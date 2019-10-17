Procter & Gamble Could Be The Next Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz and Procter & Gamble couldn't look much more different from the market's eye.

Lidl. More than 90% of its sales come from its own private brands

Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Procter & Gamble (PG) couldn't look much more different from a stock market perspective. One, Kraft Heinz, is behaving like a doomed dinosaur, losing more than half its value over the last twelve months. The other, Procter & Gamble, is a market darling, up 50% during the same period.

When it comes to valuation, the numbers tell the same story. Kraft Heinz carries a 10.2x 2019 Price/Earnings ratio (on declining earnings estimates), while Procter & Gamble goes for 24.9x FY2020 earnings (on slightly increasing earnings estimates). Clearly, the market loves Procter & Gamble a lot more than it likes Kraft Heinz.

Part of the reason for the different sentiment comes to growth. Kraft Heinz is seeing declining revenues, with a 3.9% drop expected for 2019, though stability is expected for 2020. Procter & Gamble, for its part, is expected to grow revenues +3.7% in FY2020 and to only slow down slightly to +3.4% in FY2021.

Clearly, valuation metrics, market performance, and growth expectations all paint a picture of the market trusting Procter & Gamble's resiliency a whole lot more than Kraft Heinz's. Why do I speak of resiliency? Because although Procter & Gamble and Kraft Heinz act in different markets, their "concept" is more or less the same: They sell branded consumer goods.

Of course, Kraft Heinz just sells branded food products. As for Procter & Gamble, it's much more diversified across many non-food segments:

The Worrisome Dynamics

Given the obvious differences in growth dynamics as well as served markets, what could possibly make Procter & Gamble potentially be similar to Heinz?

The answer is in a growing trend. The trend is tied to store brands, and it works in two ways:

The expansion of store brands within existing grocers. For instance, more than 30% of Kroger's (KR) sales are now from store brands, and this is still increasing.

The expansion of grocers which rely much more heavily on store brands. For instance, Lidl and Aldi, both expanding in the U.S. and elsewhere, each relies on store brands for more than 90% of their sales.

Store brands are old, though. So, what's rather new about this trend? Well, previously store brands typically focused overwhelmingly on price, often to the detriment of quality. That, however, is now also changing. Retailers like Lidl and Aldi would not be able to establish themselves using such a strategy, so they pushed quality ahead of price (while still being cheaper). This, in turn, is forcing other retailers competing with them to do the same.

Whereas a lower quality store brand could not easily displace a higher quality brand (except for money-constrained consumers), the same is not true for a high-quality store brand. The target for such store brands can be the entire national brands' sales base.

Since store brands are present more heavily in food segments, Heinz is under much more pressure than Procter & Gamble. However, any consumer entering a Lidl or Aldi knows that the store brands on display also cover categories where Procter & Gamble is the leader. And when it comes to store brands, Kroger and others are also expanding into those categories, from the initial food presence.

It's this trend that can make Procter & Gamble eventually be faced with the same pressure as Heinz. There's little reason for this not to happen. Someone shopping at Lidl will quickly learn that the personal care products, including shaving products, are perfectly capable. The same goes for fabric care and several other products within Procter & Gamble-dominated categories. Moreover, someone shopping at a Lidl, Aldi, Kroger or other retailers going down this route is unlikely to visit several stores just to have the specific national brands.

Conclusion

Here's what I conclude from this exercise:

Procter & Gamble's products might be less vulnerable to store brand competition. They're used every day, and their qualities are less directly comparable. You can't fully judge cleanliness, a shave, or many other things the way you can judge taste (unless the differences are very large). Thus, there's room for more subjectiveness and to cling to a non-food brand.

However, the same dynamics affecting Heinz are also in place even for non-food items. When you enter a Lidl or Aldi, nearly every single product is a store brand. Be it a food or non-food product. Hence, most or all of Procter & Gamble's brands have an equivalent there and the Procter & Gamble product will not be present. And these chains take care to sell quality products, instead of going for the lowest possible cost. They do this for the food/grocery products and also for non-food.

Finally, the expansion of these "high-quality, store brand heavy" chains then forces other established chains to do the same, compounding the potential pressure on Procter & Gamble.

In my opinion, these dynamics will continue to lead to strong pressure on Kraft Heinz, but, at some point, their effects might also extend to some of Procter & Gamble's products.

For now, though, Procter & Gamble is still reporting very decent growth across nearly its entire product portfolio. Hence, it might be too early to worry about these dynamics. Still, Procter & Gamble is priced for perfection - so if this dynamic ever makes itself felt, the multiple contraction can be substantial.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 34% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.