Beyond Meat's Plunge May Only Be Starting

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) stock may be heading even lower in the weeks ahead. The shares have already declined 50% from their peak at the end of July. But based on the technical charts, the stock could be heading lower by an additional 16% or more in the weeks ahead.

The stock's lock-up period will expire on October 29. That is when the number of shares available to be sold will increase sustainably. It would seem that the short-sellers are piling ahead of the expiration date based on the rising borrow rate for the stock, which has soared to well over 100%.

Lock-up Expiration

According to the latest prospectus dated July 31, when the lock-up period expires, there will be about 61 million shares outstanding, of which 48.8 million will no longer be part of the lock-up agreement. Currently, there is a float of roughly 13 million shares. It means the number of shares now available to trade will more than triple.

The shareholder list in the prospectus shows that some of the holders are venture capital firms. These firms are likely to distribute these holdings to partners once the lock-up agreement expires. Given the stock's massive gains, it doesn't seem all that unlikely for many of these holders to take profits.

The venture firms do have considerable stakes in Beyond. For example, entities affiliated with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital fund, have roughly 7.0 million aggregate shares held, representing 11.5% of the total shares outstanding. Then, there are entities affiliated with Obvious Ventures, which have about 4.0 million shares or a 6.6% stake in the company, and DNS-BYMT, LLC, which own approximately 4.4 million shares or 7.2% of the company.

Following the lock-up period, the number of shares that may get distributed to partners is around 15.4 million, which is more than the current float and is likely to weigh on the equity. However, the stock will not all come to the market on the same day due to sale restrictions, but it is a massive overhang and is likely to be a slow bleed.

Shorts Piling In

The overhang of these additional shares is likely why the rate to borrow the stock is currently around 120%. It is an indication that the demand for borrowing the stock to then short is very high. In fact, as of September 30, there were 6.1 million shares short.

(Trade Alert)

Technical Take

The technical chart shows that the equity is breaking down, with the stock falling below a critical level of support at $124. The next significant level of support does not come until $100. That is also where a gap was created in mid-June. However, it could get worse for Beyond if that level of support does not hold, because the next significant level after that comes around $78.

Risks

Lock-ups are never easy to assess. Some shareholders may choose not to sell once the venture capital funds transfer the shares to their partners. The partners could entirely decide to hold on to the stock. Additionally, it seems possible that much of the stock's significant decline has already been anticipated ahead of the lock-up expiration. Should the stock not fall, it could result in a short-squeeze pushing the shares higher.

For now, it would seem the short-sellers are piling into the stock, and the overhang of the lock-up expiration isn't likely to help the shares in the short term. It means that the equity is likely to drift lower over the short to medium term.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.