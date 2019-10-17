Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/15/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/15/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

WideOpenWest (WOW),

Tailored Brands (TLRD),

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR),

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF),

Anterix (ATEX), and

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Performant Finl (PFMT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Milestone Pharm (MIST),

Reata Pharm (RETA),

Okta (OKTA),

Dorian Lpg (LPG),

Garmin (GRMN),

Facebook (FB), and

Arista Networks (ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Stitch Fix (SFIX),

Pure Cycle (PCYO),

NII (NIHD),

Chemed (CHE), and

Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $4,413,712 2 Gurley J William DIR,BO Stitch Fix SFIX B $3,124,249 3 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $2,510,527 4 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,589,339 5 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR,BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $1,019,690 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $610,962 7 Prescott Capital BO Performant Finl PFMT B $412,422 8 Plaisance Capital BO Pure Cycle PCYO B $163,350 9 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharm MIST B $95,455 10 Ask Carrie Ann PR Tailored Brands TLRD B $64,260

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $44,442,434 2 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $9,925,669 3 Kao Min H CB,DIR,BO Garmin GRMN AS $8,594,417 4 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $5,823,392 5 683 Capital Mgt BO NII NIHD S $5,700,000 6 Feinberg Stephen BO Anterix ATEX S $4,657,500 7 Wilson Jason Douglas VP,OO Reata Pharm RETA AS $3,691,957 8 Wood Frank E DIR Chemed CHE S $3,437,036 9 Bw BO Dorian Lpg LPG S $3,131,623 10 Duda Kenneth CTO,VP Arista Networks ANET AS $2,467,686

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.