Don't Buy Stocks, Buy The Exchange: Deutsche Borse Could Be Attractive

This makes Deutsche Borse an interesting candidate on a pullback, or to write out of the money put options when the volatility increases.

However, the company remains on track to boost its net income and free cash flow over the next two years.

Introduction

In some cases it makes more sense to have a look at the stock exchanges as an investment rather than as just a trading venue to trade in stocks. The exchanges tend to perform well during good economic times as more companies tend to raise capital and execute on IPO plans, but the volatility during weaker times on the markets also help to mitigate the downside risk as higher volatility should result in higher trading fees which mitigates the impact from a lower amount of corporate transactions.

Source: company presentation

One of the larger companies operating stock exchange is Deutsche Borse (OTCPK:DBOEY) (OTCPK:DBOEF) which operates the Deutsche Borse and roughly subdivides its activities in three categories: Pre-trading, trading and clearing and post trading, taking care of every necessary step in the trading process of equities, commodities, and currency trading.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Deutsche Borse’s main listing is obviously in Germany on the Deutsche Borse exchange. The ticker symbol in Germany is DB1, and the average daily volume is almost 700,000 shares for a monetary value of around 100M EUR.

The revenue continues to increase, and the net income will exceed the 1B EUR mark this year

When Deutsche Borse updated the market on its progress in the first semester of this year, the company appeared to be quite confident it’s on its way to meet all targets as its headline said the growth "continued as planned."

And indeed, the net revenue in the second quarter of the year increased to 725M EUR which is a 6% increase compared to the second quarter of 2018, and in excess of 80% of the total revenue growth was considered to be organic growth. The total revenue in the first six months of the year increased to 1.45B EUR, which also is a strong increase compared to the 1.38B EUR In H1 2018.

What makes things even more interesting is Deutsche Borse’s ability to have cut costs: Both the staff expenses as well as the "other" operating expenses decreased, and the total amount of operating costs decreased by approximately 5%. So lower operating expenses while boosting the revenue is an absolutely excellent achievement by Deutsche Borse and it pushed the operating income more than 10% higher to 885M EUR (coming from 789M EUR).

Source: financial statements

One would have expected the IFRS 16 accounting rules to have had a positive impact as some of the expenses (mainly lease expenses) that were originally accounted for as operating expenses now had to be re-qualified as a depreciation and/or finance expense. That’s not really the case at Deutsche Borse and that’s not really surprising as the balance sheet doesn’t seem to contain any "right of use assets," and there doesn’t seem to be any negative impact on both the depreciation expenses (which increased by just 9M EUR) and the financial expenses (which actually decreased).

The verdict: A pre-tax income of 748M EUR (up 14% compared to H1 2018) while the net income attributable to the Deutsche Borse shareholders increased by 18% to 542M EUR which works out to be 2.96 EUR per share.

Source: company presentation

This doesn’t mean Deutsche Borse is cheap

Even if Deutsche Borse stays on course on its growth trajectory, the EPS this year very likely will come in at around 6 EUR. Deutsche Borse will very likely continue to grow but when looking at the average analyst consensus estimates even if DB would indeed generate an EPS of 7.19 EUR in FY 2021, the current share price is valuing the company at 20 times its net income.

And that’s quite a rich valuation. The only reason why Deutsche Borse could still be interesting depends on the conversion ratio of the net income into free cash flow, so I decided to have a look at the cash flow statements as well.

Source: financial statements, operating & investing cash flow

Deutsche Borse reported an operating cash flow of 466.5M EUR, but this includes a net investment of 162.5M EUR in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the underlying operating cash flow was approximately 629M EUR and 604M EUR after deducting the 6.7M EUR payment to non-controlling interests and the 19M EUR in lease payments (which are now classified as a financing activity rather than an operating expense).

The total capex in the first half of the year was just 74M EUR which is lower than the depreciation expenses (although a part of the lease expenses were added to the depreciation charges). This results in an adjusted free cash flow result of 530M EUR in the first half of the year, and I think it’s not completely unreasonable to expect a full-year free cash flow result of 1.05B EUR. Divided over the current net charge count of 183.4M shares which works out to be 5.73 EUR per share which works out to be a free cash flow yield of around 4%.

Investment thesis

Considering there aren’t a lot of bolt-on investment opportunities for Deutsche Borse to expand its business, perhaps the company should consider initiating a share buyback program. DB needs approximately half a billion euros to cover the current dividend payment, which means there’s in excess of 500M EUR per year left to support a stock buyback program which would allow Deutsche Borse to reduce its share count by approximately 2% per year.

Source: screenshot Interactive Brokers

Deutsche Borse isn’t cheap although the expected revenue and profit increase should also lift the free cash flow yield to over 5% in FY2021 so the stock exchange operator could perhaps be an interesting option for investors with a long-term approach. One also could keep an eye on the option premiums and write a put option that is currently slightly out of the money.

Deutsche Borse isn’t cheap, but quality has its price.

