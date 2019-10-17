Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/15/19

About: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), Includes: AGO, EFF, PFMT, TLRD, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW),
  • Tailored Brands (TLRD),
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR),
  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF),
  • Anterix (ATEX), and
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Performant Finl (PFMT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Milestone Pharm (MIST),
  • Reata Pharm (RETA),
  • Okta (OKTA),
  • Dorian Lpg (LPG),
  • Garmin (GRMN),
  • Facebook (FB), and
  • Arista Networks (ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$4,413,712

2

Gurley J William

DIR,BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

B

$3,124,249

3

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$2,510,527

4

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,589,339

5

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$1,019,690

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$610,962

7

Prescott Capital

BO

Performant Finl

PFMT

B

$412,422

8

Plaisance Capital

BO

Pure Cycle

PCYO

B

$163,350

9

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharm

MIST

B

$95,455

10

Ask Carrie Ann

PR

Tailored Brands

TLRD

B

$64,260

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$44,442,434

2

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,925,669

3

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$8,594,417

4

Race Charles

O

Okta

OKTA

AS

$5,823,392

5

683 Capital Mgt

BO

NII

NIHD

S

$5,700,000

6

Feinberg Stephen

BO

Anterix

ATEX

S

$4,657,500

7

Wilson Jason Douglas

VP,OO

Reata Pharm

RETA

AS

$3,691,957

8

Wood Frank E

DIR

Chemed

CHE

S

$3,437,036

9

Bw

BO

Dorian Lpg

LPG

S

$3,131,623

10

Duda Kenneth

CTO,VP

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$2,467,686

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.