 3% this quarter, with very weak July and August results (up “1.x%”) before a 6%-plus result in September. Fastenal has done with large projects in non-resi, but I’m cautious as to what happens when these projects finish, as the pipeline is not so robust. In other words, Fastenal has been doing better in non-residential construction than some industry benchmarks, but the driver of that outperformance could be fading.

I’m definitely curious to see how Fastenal’s pricing capture holds up over the next few quarters. Management’s guide for 47%+ gross margin in the fourth quarter is very encouraging, and while that may seem positive for other distributors like W.W. Grainger (GWW) and MSC Industrial (MSM), I’m reluctant to give them full credit at this point – MSC is looking to pass through more pricing, but the greater flexibility/responsiveness of Fastenal’s sales force is an important asset, and other distributors don’t have the same favorable leverage to large project customers.

The Outlook

The market certainly liked Fastenal’s results and guidance for better fourth quarter margins, but neither the beat nor the commentary was thesis-changing. Adding a few millions of dollars to the revenue outlook is positive, as are the stronger margins, but they don’t really move the needle relative to valuation.

I’m still modeling Fastenal with an expectation of long-term annualized revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single digits, though there will, of course, be cyclicality around that baseline figure. I’m also still modeling double-digit FCF growth, with margins improving toward the mid-teens – an assumption that could prove aggressive given rising competition in industrial distribution. In any case, it takes far more generous assumptions to drive an attractive fair value through DCF methodology.

Fastenal is likewise trading at a robust valuation relative to margins and returns – industrial stocks show strong historical correlations between valuation multiples (EV/EBITDA, in particular) and metrics like operating margin and ROIC. Fastenal’s above-average margins and returns do support a robust forward EBITDA multiple, but the shares already trade well above that.

The Bottom Line

Paying up for quality is fine, and I do think third quarter results underline the quality of Fastenal’s management and business model. Still, I would rather stick to my valuation discipline and miss out on a few outliers like Fastenal than abandon an approach that has worked well for me for 25-plus years. To that end, I won’t be surprised if Fastenal maintains a relative valuation premium, but I’m not comfortable paying up when end-market conditions are still deteriorating, and large project non-residential construction tailwinds could evaporate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.