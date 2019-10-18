Crude Oil - Bullish One Day And Bearish The Next

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. While environmental concerns make crude oil's future uncertain, hydrocarbons continue to be the most ubiquitous fuel source on the earth. The addressable market for crude oil has grown dramatically since the beginning of this century. In 2000, the global population was around the six billion level. As we are at the end of the second decade of the twenty-first century, over 7.6 billion people now require energy. The increase of 26.7% has had a significant impact on both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for crude oil.

Before 2004, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures never traded above $41.15 per barrel. These days, at over $50 per barrel, the price is close to the recent low. Today, the United States is the world's leading producer of crude oil. Daily output in the US recently hit 12.6 million barrels per day. In the past, the Middle East, home to more than half the world's oil reserves, held the US hostage when it came to crude oil supplies.

Over the recent weeks, sentiment in the crude oil market has switched from bullish to bearish. The choppy trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2019 and in 2020. The crude oil market has become a paradise for traders. For those who do not venture into the futures markets, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO), and its bearish counterpart (SCO) brings crude oil trading to those with access to standard equity accounts.

Memories of Sept. 14 fade

After a period of relative calm in the Middle East, a drone attack on Saudi oil production on Saturday, September 14, temporarily took out 50% of Saudi output. When the crude oil market opened late Sunday, the price spiked to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month November NYMEX crude oil futures shows, after closing at $54.79 on Friday, September 13, the price traded to a high at $63.89 on Monday, September 16. The Saudis worked to restore production to pre-attack levels, and by the end of September, the memories of the attack had already faded in the oil market's rearview mirror. The price dropped to its most recent low at $50.99 per barrel on October 3. At the $52.95 per barrel level on October 17, price momentum and relative strength indicators were just under neutral territory. Daily historical volatility declined from over 75% in id-September to just under the 23% level. Meanwhile, open interest climbed from 2.031 million contracts on September 25 to 2.134 million on October 14, a rise of 103,000 contracts in the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures contract.

Bullish and bearish factors at play in the oil market

The potential for provocative actions by Iran and their network in the Middle East is likely to keep a bid under the price of crude oil over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, progress on a trade deal between the US and China could ease concerns surrounding a global recession. This week, news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made progress with the European Union over a deal for Brexit is another positive development for the European economy. A stronger global economy would support crude oil demand.

Meanwhile, production in the US continues to rise. The Energy Information Administration told markets that US output rose to a new all-time peak at 12.6 million barrels per day for the week ending on October 11. At the same time, the price action in the futures markets in both WTI and Brent crude oil has been bearish as the prices are a lot closer to the bottom end of their respective trading ranges than the top.

Bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of oil in opposite directions these days. When it has looked as if the $50 level would give way, the price bounced, and rallies seem to run into selling.

U.S. production weighs on the price, but crack spreads are elevated

Crude oil production in the US continues to rise to new record levels and could be heading for 13 million barrels per day or higher. However, the latest trends in crack or processing spreads indicate that demand for oil products remains robust.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the gasoline crack spread has been moving steadily higher since the beginning of September. We are at a time of the year when gasoline traditionally underperforms the price of crude oil. However, the crack spread has climbed from $7.51 during the first week of September to a high at $14.80 and was trading near the high on October 15. Last year, during the week of October 15, the gasoline processing spread traded in a range from $9.49 to $11.69 per barrel. At around the $14.17 level, the refining spread is appreciably higher on a year-on-year basis.

Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread, which serves as a proxy for all distillate fuels, has moved from $20.70 in mid-August to a high at $28.37 recently, and was at the $27.76 level on October 17. Last year, during the same week, the distillate processing spread traded in a range from $25.65 to $28.08 per barrel. At $27.76, the refining spread is at the top end of last year's range.

The price action in the crack spreads is a supportive factor for crude oil as they signify a robust demand for products. Strength in crack spreads can translate to support for the primary ingredient in the refining process, which is crude oil.

Brent-WTI is holding, but the technical picture going into winter is bearish

The Brent versus WTI price differential is a location and quality spread. Brent North Sea oil is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. WTI is the benchmark for North American crude oil. WTI crude oil is sweeter than Brent as it has a lower sulfur content. WTI is the preferable input when it comes to gasoline production, while Brent is more suitable for refining into distillate products. Meanwhile, the Brent benchmark reflects the supply and demand of crude oil production in the Middle East, which is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves. Therefore, the Brent-WTI spread also reflects the political risk of crude oil from the world's most turbulent political regions.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil prices shows that before the drone attack on Aramco production, the spread was at around the $5.40 per barrel level with a premium for Brent petroleum. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the spread widened to a high at $7.41 per barrel but has returned to the $5.74 level as of October 17. The premium for Brent reflects the potential for further provocative actions by Iran that could impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East.

While the Brent-WTI spread is at a level that provides some support for the price of crude oil, the technical picture remains slightly bearish.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators are falling around neutral territory, indicating a bearish price trend for the energy commodity. $50 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures continues to the technical line in the sand on the downside. A break below that level could unleash a herd of technical selling in the oil futures arena.

Politics and fossil fuels - the big question for 2020; UCO and SCO are tools to capture a volatile trading market

We may see lots of price volatility in the crude oil market over the coming months and lead up to the 2020 Presidential election in the US. Historically, US elections have not had much impact on the price of oil, but this time could be a lot different. The US is now the world's leading producer of crude oil thanks to technological advances and regulatory reforms that encouraged output. However, the incumbent President will face a challenge from the opposition party with rising support for the progressive wing of the Democrats. The Green New Deal is a program that has the support of all of the potential challengers, and it could change the landscape for fossil fuel production in the US dramatically. Senator Elizabeth Warren has recently moved into first place in polls above former Vice President Joe Biden. The Senator has said that she would ban fracking on day-one of her administration. The bottom line is that the 2020 election will determine the future of energy production from the US when it comes to both crude oil and natural gas. Another term for President Trump will support the status quo, while a win by a challenger supporting the progressive agenda could change the dynamics of energy markets in the US and around the world.

Therefore, the price of crude oil could begin to reflect the political polls in 2020, and we could see price volatility increase, perhaps dramatically at times. Trading rather than investing in the energy commodity promises to be the optimal approach for the coming year as it has been in 2019.

The most direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures on both the NYMEX division of the CME or the Brent contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to take a risk in the oil arena that do not venture into the futures markets, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative. Both products hold swap and futures contracts to replicate the price action in the NYMEX futures arena on the up and the downside. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $301.56 million, trades an average of over 4.18 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from $54 to $63.38 from September 13 to the 16 in the aftermath of the drone attack, a move of 17.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO jumped from $16.76 to $21.99 per share or 31.2%. The double leveraged product delivered just under twice the percentage price move in mid-September.

The most recent top holdings of the bearish product, SCO, include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $94.92 million, trades an average of over 2.5 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio as UCO. The price of crude oil fell from the high at $63.38 on September 16 to a low at $50.99 on October 3 or 19.5%.

Source: Barchart

SCO shares climbed from $12.12 to $18.35 or 51.4% over the same period as the bearish leveraged product delivered over twice the percentage move as the crude oil futures market.

Bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of crude oil in opposite directions these days. The trading ranges could expand over the coming weeks and months as the 2020 contest for the Presidency of the world's leading oil-producing nation kicks into high gear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.