Assessing If Public Storage Will Resume Its Upward Trend

Big round numbers such as 3,000 on the S&P normally act as heavy resistance zones. The index tried to get through this level just recently but couldn't manage to break through on its first attempt. In Pre-market as I write (17th of October), the index is once again trying to power through this resistance level. Eventually, we believe that the index will be successful. Any encouraging announcement concerning the trade deal between the US and China for example should move equity markets robustly to the upside one would think.

Therefore, we continue to scour for companies that are enjoying strong trending moves. Although the stock market is essentially a market of stocks, a rising stock market always helps to some extent a company enjoying a strong trending move.

One such company we are eyeing up at present is Public Storage (PSA) (Owner-operator of self-storage facilities). As we can see from the long-term chart below, Public Storage has managed to trade above its 50-month average for the best part of a decade now which is impressive. We like the fact that there is no significant long-term divergence on the monthly chart and that the MACD indicator is still pretty low in its range. Suffice it to say, due to PSA's strong trending long-term move and lack of divergences, the probabilities would state that the trend should continue.

It is the weekly chart though which we find the most compelling. As we can see from the chart below, shares topped out in early 2016 at just over $242 a share. Then shares underwent a multi-year basing pattern before convincingly breaking out of this pattern in the summer of this year. This breakout was significant in our eyes as price was able to get to well over $260 a share which was a 7% increase over that 2016 top. What was once resistance (around the $242 level) has now become support. Suffice it to say, we expect shares to bounce off that support level here and continue its march forward.

On the daily chart, we can see that we have a possible head and shoulders reversal pattern playing out as long as we can get some type of bottom here in the near term. We would need to first see a daily swing followed by some strong buying volume also. In fact, a safer entry would be a close above the trend line drawn below. A successful break above this resistance zone would confirm the completion of the short-term reversal pattern.

We unearthed this stock through a screener where our conditions of the stock were that it:

Was trading above its 200-day moving average

Was oversold on the RSI index

Had positive EPS growth over the past 5 years

Had positive sales growth over the past 5 years

Expected positive EPS growth both this year and next

The goal was to find something where the stock's long-term trend was intact but shares were currently oversold. When we delve more into the financials, we can see that shareholders' equity ($8.76 billion) has actually declined over the past 5 years due to the growth of long-term debt ($1.9 billion). Public Storage's interest coverage ratio (although declining) presently comes in at a respectful 47.88. This most likely explains why management has been prudent with dividend growth in recent times.

When swing trading, we aim to put the probabilities in our favor as much as possible. Obviously, nobody can predict the future but analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to consistently grow over the next couple of years. If we get a daily swing here in the near term on large volume, we may place a small position with a tight stop. We are aware that shares are still trading around 7% above their 200-day moving average so risk management will be key here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.