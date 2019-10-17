Fidelity National Information Services: International Business Should Drive Growth During Q3

International business remains strong both in Latin America and Europe, with the latter largely driven by Capco's consulting arm.

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) focuses on financial services technology (payment processing, financial software and banking solutions), with its main clients are in institutional banking, payments, asset management and capital markets. The company has a presence in over 100 countries, employing 47,000+ people. FIS provides software, services and technology outsourcing to its core clients. Among the company’s main solutions are core processing; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic ePayment and digital solutions; securities processing and finance solutions, among others. Composed of Integrated Financial Solutions ("IFS") and Global Financial Solutions (GFS) groups, the company has seen steady top line growth across both segments, with at least 80% recurring revenue. Overall, historically, FIS managed to achieve at least mid single-digit top line growth, low teens earnings growth, as well as at least 2-3% capital return in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

Valuation

When we compare FIS to its core competitors, such as Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), we believe that the IFS solutions segment merits at least a 24x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. When we apply the multiple of 24x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.71, we get the target price of $161.

Thoughts Ahead Of 3Q Earnings

See International Growth In Double Digits, Helped By Latin America: We believe that the delta between international and domestic growth rates remains at roughly 700-800 bps, as new contracts from abroad continue to outweigh moderate saturation that began impacting revenue from some of FIS’s larger clients.

Debit Growth To Offset Pockets Of Softness In ACH Processing: We estimate a 3.7% Y/Y growth in debit services, which should comfortably offset the -1.5% Y/Y decline we are projecting for ACH. We note that the debit strength is almost entirely driven by new accounts, which have been materializing over the last two quarters. There should be some positive tailwinds on the margin end as well. As for the e-Payment segment, we expect it to grow fairly in line with prior quarters, generating low-single digits in 3Q.

Estimate 11% Y/Y Revenue Growth In The Capco Business: While Capco is not a direct competitor to Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) and other Europe-based consulting firms, we nonetheless see some market share capture for FIS in 2017-2018 that began to deliver tailwinds in 2019. We believe that our 11% revenue growth estimate is fairly conservative and will look forward to any further color that FIS can provide on the earnings call. (Note: The company doesn’t formally guide to Capco revenue and rarely breaks it down.)

Continued Strength In Digital And Mobile Payments Segments: We do not see meaningful acceleration in either of these segments during the third or subsequent quarters, but if they can sustain the average 6-7% Y/Y revenue growth we have seen over the last two years, then FIS’s Integrated Financial Solutions segment should be in solid shape.

European Expenses Likely In Check: We expect the European-driven marketing and administrative expenses to moderately decline during 3Q, as the company seeks to further boost the bottom line after several years of solid investments.

Seeking Greater Clarity On Acquisition Strategy: Having grown historically via large deals, as well as tuck-ins, we expect FIS to provide an acquisition roadmap of a kind for 2020-21, since there have been fairly conflicting commentaries on that front and it’s not immediately clear what percentage of free cash flows the company plans to annually channel toward the M&A activity.

Investment Profile Remains Strong: We reiterate our Buy thesis, as the investment profile for FIS remains solid. Namely, FIS 1) has 80%+ in recurring revenue, which translates into mid single-digit top line Y/Y growth, 2) adheres to low teens EPS growth, supported by shrewd SG&A management, and 3) returns at least 3% back to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, channeling as much as 70-90% of free cash flows toward capital return.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the business at FIS:

1. Security breaches could harm FIS's business, disrupting delivery of services and resulting in a breach of client contracts.

2. Global economic macro conditions may adversely impact consumer confidence and thus lead to lower demand for the company’s services.

3. More intense regulatory environment, both domestically and internationally, may lead to an increase in costs and thus impact the company’s bottom line.

4. The sales and implementation cycles for software can be lengthy and require significant investment from the company’s clients. If there are interruptions along this implementation cycle, then the processes can be impacted along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.