Boeing 737 MAX: A Deep Dive Inventory Accumulation

The Boeing 737 MAX is currently the most watch aircraft in the world and for good reason. In the design, engineering and certification frame crucial things went wrong leading to Boeing underestimating the consequences of failure of the MCAS based on incorrect assumptions. This eventually led to Boeing implementing a MCAS that was not robust enough. If you are interested, in the engineering side of the story and why MCAS was exactly required I can recommend a report that I wrote in August and was well-received in the industry. Additionally, Dominic Gates from the Seattle Times has written a series of insightful reports on the Boeing 737 MAX.

It’s good to understand the engineering side of the story to make a better decision on your investment and determine your risk, but I don’t expect anyone to turn into an engineer from reading just one piece, so for an investor it remains important to look at the financials as well but because anything from actual sales prices to cost of production for a certain aircraft type is proprietary it is nearly impossible to analyse things in-depth unless you are intimately familiar with the standard practices.

A series of detailed analyses

We actually had two series of financial reports to be published in parallel. These series were to provide unique insights. One series, that was kicked off with the publication on the 25th of September has a focus on the balance sheet and cash. What we planned to do in that series is a detailed look at inventories, pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX and connect it to the balance sheet and cash. Starting from the piece in September, you can consider the additional reports of the series a detailed dive in the numbers.

The second series which was also launched in has a somewhat different approach, where we look whether going forward Boeing can pay for Boeing 737 MAX production with cash from other programs.

While writing the reports, I recognized that info provided in one series is also part of the analysis in the other series, but then as an input rather than a result… so there is an interconnection. As a result, our detailed Boeing 737 MAX financial coverage will consist of the following reports:

A general but insightful overview on advances, Boeing 737 MAX pre-delivery payments and cash (Published 25th of September) A drill through on quarterly inventory build up as well as built up during the first half of 2019 (where needed differences from the general overview will be highlighted). A drill through on pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX. Connecting pre-delivery payments and H1 inventory to Boeing’s cash and balance sheet. Research any connection between Boeing 737NG delivery payments or Boeing 737 backlog and production rate of 40 aircraft per month on the Boeing 737 MAX, analysis uses Boeing 737 MAX production value calculated in the second piece (Published 23rd of September). Research any connection between [pre-]delivery payments of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and production rate of 40 aircraft per month on the Boeing 737 MAX, analysis uses Boeing 737 MAX production value calculated in the second piece

There will be 6 reports in total and each part deals with the complex financial challenge (apart from the engineering and schedule challenge) that Boeing is facing. Each piece of the analysis deals with a part of the puzzle.

In this report we look in a more detailed fashion at the inventories. Where we will go from catalogue value to inventory build up during H1 2019 and have a look at quarterly inventory built.

Aircraft pricing and cost

To make a calculation on the inventories, you basically need to know how many aircraft have been produced times the cost price. It sounds easy, but it is already quite difficult. Probably it is the first point where many people will get stuck in their calculations because base price values for aircraft are hard to find and they differ significantly from catalogue values.

If we go to Boeing’s website, we find the list prices as shown above. For the Boeing 737 MAX 8, that is $121.6 million. For our analysis on the Boeing 737 MAX contribution to inventories, I take the liberty to only consider Boeing 737 MAX 8 prices as this forms the bulk of the deliveries.

The next step is that we go from catalogue value to sales price. Every aircraft sales price differs from customer to customer with order quantity and additional selectable options affecting the contract value. Either way, we believe Boeing sells a Boeing 737 MAX 8 for ~$52 million indicating a discount of 57%. Production costs are more difficult to estimate but since, we’ve been analysing Boeing’s earnings for some quarters now, we believe that the cost of production for 1 Boeing 737 MAX 8 is around 20% bringing the cost price to $40.6 million per aircraft.

Aircraft production H1 2019 (after march 2019)

We’ve now finished the first step and came up with a cost price that we have widely used in our internal models which forms the backbone of many of my analyses. The next step is to see what production during H1 2019 looked like. This is quite a challenge because, we had peak deliveries from Q1 not coming through, the Boeing 737NG still being part of the mix and a production rate adjustment in April lowering production from 52 aircraft per month to 42 aircraft per month. The production capacity after March through the end of June was around 172 aircraft.

We should reduce that number by the following deliveries:

2 Boeing 737-700Cs (C-40A) for the US Navy

15 Boeing 737-800s

12 Boeing 737-900ERs

This leaves us with a capacity of 143 Boeing 737 MAX during H1 (excluding Q1 MAX deliveries). We believe 10 Boeing 737-800/900ERs were already in production in December 2018 while 3 undelivered Boeing 737NGs were produced in 2019. So, we get to a capacity of ~150 units. We also went through the data about aircraft heading for storage and what we found is that 139 units were flown to storage during H1 2019, a handful remained in storage at Renton and a few of the H1 productions was flown to storage in early July. Crunching all storage flights, we get to what seems to be 150 aircraft produced in H1 consistent with the other calculation method for the MAX productions. Now, we simply crunch those numbers and we find that the Boeing 737 MAX H1 accumulation is $6,090 million.

Now, we had a look at the 10-Q filing for Q2 and what we found is that inventories were $5,938 million. So we are off by $152 million or 2.6%. That's still signifiant, but given that we come from calculation that drills down all the way up from the catalogue value it is not a bad deviation either. We can even explain the difference a bit, there was a $1,516 reduction in Boeing 787 program inventory while additional costs recorded in inventories for the Boeing 737 was $1,090 millions. When we take this into consideration we get to $5,799 million which is 3% too low but we also observed that in H1 two additional Boeing 777-9s started to flow through the production system which sitting engineless brings means an addition to the inventory of ~$120 million per unit. That brings our estimate for H1 inventory accumulation to $5,920 million off by 0.3% of the reported figure.

The sum looks as follows:

Note: figures are in $ millions

For H1, which had an accumulation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft because a late production surge in March did not result in deliveries but was grounded instead, the inventory accumulation attributable to the Boeing 737 MAX was $6,225 million. For each quarter, on a monthly production rate of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we estimated the inventory accumulation to be $4,872 million.

Conclusion

In this analysis, we zoomed in on the Boeing 737 MAX and took the tiny pieces of information that are usually not known to estimate the inventories accumulation for H1 2019 and on a quarterly basis with a production rate of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month. We then proceeded to connect our MAX cumulation estimate to other Boeing Commercial Programs and what we found is that our estimate matches reasonably well within 1%, so we’re fairly confident that the cumulation estimate on a quarterly basis is should be reasonably close to the actual cumulation as well.

It’s a good time to realize that while it all sounds very simple that Boeing maintains a production rate of 40 aircraft per month for the Boeing 737 MAX, associated inventories cumulation is $5B per quarter, that is a lot of money and Boeing needs to get that money from somewhere or inflate its liabilities. The two numbers that we got out of the analysis $6,090 million and $4,872 million will play an important role as an input variable in follow-up pieces.

