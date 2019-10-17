Taking Profits On Greenbrier

I think The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is not a stock that an investor should fall in love with. Once it gets too expensive, it should be avoided.

I've written about The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) three times this year. For those who don't, can't, or refuse to follow my work, I'll sum up the main points of each article briefly. In my first piece, I suggested that people avoid the shares because they were relatively overpriced and because fully 1/5 of the North American lease fleet is idle (the shares went on to underperform the S&P 500 by 11%). In my next article, I suggested that Greenbrier will overpay for the ARI Manufacturing acquisition by ~$290 million. I also pointed out some financial problems that I saw emerging. I recommended selling puts with a strike of $17.50, which was a price of about 35% below the price on the day of publication. $17.50 was a price I was (and am) willing to pay for the firm. After my second article was published, the shares dropped about 20%, which induced me to put out another article on the name, where I turned outright bullish. My primary reason for the newfound bullishness was the valuation. The shares are up ~31% since publication of that last article. I don't write all of this (only) to brag. I write it to point out that this is not a stock that investors can buy and forget. We must pay very close attention to the valuation and must be willing to buy when it becomes cheap and sell when it becomes expensive. Now that the shares are up more than 30% and the company is about to announce earnings, I must look in on the name again. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll jump to the point. While I am willing to hang on to my short puts (because I like the strike price and because the bid-ask spread is ridiculous in my estimation), I am selling shares at these levels ahead of earnings. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Dividend Sustainability

I usually include a financial snapshot of a company in order to give some context to the overall analysis. Given that there's nothing new to report on the financial front since my latest article, I'll zero in on those elements of the financial history here that are relevant to the dividend and its sustainability.

In order to get at the true cash flow generating power of the business, I've stripped out gains on the dispositions of equipment. I consider these to be a distraction to the question of whether or not the current business can sustain the dividend. When I make this adjustment, the dividend coverage looks considerably less good, especially in relation to the first 9 months of this year when gains from disposition of equipment were actually larger than posted earnings. While I don't consider this nine-month period indicative of the future, I think investors would be wise to make note of it. The ongoing dilution and growing debt also have obvious consequences to the future of dividend increases in my view for obvious reasons.

Two Imminent Threats

In my view, there are two related threats that Greenbrier faces. I think that until these threats are worked through, these shares shouldn't trade at a significant discount in my view. The first of these threats involve the overhang in the railcar lease fleet. According to lessor GATX Inc. (NYSE:GATX), the market for leased railcars remains soft. Specifically, 20% of the fleet remains idle, and the backlog remains above historical averages.

In the teeth of this oversupplied market, Greenbrier will be acquiring ARI Manufacturing for over $400 million. I went through why this was an excessive price in my earlier piece when I compared the cash flow generated by these assets to the price paid. The best the company can expect is ~5% yield on this $400 million, assuming everything works out perfectly. In my view, the company is overpaying for this acquisition, at an inopportune time in the business cycle. I think the acquisition will eventually result in a $150-190 million write-down of goodwill.

In my view, these two factors represent a significant risk to investors. They're not "deal breakers", but I would expect the shares should be priced accordingly if investors are expected to take on these risks.

The Stock

In my view, even a relatively troubled business or a business with significant risks can be a great investment if the price is right. In my view, successful investing is about spotting the disconnect between market expectations and reality. I try to uncover these disconnects using a host of methods, two of which I write about on this forum. Most simply, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of value like earnings or free cash flow and the like. I want to determine whether the company is trading at a discount or premium relative to the overall market and relative to its own history. Per the graphic below, it's obvious that Greenbrier is trading near the high end of its valuation range. While history may not repeat, it certainly rhymes. When shares traded at these levels in the past, they went on to disappoint.

Another method I use to work out market assumptions is to turn to the work outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and high school algebra) to work out what the market must be assuming about the "g" (growth) variable. If the market is too optimistic about the future, it's generally a good idea to avoid the name. Using this approach in the case of Greenbrier suggests that the market is forecasting long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth here of ~3%. I consider this a bit rich in light of the cyclical nature of earnings here.

Options To The Rescue

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the most courageous investor in the world. For that reason, I'm selling shares in Greenbrier before they announce earnings. For those willing to stick it out with this company, though, I recommend a specific risk mitigation strategy to get them over Greenbrier's upcoming earnings announcement. I think a married put strategy represents an excellent way to minimize the risk of share price depreciation post-earnings.

If I were willing to hang on but wanted to limit my downside, I'd buy the November Greenbrier puts with a strike of $30. These are currently bid-asked at $1.65-2.00. If an investor simply takes the ask on this, their breakeven is obviously $28. If the shares drop below that price after earnings, this will have been a good trade. This particular options trade isn't for me, but it is what I would recommend to a committed long who wanted to maintain their position. Given that the company has tended to disappoint over the past four quarters, I think this trade makes some sense.

Conclusion

In my view, investing well is mostly about risk mitigation. We must be willing to "leave the party" early in order to capture gains and must be willing to leave a stock at the first signs of trouble. In my view, the valuation here is troublesome. Also troublesome is the fact that gains from sales make up more than 100% of net income this year. I also think the market's assumptions about future growth are slightly optimistic. My first boss when I was back in the business told me that "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered", suggesting that greed should be avoided. I'm happy with the gains I've made on these shares and will be happy to buy again if and when they fall in price. I think the timing of this call is good, in light of the fact that the earnings season is upon us.

