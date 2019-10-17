Kitov: Consensi Commercial Update Supports Value Buy

Kitov Pharma (KTOV) recently announced that they amended their Consensi marketing and distribution agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals in the United States. As a result, Kitov will receive up to $99.5M in milestone and reimbursement payments. In addition, Kitov will get double-digit royalties, with minimum payments in the next three years. The company also updated investors on the status of the launch and commercial progress. In fact, the press release mentioned that the “initial commercial batches are now in its latest phases and will soon be ready for packaging and shipping to the U.S."

I compared some of the key differences between the original Consensi agreement and the updated agreement. In addition, I provide my views on the agreements and why investors should keep an eye out for a commercial launch press release. I review some of Consensi’s downside risks and how Consensi fits into my KTOV investment thesis.

Background On Consensi

Back in May of 2018, Kitov received FDA approval for Consensi, a combination drug of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the treatment of osteoarthritis “OA” pain and hypertension. Consensi is a once-a-day pill of a 200 mg dose of celecoxib and three different dosages of amlodipine (2.5, 5, and 10 mg).

Kitov trusts that there is a robust market for Consensi, and its U.S target market is extensive (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Consensi US Target Markets (Source: KTOV)

Over 50M adults in the U.S. are diagnosed with osteoarthritis and 29% of adults have hypertension. In addition, ~60% of all osteoarthritis scripts are NSAID, with ~24% of them being celecoxib. If 29% of adults in the US have hypertension and 44% of those patients also have osteoarthritis, then potentially 32M patients in the US may well have both conditions. So, the OA and hypertension markets should be big enough for Consensi to find at least one vein to tap into.

Considering Consensi is the only NSAID/anti-hypertensive combination drug that has a label to treat both OA and hypertension, we have to imagine some physicians will have to consider it as an option for the long-term treatment of OA (Figure 2). We don’t know what percentage of the market Consensi will be able to capture, however, a small percentage of this population will be significant for Kitov and its shareholders. KTOV’s current market is about $15M, so a minuscule percentage of that market should generate meaningful revenue for a nano-cap company.

Figure 2: Consensi FDA Label Indications (Source: FDA)

Original Agreement

The original Consensi U.S. agreement between Kitov and Coeptis was announced way back on January 3rd of this year. The terms of the deal looked to be positive for Kitov, attributable to Coeptis agreeing to an initial milestone payment of $3.5M, with supplementary milestone payments upon the conclusion of an approved CMC plan, and upon the first sale of Consensi in the U.S. On top of the milestone payments, Kitov and Coeptis were to split 40-60% of the net profits in the U.S. The agreement had a term length of 15 years, with an option to extend for an additional two-year term.

Updated Agreement

According to the press release, Kitov will receive up to $99.5M in milestone and reimbursement payments. Moreover, Kitov is to receive 20% in royalties, with a minimum of $7M in the next three years. In addition, Kitov is entitled to receive reimbursement payments, which include a $1.5M payment anticipated before year-end for the manufacturing of the initial commercial batches and an additional $1M is due following the first commercial sale of Consensi in the U.S.

On top of the agreement details, the press release announced that the marketing plan and pricing strategy have been finalized. Coeptis revealed that they have a distribution partner with a reputable sales network to help with Consensi’s launch. What is more, Kitov and Coeptis stated that the “initial commercial batches is now in its latest phases and will soon be ready for packaging and shipping to the U.S.”

My Thoughts On The Agreement

The original agreement appeared to potentially provide Kitov with near and long-term cash flows, which may deliver the funds needed to progress the company’s enticing oncology pipeline. I was pleased with the details of the original agreement, but I was concerned that Coeptis wasn’t the right company to maximize Consensi’s potential and deliver shareholder value under those terms. The fact the company was going to split profits was a major concern. What happens if Coeptis ran too high of a bill for commercialization? No profit = No royalty payment?

The new agreement royalty is based on net revenues, so if Coeptis runs up a bill for commercialization, they will still owe Kitov. I believe this is a critical point considering Coeptis is enrolling a distribution partner to help in commercialization, which could cut down on profit percentages but also increase revenues. Perhaps this is why they changed the agreement? I can tell you that I would have jumped ship if the company announced that Coeptis got a distribution partner but stayed with the original agreement. So, overall, I am happy with the terms of the new agreement.

Disconnected Valuation

Kitov will be collecting some revenue at some point in the near future via milestones and royalties, but the market is still punishing the stock. KTOV has a market cap of ~$15M, so every million dollars in revenue can drastically impact KTOV’s valuation metrics. For example, the commercial batch and sale payments should record $2.5M in payments, which would be a 6x price-to-sales. Considering the sector’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, we can say the market’s valuation for KTOV is fair if the company only received the milestone payments associated with a launch. Any sales milestone payment or royalty should instantly push the gauge from reading fair value to undervalued. What’s my point? KTOV’s current market cap is completely disconnected from any near term or long-term revenue growth from Consensi.

Downside Risks

My two leading Consensi-related downside risks are the use of generics and Coeptis’ commercial ability. Consensi is a combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, so it's possible a prescriber will just write scripts for those generics rather than a branded combo pill. Kitov believes that there is a risk a patient won’t fill both generic scripts or fail to take both meds. On the other hand, Consensi patients will only need one script and one pill, which should improve patient compliance.

Hypertension is the silent killer, so it is possible patients decide to skip amlodipine besylate and only take the celecoxib to treat their osteoarthritis. Therefore, I personally believe in the clinical need for Consensi but payers might require prior authorizations or step edits to get the go ahead for coverage. What is more, Consensi might be labeled as a specialty drug on the formulary due to the availability of the two generics.

Coeptis is another potential downside risk because they are a relatively unknown private company and they don’t have a searchable track record in commercialization. Coeptis might be capable of pushing Consensi and might be a great partner that is devoted to the product’s success. Unfortunately, we won’t know if that is the case until Consensi is on the shelves and we start recording revenue. For that reason, I must leave the partnership as a downside risk.

Consensi And My KTOV Thesis

Despite Consensi being the company’s first approved drug, it wasn’t my main reason for investing in KTOV. I started an ultra-speculative position in KTOV due to the prospects of NT-219 and its impressive pre-clinical data. NT-219 could be a paradigm-altering drug in oncology, whereas Consensi should be a specialty drug in the treatment of OA. My expectations for Consensi is to be a small source of revenue or a potential bargaining chip to fund the company’s growing oncology pipeline. Obviously, I would like it to be a success, but I am not relying on the product to be a blockbuster drug.

Conclusion

Kitov’s updated agreement appears to be an adjustment due to Coeptis employing a distribution partner. Now the royalties will be on revenue and not profits, which should provide some cash to Kitov regardless of the costs. This influx of cash will start changing the stock’s valuations, which could thwart the ongoing depreciation in share price and possibly bring it above $1.00 per share. In addition, Consensi’s milestone payments and royalties will help fund the company’s oncology product candidates and reduce the need for secondary offerings.

What's My Plan? I am going to stick to my plan by not adding to my KTOV position ahead of Consensi's launch and will continue to wait until NT-219 has a partner. Although the upside potential is substantial, the stock is still under $1 per share and could be delisted from the Nasdaq. If the share price is still sub-$1 at the end of the first week of December, I will liquidate most of my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.