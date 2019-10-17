The Bond Market Is Finally Normalizing

After several months of discord, the U.S. bond market is finally returning to a state of normalcy. Plunging yields and runaway bond prices, coupled with the inversion of a key yield curve, were a source of angst for investors in much of 2019. However, the bond market’s return to health is great news for stock investors and for those worried about the economy, as I’ll explain here.

This year’s stratospheric inflation of bond prices (and corresponding yield collapse) was driven by an assortment of geopolitical and trade policy fears, ranging from the U.S.-China trade war to Brexit to Middle East military threats. Against this backdrop of disquiet, investors universally sought out the safe harbor of the U.S. Treasury market as risk aversion increased. Consequently, by this summer, bonds had become one of this year’s top-performing asset categories. It also provoked concerns among analysts and pundits that a bond “bubble” was well underway.

As it turns out, though, what seemed to many observers as a bubble was actually a “panic” of sorts. Bubbles in the truest sense of the word are driven mainly by greed, whereas this year’s bond market inflation was almost entirely the result of fear. This is the emotional impulse most opposite to greed, which argues that investors’ insatiable hunger for Treasuries was driven by the desire for safety in the face of global instability.

Regardless of the actual motives behind the bond bull market, however, the result was a record rise in Treasury prices and also a yield decline to record lows. It can also be argued that the flight into Treasuries pushed yields to levels that were entirely unjustified by the prevailing economic fundamentals. Investors’ rush into Treasury bonds also created a potentially dangerous situation whereby T-bond yields were for a time substantially lower than the Fed’s benchmark interest rate. This can be seen in the following graph, which compares the fed funds rate with the 10-year Treasury yield.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The above chart shows that the fed funds rate was conspicuously above the 10-year yield for several months. Whenever this yield inversion has occurred in the past, it has resulted in a slowing domestic economy and, sometimes, even a recession. The Fed’s fixation on what it called the “normalization” of its monetary policy was far from normal in the truest sense of the word. In reality, what the was Fed embarking upon was a progressive tightening of its monetary policy. By incrementally raising the fed funds rate and reducing its balance sheet, the central bank inadvertently brought distress to the financial market at a time the market could ill afford an unaccommodating Fed. Thus, the inversion of the fed funds vs. 10-year yield curve was a source of great consternation among bond market observers this summer.

Indeed, bond market mavens were practically screaming that the Federal Reserve needed to lower its interest rate and get it closer in line with the benchmark 10-year yield. For much of this year, that warning went unheeded. The Fed’s stubborn refusal to obey the bond market’s signal threatened to severely undermine not only the U.S. economy but the equity market as well.

Thankfully, the Fed finally relented and signaled its intent to loosen its monetary policy and began gradually reducing the fed funds rate. More recently, the Fed announced that it would begin a temporary balance sheet expansion by purchasing $250 billion to $330 billion in short-term T-bills. Investors breathed a huge sigh of relief and showed their approval at the Fed’s belated repentance by bidding up stocks and selling Treasuries.

As the above graph testifies, the 10-year/fed funds yield gap has nearly returned to the point of equilibrium. As of Oct. 16, the fed funds rate is nearly equal to the 10-year Treasury yield (which is indicated by a reading of 1.0). This marks the first time in several months that a state of normalcy has prevailed in the bond market. The bond market’s return to health can also be discerned in the fact that the widely watched 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) has bottomed out in the last two months and is beginning to commence what looks like a mild rally in bond yields.

Source: BigCharts

Given how far yields have dropped this year, a bond yield rally would be quite welcome at this point. Normally, rising Treasury yields are something that equity investors don’t like to see. But given how low yields are right now, a rise in bond rates would be welcome as it would imply that confidence in the economy and the financial market outlook is returning. And confidence, more than perhaps any other factor, is what the stock market needs right now.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are being reduced, and policymakers are signaling to investors they now realize the confidence threat their policies have posed for financial markets this year. What’s more, the Fed has finally listened to the bond market and has become more accommodative regarding interest rates. Investors can thus expect to see an increase in the stock market’s liquidity profile as well as in the overall attractiveness of equities versus bonds.

Historically, an accommodative Fed policy has resulted in higher equity prices and a reduction in broad market volatility. Since investors are now aware that they no longer have to contend with a tight Fed, this makes the choice between stocks and bonds far more favorable to the former than the latter. Participants are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) and longer-term stance toward equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.